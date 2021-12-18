Best smart home gadgets of 2021

We covered an array of smart home gadgets this year, but which ones were the best? Keep reading to see our picks.

Amazon Echo Show 15 in a kitchen

Smart home gadgets just keep getting more innovative, and those that came out in 2021 were no exception. The best smart home gadgets of 2021 had the tech that kept our homes safer, easier to care for, and more comfortable than ever.

Yes, 2021 saw the launch of the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which senses whether you’re at home, out, or in bed and adjusts your home’s temperature accordingly. And, to up your interior’s coziness, the Ambiance light bulbs by Philips Hue prove smart lights can set just about any mood.

All in all, 2021 was a great year to add to your home’s smarts, so check out the gadgets below.

1. The Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock unlocks via your voice, phone, or key for stress-free home entry.

Level Bolt on doors

Go for the Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock and make getting in the front door easier. Compatible with voice, app, and key entry, it also works with Apple HomeKit and Ring.

Get it for $179 on Amazon.

2. The Wyze Cam Floodlight

Wyze Cam Floodlight on a brick wall

Another of the best smart home gadgets of 2021 is the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It features AI, sound detection, and 270º motion detection. The LEDs even have a dimming option.

This gadget is priced at $84.99. Sign up for availability emails on the official website.

3. The Arlo Go 2 wireless security camera lets you have an eye on your property all the time, even in rural areas.

Arlo Go 2 in a video

Do you live or own property in a rural area? The Arlo Go 2 wireless security camera helps you keep tabs on it thanks to Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. The camera also features a long battery life and Alexa compatibility.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

4. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro

Wyze Video Doorbell Pro on an exterior wall

One of the year’s smartest doorbells is the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro. It gives you a clear view of guests and boasts six night vision LEDs. Even better, you can remotely unlock the door via the Wyze app.

This gadget is priced at $64.99. Sign up for availability emails on the official website.

5. The Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs set the right mood in any room.

Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs

The Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs give you lighting options that range from dimmable warm to cool white plus millions of color choices. What’s more, they work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get them starting at $14.99 on the official website.

6. The eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner opens your door via your fingerprint, key, or keypad.

eufy Smart Lock Touch on a door

A smart home gives you more options, and that’s exactly what the eufy Smart Lock Touch door fingerprint scanner does since it unlocks in three ways. Best of all, the fingerprint pad reads your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and opens the door in 1 second.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

7. The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display makes managing your busy home and schedule easier.

Amazon Echo Show 15 on a wall

In 2021, the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display simplifies your schedule. Hang this display on your kitchen wall to view recipe videos, movies, your calendar, sticky notes, and more.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

8. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K starts 30% faster than the previous version and has speedy loading times.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K in a video

Tired of waiting for your Roku to load? That’s a thing of the past with the Roku Streaming Stick. It loads faster and simplifies navigation. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it provides you with clear 4K video.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

9. The Amazon Smart Thermostat reduces your energy bills by automatically adjusting the temperature.

Amazon Smart Thermostat inside a home

Another of the best smart home gadgets of 2021 is the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It can tell whether you’re at home, out, or sleeping, and it adjusts the temperature accordingly. Compatible with Alexa, you can program it with your preferences.

Get it for $47.99.

10. The Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera looks great in your home and has a local backup feature.

Google Nest Cam (wired) on a table

In 2021, the Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera gives you even more peace of mind with its local backup. What’s more, its sleek design and color options ensure it blends into your home’s decor.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2021 was quite a year for smart home gadgets. Do you own any of the devices above? Let us know how they’re working for you!

