Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 13, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Whether you drive, bike, or take a scooter to work, these commuter gadgets make the journey easier. We're highlighting JBL, OtterBox, Ember, and more.

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Brompton C Line classic steel folding eBike series in use

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable.

Related: Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without

If you bicycle to work, the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips Helmet is a must. Not only is it beautiful, but it keeps you safe with LEDs and lifesaving Mips technology.

Meanwhile, those with long commutes will appreciate the TCL MOVEAUDIO Air earbuds. They offer up to 32 hours of playtime, clear calls, background noise elimination, and other helpful features for on-the-road use.

Upgrade your commute with the best commuter gadgets below.

1. The UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet has integrated lights and keeps you safe with Mips technology. It costs $189 on the company website.

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
UNIT 1 FARO on a person

Want a stylish yet safe helmet for your bike/scooter commute? Check out the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet. Featuring a sleek, modern look, it’s also super safe. That’s thanks to its built-in LEDS and lifesaving Mips technology.

2. The Cake Äik utility eBike is ideal for professionals with its high-load capacity and helpful add-ons. Contact the brand for pricing.

Cake Aik Professional Utility Electric Bicycle
Cake Äik in blue

With a long 224-mile range, the Cake Äik utility eBike is excellent for commuters. Not only is it easy to ride, but it’s also simple to maintain, thanks to its high-quality parts. Best of all, it boasts heavy-duty performance with its strong pulling power.

3. The Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter has room for your bag and a Telsa-inspired design. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Bo M in a video

Make your daily commute safer with the Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter. Its innovative steering stabilization keeps the scooter in your control. Meanwhile, it has a 31-mile range, charges in 3 hours, and features metal loops for carrying bags. It’s one of the best gadgets for daily commuters.

4. The DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device for cyclists blends real-time geolocation, intelligent lights, and more. It’s priced at $137.78 on the official website.

DOTS bike
DOTS.bike on a bicycle

Add a comprehensive safety gadget to your bike commutes with the DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device for cyclists. Attaching easily to your bike’s seatpost, it offers Bluetooth recognition, real-time geolocation, Bluetooth recognition, and fall/impact detection.

5. The TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams and ensure impeccable calls and audio. It’s coming soon for $39.99.

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
TCL MOVEAUDIO Air in use

Weighing in at just 4.4 grams, the TCL MOVE AUDIO Air immersive earbuds are super easy to carry. Plus, with 4 microphones, they deliver crystal-clear calls and even remove background noise.

6. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds can withstand the outdoors with their IP68 dust and waterproof rating. They cost $99.95 on the company website.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 in a video

While they’re designed for outdoor sports, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds are pretty great for commutes too. Their weatherproof design ensures they can withstand rainstorms and dust. Plus, the Ambient Aware mode keeps you aware of your surroundings.

7. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos warms your coffee en route and connects to the Apple Find My network. It’s coming soon for $199.95 on the brand’s website.

Ember Travel Mug 2 plus
Ember Travel Mug 2+ in black

Carry your coffee to work in style when you have the Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos. It comes with Ember’s signature warming technology and connects with the Apple Find My Network, ensuring you can always find it.

8. The Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE vehicle camera keeps you connected to your vehicle at all hours. Buy it for $399.99 on the brand’s website.

Garmin Dash Cam
Garmin Dash Cam Live front view

Thanks to its LTE connectivity, the Garmin Dash Cam Live enables you live view, location tracking, and theft alerts 24/7, right on your smartphone. That way, you always know what’s happening with your car.

9. The Otterbox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger sets up easily and has a 3,000 mAh power bank. Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

Ensure you can power your Apple Watch while commuting with the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger. It’s easy to set up and can even charge another device using the included cable, making it one of the best gadgets for commuters.

10. The Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) has an eco-friendly design. Purchase it for $39.99 on the company website.

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Nati e Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Protect your AirPodsPro, and the planet when you get the Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Its textured design uses plant-based materials. Meanwhile, it gives you hassle-free access to the charging ports, controls, and speakers.

Make traveling to work easier than ever with these gadgets for daily commuters. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor

Get a close, irritation-free shave with the Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Razor. Featuring an innovative adjustable mechanism, it lets you change your preferred setting by simply turning the razor dial. It’s great for both wet-shaving beginners and experts. Tired of disposable..
Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings,..
Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it..
The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen

You want to make your home more sustainable. The trouble is, finding home devices that don’t create waste themselves isn’t easy. That’s where these sustainable gadgets for the home and kitchen come in. They work to reduce or prevent waste..
Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

The 2023 travel season is almost here. And, if you’ve planned a trip this spring or summer, now’s a good time to think about what you’ll pack. Need some ideas? Check out the essential travel gadgets for 2023 below. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far

Mobile gaming is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to improved streaming technology and convenient handheld consoles. But, if you want to game on the go, which gadgets should you buy? The best handheld gaming consoles and accessories, of course!..
ZippGuard secures your belongings so you can enjoy your adventure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ZippGuard secures your belongings so you can enjoy your adventure

Protect your belongings from pickpockets with the ZippGuard. This patent-pending travel lock adds security to zippered pockets, letting you enjoy your trip. It even works as a child safety lock. Every seasoned traveler is wary of pickpocket theft. Tourists are..
Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Sustainable Physical Health helps you care for your body at any age

Stay fit and healthy without overdoing it when you follow the Sustainable Physical Health method. It’s a holistic approach to health that keeps you mobile, fit, and flexible throughout life’s stages. Tired of the no-pain, no-gain attitude that’s so common..
The coolest pet gadgets to buy for your furry friends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest pet gadgets to buy for your furry friends

Want to treat your best friend to some new pet gadgets this spring? Then check out the coolest pet gadgets you can buy right now. From a wireless fence to a USB-charged toy mouse, these products keep pets stimulated and..
Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without

Nowadays, your smartphone isn’t the only gadget you charge at your desk. You likely also power a headset, smartwatch, laptop, and tablet there, too. For that reason, it makes sense to buy multifunctional charging gadgets. Today, we’re highlighting ones no..
Best heart-monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best heart-monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023

There are many reasons you might want to track your ticker. Luckily, in 2023, there’s no shortage of ways to do so. From sports heart-rate trackers to a scale that measures your vascular health, these are some of the best..