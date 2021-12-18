Best smart home gadgets of 2021

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 18, 2021, 7:30 am EST under Daily Digest,

We covered an array of smart home gadgets this year, but which ones were the best? Keep reading to see our picks.

Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Amazon Echo Show 15 in a kitchen

Smart home gadgets just keep getting more innovative, and those that came out in 2021 were no exception. The best smart home gadgets of 2021 had the tech that kept our homes safer, easier to care for, and more comfortable than ever.

Related: Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

Yes, 2021 saw the launch of the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which senses whether you’re at home, out, or in bed and adjusts your home’s temperature accordingly. And, to up your interior’s coziness, the Ambiance light bulbs by Philips Hue prove smart lights can set just about any mood.

All in all, 2021 was a great year to add to your home’s smarts, so check out the gadgets below.

1. The Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock unlocks via your voice, phone, or key for stress-free home entry.

Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Level Bolt on doors

Go for the Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock and make getting in the front door easier. Compatible with voice, app, and key entry, it also works with Apple HomeKit and Ring.

Get it for $179 on Amazon.

2. The Wyze Cam Floodlight detects sound in 270 degrees of motion, keeping your home safer all around.

Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Wyze Cam Floodlight on a brick wall

Another of the best smart home gadgets of 2021 is the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It features AI, sound detection, and 270º motion detection. The LEDs even have a dimming option.

This gadget is priced at $84.99. Sign up for availability emails on the official website.

3. The Arlo Go 2 wireless security camera lets you have an eye on your property all the time, even in rural areas.

Arlo Go 2 in a video

Do you live or own property in a rural area? The Arlo Go 2 wireless security camera helps you keep tabs on it thanks to Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. The camera also features a long battery life and Alexa compatibility.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

4. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro provides a head-to-toe view of visitors, has 2-way talk, and unlocks remotely.

Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Wyze Video Doorbell Pro on an exterior wall

One of the year’s smartest doorbells is the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro. It gives you a clear view of guests and boasts six night vision LEDs. Even better, you can remotely unlock the door via the Wyze app.

This gadget is priced at $64.99. Sign up for availability emails on the official website.

5. The Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs set the right mood in any room.

Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs

The Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs give you lighting options that range from dimmable warm to cool white plus millions of color choices. What’s more, they work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get them starting at $14.99 on the official website.

6. The eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner opens your door via your fingerprint, key, or keypad.

eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner
eufy Smart Lock Touch on a door

A smart home gives you more options, and that’s exactly what the eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner does since it unlocks in three ways. Best of all, the fingerprint pad reads your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and opens the door in 1 second.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

7. The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display makes managing your busy home and schedule easier.

Amazon Echo Show 15 Wall Mounted Smart Display
Amazon Echo Show 15 on a wall

In 2021, the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display simplifies your schedule. Hang this display on your kitchen wall to view recipe videos, movies, your calendar, sticky notes, and more.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

8. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K starts 30% faster than the previous version and has speedy loading times.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K in a video

Tired of waiting for your Roku to load? That’s a thing of the past with the Roku Streaming Stick. It loads faster and simplifies navigation. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it provides you with clear 4K video.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

9. The Amazon Smart Thermostat reduces your energy bills by automatically adjusting the temperature.

Amazon x Honeywell Home Smart Thermosta
Amazon Smart Thermostat inside a home

Another of the best smart home gadgets of 2021 is the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It can tell whether you’re at home, out, or sleeping, and it adjusts the temperature accordingly. Compatible with Alexa, you can program it with your preferences.

Get it for $47.99.

10. The Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera looks great in your home and has a local backup feature.

Google Nest Cam wired security camera
Google Nest Cam (wired) on a table

In 2021, the Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera gives you even more peace of mind with its local backup. What’s more, its sleek design and color options ensure it blends into your home’s decor.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2021 was quite a year for smart home gadgets. Do you own any of the devices above? Let us know how they’re working for you!

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

With the year coming to an end, it’s a great time to look back at some of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021. From AI wonders to VR curiosities, these impressive gadgets hint at tech we’ll see in the New..
The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office

You love the futuristic design of curved monitors, but these displays aren’t just eye candy. The most outstanding curved monitors for home offices display your work at a more natural viewing angle, which is great for anyone who simultaneously works..
Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

You want to keep a closer eye on your health but aren’t crazy about wearing a bulky fitness tracker. We get it and offer help with a comprehensive list of fashionable smart health gadgets. These days, health gadgets don’t have..
Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage...
The best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy

Did you or someone you love get an iPhone 13 this fall? Give them—or yourself—any of the best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy. Because, while the iPhone 13 is impressive on its own, it’s even better with accessories. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This foldable baby carrier is comfortable for both you and your little one
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This foldable baby carrier is comfortable for both you and your little one

Keep your baby carrier with you all the time when it’s the HIPSTER Air compact inflatable baby carrier. This foldable baby carrier breaks down to the size of a makeup pouch and inflates to a full-size carrier. Even better, it..
Weekend Digest: How to get started with a smart home—a step-by-step detailed guide for Alexa, Siri, and Google Home
Smart Living
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: How to get started with a smart home—a step-by-step detailed guide for Alexa, Siri, and Google Home

It wasn’t all that long ago that smart homes were a thing of a not-so-distant future. If you wanted a piece of that future, you either needed a favorable budget or industry access to obtain it. It was well worth..
10 Tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022

Ready to see what tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022? From household robots to VR glasses that support your well-being, consumer tech products in 2022 are poised to make our lives healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable than..
These portable gaming gadgets are perfect for your weekend getaways
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These portable gaming gadgets are perfect for your weekend getaways

When you go away for the weekend, you’ll undoubtedly have some downtime. And you can spend it gaming when you pack one—or a few—of these portable gaming gadgets. Related: Weekend Digest: Best gaming gadgets under $500—monitors, keyboards, and more Keep..
CAROL AI-powered exercise bike helps you achieve fitness goals with shorter workouts
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

CAROL AI-powered exercise bike helps you achieve fitness goals with shorter workouts

There’s a certain portion of the population that can’t wait to roll out of bed at the crack of dawn and leap into the gym to pump iron for an hour. It’s quite impressive, but not all of us are..
Best of 2021—check out Apple’s and Google’s best apps of the year
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Best of 2021—check out Apple’s and Google’s best apps of the year

Every year we get a chance to see some really cool apps hit the scene. They can range anywhere from uniquely innovative to downright interesting. Some of these apps have been around for a while, yet others undergo significant updates..