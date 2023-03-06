Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without

Keep your work essentials charged at your desk with these multifunctional chargers. From 12-in-1 docking stations to a headphone stand charger, these products deliver the power you crave.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost on a workspace

Nowadays, your smartphone isn’t the only gadget you charge at your desk. You likely also power a headset, smartwatch, laptop, and tablet there, too. For that reason, it makes sense to buy multifunctional charging gadgets. Today, we’re highlighting ones no workspace can do without.

If you’re an Apple user, check out the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. It powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch while keeping them cool.

And if you’re tired of headset clutter, the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand is the answer. It lifts and recharges your headphones and wirelessly recharges an iPhone and AirPods.

Bring power, organization, and versatility to your workspace with these cool charging gadgets!

1. The Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger powers 2 gadgets and is super compact. Buy it for $34.99 on the official website.

Native Union Fast GaN Multi Device
Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD in a lifestyle image

Stop lugging a heavy charger to work when you have the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 35W multi-device charger. Although it’s palm size, it quickly charges up to 2 devices simultaneously with 2 USB-C ports.

2. The ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at your desk. Get it for $79.99 on the brand’s website.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger in a video

Charge your essentials while you work with the ESR HaloLock 3-in1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost. It has spots for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Plus, the design features a phone-cooling fan.

3. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger quickly powers your iPad and other Apple gadgets at work. Buy it for $179.95 on the company website.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger on a shelf

Bring the fastest possible charge to your Apple gadgets with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger, one of our favorite multifunctional charging gadgets. Use the main station to charge your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. Then, the Apple Watch extension is modular, giving you charging flexibility.

4. The CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock has smart charging tech and connects to multiple devices. Purchase it for $319.99 on CORSAIR’s website.

CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock in use

Get plug-and-play expansion and smart charging tech with the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It can handle dual monitors in 4K HDR, has 10 additional ports, and recharges gadgets efficiently.

5. The Xiaomi Mi 33W Type-A & Type-C Wall Charger has a tiny footprint and brings your device to 50% in 25 minutes. It costs $17.99 on Amazon.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
Xiaomi Mi 33W Type-A & Type-C Wall Charger in white

Every professional will appreciate the Xiaomi Mi 33W Type-A & Type-C Wall Charger. Equipped with 33W high-speed charging, it’s more than 3x faster than standard chargers. Plus, it has a USB-C output paired with a USB-A port.

6. The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger organizes your tech and powers your AirPods Max. Buy it for $79.99 on the official website.

Satechi 2 in 1 Headphone Stand
Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand on a workspace

Keep your workspace tidy with the Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger. This nifty device has a stainless steel arm and a USB-C port for your headset. There’s also a wireless charger for your iPhone or AirPods, making it one of the best multifunctional charging gadgets available.

7. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station elevates your setup with a 100W max USB-C upstream port. Get it for $249.99 on Anker’s website.

Anker 675 USB C Docking Station and Monitor Stand
Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station with gadgets

The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station lifts your monitor and delivers a 100W max USB-C upstream port for your laptop. Moreover, it has an array of ports, SD/microSD card slots, a wireless charging pad, and even an Ethernet port.

8. The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass adds style and wireless charging freedom to your desk. Purchase it for $339.99 on the company website.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass charging devices

Add a unique wireless charger to your desk with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. It has a see-through glass surface, revealing the 16 charging coils. Meanwhile, it gives you freedom of placement for 2 devices.

9. The UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad lets you charge multiple gadgets at the same time. It costs $79 on the brand’s website.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
UNIQ Aereo Mag in black

With the UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad, you simply snap your iPhone into position for reliable charging. It also suits your AirPods and Apple Watch, ensuring they’re always charged. It’s one of our favorite multifunctional charging gadgets for 2023.

10. The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform has a Cybertruck-inspired look and powers 3 devices simultaneously. It costs $300 on the official website.

Multifunctional charging gadgets no workspace can do without
Tesla Wireless Charging Platform on a table

Add a statement charger to your workspace with the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform. It has the angular design and metallic style of the Cybertruck. Moreover, it offers up to 15W of power per device.

No workspace can do without these multifunctional chargers. From wireless chargers to workstations, they certainly help you get more done. Which ones would you love for your office? Let us know!

