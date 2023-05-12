Top energy-saving smart home gadgets to cut down your bills this summer

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Reduce your summer bills and embrace a greener lifestyle with these top energy-saving smart home gadgets! From LED bulbs to smart thermostats, these tech wonders will keep you cool, save you cash and make Mother Earth proud.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

Summer is just around the corner. And so are the bills that come from cooling your home and keeping your plants watered. But you know that the best way to deal with summer energy costs is a little advanced prep. And we’re here to help with our list of top energy-saving smart home gadgets for summer. Not only do they help you beat the heat, but also they slash your energy consumption.

Related: The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed

Let’s shed some light on the first star of the show, the Philips Ultra Efficient LED bulbs. These babies are a game-changer when it comes to lighting up your home sustainably. With their advanced LED tech and optics, they can cut your home lighting costs by 40%.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the TCL Q-Series Window Air Conditioner, the ultimate solution for keeping your home at the perfect temperature. Sleek and quiet, this gadget cools your room quickly and gives you up to 37% energy savings.

Don’t want to face a sky-high energy bill come September? Check out the gadgets below!

Features to look for when buying energy-saving smart home gadgets

When you’re on the hunt for energy-saving smart home gadgets, keep these tips in mind to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck:

Energy efficiency: Look for gadgets that have energy-efficient features built in. Whether it’s LED bulbs with advanced technology or smart thermostats with learning capabilities, these gadgets should optimize energy usage and save you money in the long run.

Compatibility: Make sure the gadget you want works with your smart home ecosystem. Also, check that it works with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant and any other devices you may already have.

Automation and scheduling: Seek out gadgets that offer automation and scheduling features. Being able to set customized schedules for your smart plugs, sprinkler controllers, etc, means you can optimize energy usage based on your daily routine.

Energy monitoring: Consider gadgets that provide energy monitoring capabilities. Being able to track and analyze your energy consumption gives you valuable insights into your usage patterns.

1. The Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs help you save 40% on energy costs thanks to advanced LED tech. They start at $9.97 on Walmart.

Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs in a kitchen

Choose sustainable, cost-cutting lighting for your home with the Philips Ultra Efficient LED Bulbs. Offering up to 50,000 hours of light, they give you more than 3 times the usage of standard Philips LED bulbs.

Their advanced LED technology and optics also help consumers save 40% on energy costs, resulting in lower energy bills, reduced carbon output, and a more sustainable home.

2. The TCL Q-Series Window Air Conditioner is Energy Star-certified, for savings of up to 37%. It’s priced at $399.99 at select retail locations.

TCL Q-Series Window Air Conditioner in a video

Cool your home smartly with the TCL Q-Series Window Air Conditioner. This summertime home appliance is one of our favorite energy-saving smart home gadgets because of its Energy Star certification. It also saves you up to 37% on your next cooling bill.

It also works with Alexa and Google-assistant devices for hands-free operation. Meanwhile, the powerful 8,000 BTU cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.

3. The Solpex Solar Path Lights soak up the sun during the day, giving you 8-10 hours of free light at night. Get them for $29.99 on Amazon.

Solpex Solar Path Lights in a garden

Light up your pathways this summer without any extra cost for electricity or batteries with the Solpex Solar Path Lights. These solar-powered wonders charge in the sun for 6–8 hours and glow for up to 10 hours.

What’s more, their solar panels boast high conversion efficiency, helping you save energy and money. Easy to install with no wires needed, these waterproof lights are a convenient and energy-saving solution for outdoor lights.

4. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread lets you remotely switch devices and appliances on and off. Buy it for $17.99 on Amazon.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in use

Take control of your devices with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. With it, you can use your iPhone, iPad, or voice commands to manage fans, lamps, and more.

Set schedules to save energy and ensure devices are switched off when you’re away. Compact and sleek, the smart plug fits perfectly into any electrical outlet without blocking other sockets.

5. The TP-Link Tapo P125M Matter-compatible smart plug lets you set schedules and manage your gadgets. Get it for $17.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Tapo P125M in an outlet

Another smart addition to your summer energy-saving plan is the TP-Link Tapo P125M Matter-compatible smart plug. With voice commands and the Tapo app, it’s easy to set schedules for automated management, making it one of the best energy-saving smart home gadgets.

In fact, the auto-off feature saves energy by automatically turning off devices when you aren’t using them. That way, you won’t incur any extra costs by, say, leaving an outdoor lamp lit all day.

6. The Eve Shutter Switch smart controller responds to sunlight using Apple Home automations. It’s coming soon for $109.90 on the official website.

Eve Shutter Switch on a wall

Upgrade your home with the Eve Shutter Switch smart controller. Let it autonomously respond to sunlight and save you energy on lighting in the mornings and throughout the day.

With support for Thread and Bluetooth, the setup is a breeze, and Siri voice commands offer hands-free control. Enjoy smart shading, too, when the temperature becomes too hot in one room.

7. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor switches lights on and off according to movement. Buy it for $42 on the company website.

Shelly Motion 2 front view

The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor works with your smart home to help save energy. It’s an improved temperature sensor that helps keep your room at an ideal temperature.

Plus, the highly sensitive motion sensor can trigger immediate actions like turning on lights. Then, it can turn them off once you leave. Yes, the Shelly Motion 2 can turn off all the lights once you leave for work in the morning.

8. The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor detects changes in temperature, water, and more. Get it for $29.99 on the brand’s website.

Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor on a floor

Want to know right away if a summer thunderstorm has flooded your basement? The Kangaroo Water + Climate Sensor can help. It detects water, extreme changes in temperature, and humidity and sends you an instant alert.

That way, you know about leaks and temperature changes before they become a bigger problem. It can also tell you if your home’s temperature and humidity reach dangerous levels.

9. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat learns your schedule and temperature preferences. Purchase it for $179.99.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat in a video

Take control of your home’s temperature with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat, one of the top energy-saving smart home gadgets for years. This smart gadget learns your preferences and creates a custom schedule based on your routine. You can monitor and adjust heating, cooling, and humidity levels from anywhere.

With compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, it’s convenient to use. Plus, you can customize the full-color display to match your home decor and enjoy the 7-day programming feature.

10. The Amazon Smart Thermostat automatically changes your indoor temperature depending on where you are. Buy it for $63.99 on the official website.

Amazon Smart Thermostat on a wall

Get big savings on your energy bill with the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It adjusts your home’s temperature depending on whether you’re in bed, at home, or out. So it ensures your indoor temperature is always at the preferred level.

It learns your routine and can make changes accordingly. Plus, it works with a compatible Alexa, giving you convenient hands-free use.

11. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets let you set schedules and work with environmental light. Get it for $14.99 on the company website.

Wyze Plug Outdoor in a garden

Cut down your energy bill with the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets. They let you schedule your string lights or make it look like you’re home while you’re away on vacation.

The energy monitoring feature lets you track your usage and see alerts. And, the built-in light sensors adjusts you lights based on ambient light. So it could switch off your lights as soon as it notices the sun coming up.

12. The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors give you a simpler way to water. It costs $179.99 on the official website.

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors

Optimize your irrigation system with the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Soil Sensors. The companion app helps you have a healthy lawn while saving water and money.

And with 8- and 16-zone options, it covers all yard sizes. Just pair it with the soil sensors to adjust watering based on your soil’s needs.

13. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit connects to Wi-Fi and helps save watering costs. Purchase it for $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit outdoors

Program and manage outdoor faucets with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. The included valve and Wi-Fi Hub can replace manual watering. Meanwhile, the integrated flow meter ensures efficient watering.

You can even program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard, saving you from hassle. It’s one of the best energy-saving smart home gadgets out there now.

14. The Eve Energy Smart Plug with Matter readies your home for the future with both voice and app control. Buy it for $43.55 on the company website.

Eve Energy Smart Plug with Matter

Matter compatible, the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Matter makes coordinating your smart gadgets with automations easier. That way, you can save money by shutting off the lights at the right time without having to think about it.

You can also turn the gadget on and off via the app or your voice. That means you can totally turn the lights off after you’ve left home for the day, keeping your energy bill on track.

Well, there you have it, our guide to the top energy-saving smart home gadgets. They’ll be your secret weapons for reducing energy bills all summer long. Plus, they do their part to help the planet. Which of these gadgets are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜