Best fitness gift ideas of 2021: smart treadmills, home gym accessories, and more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Got a fitness enthusiast in your life? Then give them any of the best fitness gifts out there in 2021. Keep reading this blog to see what we mean.

Best fitness gift ideas of 2021 / Image Credits: Health.com

Does that amazing person in your life spend at least an hour a day working out? Show them you support their fitness lifestyle with any of the best fitness gift ideas of 2021.

Related: Check out these 10 smart fitness gadgets that actually work

Whether they’re a running nut, a rowing buff, or into the next new thing, this list has impressive fitness gear for the person you love. If they can’t go a day without a jog, might we suggest a smart treadmill?

Or, if they’re all about cycling, give them a Peloton Bike+. It offers cycling routines in addition to classes in other workout genres. Up their workouts and help them surpass their goals with any of the cool gear below.

1. The NordicTrack X32i Smart HD Touchscreen Treadmill has a massive interactive training display and ensures your runs are never boring.

NordicTrack X32i Smart HD Touchscreen Treadmill in an apartment

The NordicTrack X32i Smart HD Touchscreen Treadmill is worth the splurge with its interactive touchscreen. There, runners get access to classes where their instructor takes them on virtual runs through forests and more.

Get it for $3,999 on the official website.

2. The Peloton Tread running machine comes in two models: Tread and Tread+. Both boast impressive HD touchscreens and great sound.

Peloton Tread with a woman running

Look no further than the Peloton Tread running machine for a machine that hits both strength and cardio. Its beautiful display keeps runners motivated, and the classes provide weight training.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

3. The Echelon Row smart rowing machine builds stamina and clears the mind. It also takes rowers down virtual rivers for a realistic experience.

Echelon Row in a video

Your giftee might not live near the water, but that’s not a problem with the Echelon Row smart rowing machine. It provides rowing benefits at a great price, and your loved one can use it with their tablet.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

4. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror

FORME Studio and a woman dancing

Another of the best fitness gift ideas of 2021 is the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. The live 1:1 training is like having a coach at home and ensures proper form. Plus, the beautiful, floor-length mirror design saves space.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

5. The Peloton Bike+ home exercise bicycle takes your loved one on cycling routes and provides access to yoga, meditation, and other classes.

Peloton Bike+ in a living room

Keep workouts varied with the Peloton Bike+ home exercise bicycle. It ups the exercise experience by providing more than just cycling routines. Your loved one just has to turn the screen 108 degrees to start a meditation class.

Get it for $2,145 on the official website.

Lagree Fitness The Micro #1 with a woman exercising

If you or your loved one enjoys the Lagree fitness method, the Lagree Fitness The Micro #1 Lagree workout equipment helps them make the most of the moves. Balancing high-intensity and low-impact exercises, users feel the burn without the strain.

Get it for $890 on the official website.

7. The Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar comes with 7 weights that adjust from 9 to 35 kilograms in 4.5-kilogram increments.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar in use

Add to your loved one’s strength routine with the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar. Weightlifters simply use a selection dial to choose the weight they want.

This gadget is priced at $599 and is available at retail locations.

8. The Royal Kettlebells steel cast weights are a solution for anyone. The design combines both fitness and competition styles.

Royal Kettlebells with a man working out

Ideal for beginners and pro athletes alike, the Royal Kettlebells steel cast weights blend the best elements of both fitness and competition bells, introducing newcomers to the sport. The company even has a YouTube channel of workouts.

Get it for $38 on the official website.

9. The Brrrn at-home workout board enhances your loved one’s workouts with cardio, strength training, and more in a small footprint.

Brrrn in a living room

Another of the best fitness gadget ideas of 2021 is the Brrrn at-home workout board. It provides challenging yet low-impact workouts and stays sturdy on the floor. Boasting a compact design, this board is easy to store.

Get it for $229 on the official website.

10. The TRX BANDIT universal-fit handle attaches to a range of bands for control and comfort while exercising with resistance bands.

TRX BANDIT during a training session

If your recipient enjoys working out with resistance bands, the TRX BANDIT universal-fit handle makes a thoughtful gift. It delivers improved performance, comfort, and control.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

11. The Airofit PRO smart breath training system improves their respiratory strength for better athletic performance.

Airofit PRO in a video

The Airofit PRO smart breath training system made our list of the best fitness gift ideas of 2021 because it trains breathing muscles, leading to improved athletic performance and increased energy.

Get it for $379 on the official website.

12. The Omniball rolling workout ball attaches to your hands and feet and moves in 360 degrees for a challenging, low impact workout.

Omniball during a fitness class

If your loved one likes variety, get them the Omniball rolling workout ball. It builds stamina, strength, and flexibility. But most of all, it’s effective and fun since it engages all the muscles and relies on hand-eye coordination.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

13. The OYO Personal Versatile Gym Equipment

OYO Personal Versatile Gym Equipment with a man exercising

Does your fitness enthusiast travel often? Then give them the OYO Personal Versatile Gym Equipment. It only weighs 2.5 pounds but provides up to 40 pounds of resistance exercises like lunges, deadlifts, bicep curls, and more.

Get it for $129.95 on the official website.

14. The agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel

agoy Gecko Touch in a video

If your special someone likes to end their workouts with some yoga moves, check out the agoy Gecko touch yoga towel. It provides a stable grip no matter the conditions. It has a silicone structure and serves as a hygiene barrier against studio mats.

Get it for $78 on the official website.

15. The Superhero Body Portable Sit-Up Bar is a complete abs workout set with an ab roller, sit-up bar, elastic band, and guide.

Superhero Body Portable Sit-Up Bar in use

Help your recipient train their abs with the Superhero Body Portable Sit-Up Bar. This sit-up bar comes with suction cups that allow it to work on polished surfaces. It helps users perform a range of exercises for fast results.

Get it for $24.41 on Amazon.

Your fitness-minded loved one will be thrilled this Christmas when you gift them with any of the best fitness gift ideas of 2021. Which do you think you’ll go for? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

Featured image credit: health.com

Check out our web story here.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜