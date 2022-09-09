Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 9, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for ways to make your home smarter and sustainable this fall? Then check out today's roundup. From a smart thermostat to a composter, these smart home gadgets save money and the planet.

Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar in the living room

Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home gadgets are good for the planet and your wallet because of their sustainable design.

Related: Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Lower your energy costs at home with the Cync Smart Thermostat. It can monitor each room’s temperature, helping you optimize heating and cooling.

And even your morning coffee can be more sustainable with the Coffee & Tea To Go Go. This cool gadget eliminates your need for coffee pods and lets you take a coffee maker anywhere.

Upgrade your home’s sustainability this fall with these smart home gadgets.

1. The Cync Smart Thermostat lets you create custom schedules for different times throughout the day. So it can cool before bed or at other times.

Cync Smart Thermostat
Cync Smart Thermostat on a wall

A great way to make your home more eco-friendly is to install a smart thermostat. The Cync Smart Thermostat lets you preset your ideal temperature according to your schedule. That way, your home warms and cools at the correct times.

Get it for $85.99 on Amazon.

2. The ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger adds an electric vehicle charger to your garage or driveway. Enjoy a full charge every day.

ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger video

Charge your EV at home when you add the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger. It mounts permanently to your wall and is designed for indoor or outdoor use. What’s more, the 25-foot cable ensures you can park nearly anywhere.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

3. The Coffee & Tea To Go Go portable brewing system fits all Keurig machines, negating the need for disposable pods. It’s also a portable coffee maker.

Coffee Tea To Go Go
Coffee & Tea To Go Go and a coffee maker

Make your Keurig habit more sustainable with the Coffee & Tea To Go Go portable brewing system. This versatile product serves as a filter you can fill with coffee or tea and place into a Keurig. It also works as a portable brewing system, making it one of our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

Preorder it for $35 on Kickstarter.

4. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar elevates your home theater sustainably with an updatable design and eco-friendly materials.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre intro video

Can a luxury entertainment gadget support sustainable living? The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre sure does. Flaunting signature B&O elegance, this soundbar enhances your content, while the durable design ensures you can use the product for generations.

This gadget is coming soon for $6,890.

5. The Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer lets you set low light levels at specific times during the day. You can also control your lights from anywhere.

Make your home more eco-friendly this fall with these sustainable gadgets
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer with a plant

Forgot to switch off the lights before you left the house? That’s not a problem with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer. Since you can shut your lights off from anywhere, they don’t have to burn electricity all day with no one in the house.

Get a 2 pack for $74.99 on the official website.

6. The GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles protect and install like a roof—yet they produce clean energy and save money.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar
GAF Energy Timberline Solar on a house

Consider the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles for a significant energy-efficient upgrade. They’re nailable, and thus a roofing crew can install them. Moreover, they collect the sun’s energy, reducing your electricity bills. That’s why they’re among our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

Contact the company on its official website for a price quote.

7. The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor detects leaks and changes in humidity and temperature, preventing water waste and damage to your home.

Make your home more eco-friendly this fall with these sustainable gadgets
Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor near a washer

A leaky pipe can ruin your flooring and waste precious water. Prevent those with the Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor. When it detects water, humidity, or extreme temperature changes, it sends you a notification instantly.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

8. The KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid keeps your kitchen sustainable in the fall, cooking food low and slow.

Make your home more eco-friendly this fall with these sustainable gadgets
KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker in a kitchen

Everyone loves a stew from the slow cooker. Luckily, these gadgets are also pretty energy efficient. So consider getting the KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid. We love it for its large capacity.

Get it for $99.87 on Amazon.

9. The KALEA automatic kitchen composter turns unwanted food scraps into nutritious plant food in only 48 hours and 3 steps.

KALEA A
KALEA with cookbooks and a plant

Put kitchen scraps to good use with the KALEA automatic kitchen composter. Its 3 steps systemize the composting process, creating nutrient-rich fertilizer without fuss, which is why it’s one of our favorite eco-friendly home gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

10. The Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter has an eco-friendly bamboo container and grows greens for cooking right in your home.

Make your home more eco-friendly this fall with these sustainable gadgets
Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter with greens

Avoid buying plastic-wrapped herbs from the grocery store when you have the Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter. This gadget grows herbs and other plants year round and works with the Modern Sprout app.

Get it for $165 on Amazon.

Things like heating your home and powering your car can be done more efficiently and in a way that keeps the Earth healthy. These gadgets can help. What are your favorite eco-friendly products? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late-summer picnics

There are technically 2 more weeks left of summer. If you want to enjoy them with a picnic at the lake or park, we’ve got the gadgets and accessories for you. These essentials for late-summer picnics help you enjoy every..
Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Rise & Fall, Lore of Aetherra, Forsaken & more

Fantasy tabletop games and RPGs figure large in this week’s Top Board Game Roundup. Because who doesn’t love games about underwater cities or guides on how to run an incredible dungeon? Yes, these cool fantasy board games will have you..
Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition...
Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic. Tim Cook began..
Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maintain a healthy routine with these smart health and fitness gadgets

Summer is over, and you’re likely back at work or school. So it’s a great time to embark on new goals and challenges, especially when it comes to your health and fitness. But keeping up new routines isn’t always easy,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive

Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. Related: Compact EDC gadgets..
Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coin Pusher 365 fits in any room and livens up any get together

Boost your status as a party host with the Coin Pusher 365. This home arcade game fits in any room and holds real money, professional coins, and prizes. It’s sure to make your event a hit. Planning a birthday bash..
These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These kitchen gadgets shorten your breakfast prep time

Start your day with a glass of slow-extracted juice or a stack of hearty homemade waffles. And you’ll still leave on time with these time-saving kitchen gadgets for breakfast. They help you cook the most important meal of the day..
Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they..
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. Related: Fresh VR gadgets to help you enjoy..
The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful office gadgets and accessories to help you relax during work

Work can be stressful, but at least your space helps you relax, doesn’t it? If not, it’s time to check out these office gadgets for relaxation. They’re just the remedy for when your phone won’t stop ringing and your Slack..