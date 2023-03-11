Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 11, 2023, 9:00 am EST

Turn your iPad in to a workstation, exercise hub, and more with any of these gadgets and accessories. From stands to cases, they enhance your Apple tablet.

The Twelve South HoverBar Tower is convenient

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it into a mini workstation, workout center, and more.

Want to protect your iPad and work from it? The Logitech Rugged Folio lets you do both. Offering military-grade drop protection, it also has a spill- and dirt-resistant keyboard.

Then, doing fitness videos on your iPad is easier than ever with the Twelve South HoverBar Tower iPad stand. Simply attach your iPad and adjust the height to the level you wish.

Get more out of your iPad with the best iPad gadgets and accessories below.

1. The Logitech Rugged Folio is an ultra-protective, durable iPad case with a keyboard. Buy it for $139.99 on the official website.

Logitech Rugged Folio
Logitech Rugged Folio in gray

Get military-grade protection for your iPad with the Logitech Rugged Folio. It exceeds the military standard drop tests and has a sealed spill-proof keyboard. What’s more, it types quietly.

2. The elago Magnetic Stand for iPads has an elegant design and keeps your iPad secure with an array of magnets. Get it for $99 on Amazon.

elago Magnetic Stand product video

The elago Magnetic Stand for iPads was designed in house from concept to finished product. It boasts high-quality materials and strong magnets. Use it to elevate and angle your iPad for a better view.

3. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub connects your iPad to the necessary peripherals. It costs $199.99 on the company website.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub on a desk

Connect your iPad to your monitor and other essential devices with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub. It offers 40 Gbps bandwidth and 60W charging to your host device. What’s more, it has 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, making it one of the best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023.

4. The Twelve South HoverBar Tower iPad stand gives you hands-free iPad use during workouts and more. Purchase it for $129.99 on the brand’s website.

Twelve South HoverBar Tower on a balcony

Make working out with your iPad easier when you have the Twelve South HoverBar Tower iPad stand. Ideal for Apple Fitness+ workouts, this stand attaches easily to your iPad and has an adjustable position.

5. The Anker Nano 3 compact charger powers your iPad and monitors its temperature frequently. Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

Anker Nano 3 product video

Bring your iPad back up to speed with the Anker Nano 3 compact charger. Measuring only 1.12 inches thick, it’s super easy to carry. Then, the ActiveShield 2.0 technology tests the temperature over 3 million times per day.

6. The tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio boasts a strong magnetic attachment and angled positioning. Buy it for $27.99 on the brand’s website.

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer's guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
tomtoc Ultra Slim Folio in use

Prop your iPad to a comfortable height with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. It protects your 10.9-inch iPad all day and angles it from 30 to 60 degrees. You can also use it with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5, which is why it’s one of the best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023.

7. The Shargeek Storm2 Slim 130W power bank has a futuristic transparent design and charges your iPad. It costs $179 on Amazon.

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer's guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Shargeek Storm2 Slim on a desk

Power your iPad anywhere with the Shargeek Storm2 Slim 130W power bank. The transparent design is pretty cool, while the 20,000 mAh battery has plenty of capacity for your iPad and other gadgets.

8. The Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station powers and organizes your iPad (and other Apple devices). Purchase it for $149.99 on the official website.

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer's guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station with devices

Keep your iPad organized and charged with the Zens 3-in-1 Modular Charging Station. This helpful gadget has dedicated spots for your iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

9. The Native Union W.F.A Folio for iPad Air (4th, 5th Gen) combines an elegant cover and a stand. Get it for $59.99 on the company website.

Native Union W F A Folio
Native Union W.F.A Folio on a table

Looking for a classic iPad case? Get the Native Union W.F.A Folio for iPad Air (4th, 5th Gen). It gives you a foldable stand, a cover, and a snap-on design. Moreover, it lets you work comfortably and protects your Apple tablet, which is why it’s one of the best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023.

10. The FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard protects your iPad and looks like a bag. Buy it for $89 on the brand’s website.

FlipBook Bag Style Case
FlipBook Case with gadgets

Disguise your iPad as a sleek briefcase when you have the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. Open the bag to set up your iPad and keyboard in an instant. Plus, you can pack your mouse, wallet, keys, and phone with integrated pockets.

Ready to take your iPad use to the next level? Then go for any of the best iPad gadgets and accessories above. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Tell us!

Join the Discussion
