Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters—earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

Brompton C Line classic steel folding eBike series in use

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable.

If you bicycle to work, the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips Helmet is a must. Not only is it beautiful, but it keeps you safe with LEDs and lifesaving Mips technology.

Meanwhile, those with long commutes will appreciate the TCL MOVEAUDIO Air earbuds. They offer up to 32 hours of playtime, clear calls, background noise elimination, and other helpful features for on-the-road use.

Upgrade your commute with the best commuter gadgets below.

1. The UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet

UNIT 1 FARO on a person

Want a stylish yet safe helmet for your bike/scooter commute? Check out the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet. Featuring a sleek, modern look, it’s also super safe. That’s thanks to its built-in LEDS and lifesaving Mips technology.

2. The Cake Äik utility eBike

Cake Äik in blue

With a long 224-mile range, the Cake Äik utility eBike is excellent for commuters. Not only is it easy to ride, but it’s also simple to maintain, thanks to its high-quality parts. Best of all, it boasts heavy-duty performance with its strong pulling power.

3. The Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter has room for your bag and a Telsa-inspired design. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Bo M in a video

Make your daily commute safer with the Bo M luggage-friendly electric scooter. Its innovative steering stabilization keeps the scooter in your control. Meanwhile, it has a 31-mile range, charges in 3 hours, and features metal loops for carrying bags. It’s one of the best gadgets for daily commuters.

DOTS.bike on a bicycle

Add a comprehensive safety gadget to your bike commutes with the DOTS.bike all-in-one safety device for cyclists. Attaching easily to your bike’s seatpost, it offers Bluetooth recognition, real-time geolocation, Bluetooth recognition, and fall/impact detection.

5. The TCL MOVEAUDIO Air immersive earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams and ensure impeccable calls and audio. It’s coming soon for $39.99.

TCL MOVEAUDIO Air in use

Weighing in at just 4.4 grams, the TCL MOVE AUDIO Air immersive earbuds are super easy to carry. Plus, with 4 microphones, they deliver crystal-clear calls and even remove background noise.

6. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds can withstand the outdoors with their IP68 dust and waterproof rating. They cost $99.95 on the company website.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 in a video

While they’re designed for outdoor sports, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof earbuds are pretty great for commutes too. Their weatherproof design ensures they can withstand rainstorms and dust. Plus, the Ambient Aware mode keeps you aware of your surroundings.

7. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos warms your coffee en route and connects to the Apple Find My network. It’s coming soon for $199.95 on the brand’s website.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ in black

Carry your coffee to work in style when you have the Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos. It comes with Ember’s signature warming technology and connects with the Apple Find My Network, ensuring you can always find it.

8. The Garmin Dash Cam Live LTE vehicle camera

Garmin Dash Cam Live front view

Thanks to its LTE connectivity, the Garmin Dash Cam Live enables you live view, location tracking, and theft alerts 24/7, right on your smartphone. That way, you always know what’s happening with your car.

9. The Otterbox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger sets up easily and has a 3,000 mAh power bank. Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

Ensure you can power your Apple Watch while commuting with the OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger. It’s easy to set up and can even charge another device using the included cable, making it one of the best gadgets for commuters.

10. The Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) has an eco-friendly design. Purchase it for $39.99 on the company website.

Nati e Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Protect your AirPodsPro, and the planet when you get the Native Union (Re)Classic Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Its textured design uses plant-based materials. Meanwhile, it gives you hassle-free access to the charging ports, controls, and speakers.

Make traveling to work easier than ever with these gadgets for daily commuters. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

