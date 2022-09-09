Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

Looking for ways to make your home smarter and sustainable this fall? Then check out today's roundup. From a smart thermostat to a composter, these smart home gadgets save money and the planet.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar in the living room

Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home gadgets are good for the planet and your wallet because of their sustainable design.

Lower your energy costs at home with the Cync Smart Thermostat. It can monitor each room’s temperature, helping you optimize heating and cooling.

And even your morning coffee can be more sustainable with the Coffee & Tea To Go Go. This cool gadget eliminates your need for coffee pods and lets you take a coffee maker anywhere.

Upgrade your home’s sustainability this fall with these smart home gadgets.

1. The Cync Smart Thermostat lets you create custom schedules for different times throughout the day. So it can cool before bed or at other times.

Cync Smart Thermostat on a wall

A great way to make your home more eco-friendly is to install a smart thermostat. The Cync Smart Thermostat lets you preset your ideal temperature according to your schedule. That way, your home warms and cools at the correct times.

Get it for $85.99 on Amazon.

ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger video

Charge your EV at home when you add the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger. It mounts permanently to your wall and is designed for indoor or outdoor use. What’s more, the 25-foot cable ensures you can park nearly anywhere.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

3. The Coffee & Tea To Go Go portable brewing system fits all Keurig machines, negating the need for disposable pods. It’s also a portable coffee maker.

Coffee & Tea To Go Go and a coffee maker

Make your Keurig habit more sustainable with the Coffee & Tea To Go Go portable brewing system. This versatile product serves as a filter you can fill with coffee or tea and place into a Keurig. It also works as a portable brewing system, making it one of our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

Preorder it for $35 on Kickstarter.

4. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar elevates your home theater sustainably with an updatable design and eco-friendly materials.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre intro video

Can a luxury entertainment gadget support sustainable living? The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre sure does. Flaunting signature B&O elegance, this soundbar enhances your content, while the durable design ensures you can use the product for generations.

This gadget is coming soon for $6,890.

5. The Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer lets you set low light levels at specific times during the day. You can also control your lights from anywhere.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer with a plant

Forgot to switch off the lights before you left the house? That’s not a problem with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer. Since you can shut your lights off from anywhere, they don’t have to burn electricity all day with no one in the house.

Get a 2 pack for $74.99 on the official website.

6. The GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles

GAF Energy Timberline Solar on a house

Consider the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles for a significant energy-efficient upgrade. They’re nailable, and thus a roofing crew can install them. Moreover, they collect the sun’s energy, reducing your electricity bills. That’s why they’re among our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

Contact the company on its official website for a price quote.

7. The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor detects leaks and changes in humidity and temperature, preventing water waste and damage to your home.

Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor near a washer

A leaky pipe can ruin your flooring and waste precious water. Prevent those with the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor. When it detects water, humidity, or extreme temperature changes, it sends you a notification instantly.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker in a kitchen

Everyone loves a stew from the slow cooker. Luckily, these gadgets are also pretty energy efficient. So consider getting the KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid. We love it for its large capacity.

Get it for $99.87 on Amazon.

9. The KALEA automatic kitchen composter turns unwanted food scraps into nutritious plant food in only 48 hours and 3 steps.

KALEA with cookbooks and a plant

Put kitchen scraps to good use with the KALEA automatic kitchen composter. Its 3 steps systemize the composting process, creating nutrient-rich fertilizer without fuss, which is why it’s one of our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

10. The Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter has an eco-friendly bamboo container and grows greens for cooking right in your home.

Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter with greens

Avoid buying plastic-wrapped herbs from the grocery store when you have the Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter. This gadget grows herbs and other plants year round and works with the Modern Sprout app.

Get it for $165 on Amazon.

Things like heating your home and powering your car can be done more efficiently and in a way that keeps the Earth healthy. These gadgets can help. What are your favorite eco-friendly products? Let us know!

