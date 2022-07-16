The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 16, 2022

Want to enhance your bike rides? Then check out these biking gadgets. From smart helmets to eBikes, these products keep you safe and having fun.

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes & more
Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series in use

You love whirling across your city or countryside on a bike. Whether cycling is a hardcore sport or a leisure activity for you, you need the right equipment to stay safe. To help you find the best, today we’re presenting you with our ultimate biking gadgets guide.

One of our favorite bike safety gadgets is the Garmin Varia RCT715 Rearview Taillight. Its rearview camera keeps an eye on the road behind you and sends notifications when it detects an approaching vehicle.

Then, if this is the year you try an eBike, the XP Litr Compact eBike is a great start. Its lightweight form is easy to maneuver, while the price is affordable at $799.

Make your rides safer and more fun with the gadgets below.

1. The Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series makes easy work out of your errands and commutes with its small yet capable design.

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes, and more
Tern Quick Haul in use

Pick up your grocery order and take your kiddo to school with the Tern Quick Haul practical eBike series. The rear rack helps you transport stuff and even a passenger up to 110 pounds. Plus, its Bosch motor system offers smooth operation.

This gadget is priced at $2,999. Visit the official website for a list of dealers.

2. The Lectric XP Lite compact eBike is easier to maneuver while the grip throttle gives you 5 levels of pedal assist, helping you navigate confidently.

Lectric XP Lite video

Looking for a great eBike on a budget? The Lectric XP Lite compact eBike costs only $799 and offers Lectric’s core features in a small, lightweight design. Riders looking for easy use will love the single-speed functionality.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

3. The VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes received a Red Dot Award for their minimalist design. They even boast cargo-carrying options.

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes, and more
VanMoof S5 & A5 in white

Looking for a cool eBike? The VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes are ones you’ll want to show off. They also have a quiet but powerful 5th-generation motor and long-range batteries, which is why we’re including them in our ultimate biking gadgets guide.

Get one for $2,998 on the official website.

4. The Specialized Turbo Tero bike series helps you tackle steep hills with ease thanks to its dynamic 2.0E or 2.2 motor and ground control tires.

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes, and more
Specialized Turbo Tero with a rider off trail

Ride through all kinds of terrain with the Specialized Turbo Tero bike series. The bikes in this series work as mountain, commuter, and touring bikes that haul freight. Enjoy unrivaled power with the 2.2 motor.

Get one starting at $3,250 on the official website.

5. The Garmin Varia RCT715 features a rearview taillight with integrated camera settings, keeping you safe.

Garmin Varia RCT715 product video

Ensure your safety with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. Its camera records sharp footage while you look ahead, and the radar detects cars from up to 140 meters away. Meanwhile, the taillight is visible from up to 1 mile away in daylight.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Suunto Karoo 2 Cycling computer puts navigation and heatmaps on your handlebars, keeping your rides safer and more accurate.

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes, and more
Suunto Karoo 2 on a handlebar

See the route ahead with the Suunto Karoo 2 Cycling computer. This practical bike gadget adds a smartphone-like display to your handlebars, where it shows curves and climbs. Then, the Suunto heatmaps display popular rides, making it worth including on any ultimate biking gadgets guide.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

7. The SENA R2 & R2 EVO smart bike helmets keep you connected to cyclists in your group with a Bluetooth intercom system.

SENA R2 and R2 EVO
SENA R2 helmet on a cyclist

Stay connected with the other cyclists in your group with the SENA R2 & R2 EVO smart bike helmets. They have a built-in Bluetooth intercom system with a range of up to 500 meters and connect up to 4 riders.

Get them starting at $169 on the official website.

8. The Arclight LED Bike Pedals enhance your visibility by 57% compared to standard bike lights. Then, the battery lasts up to 36 hours.

Redshift Arclight
Arclight LED Bike Pedals on a bike

Highlight your motion to other drivers with the Arclight LED Bike Pedals. Their powerful LEDs and long-life rechargeable battery make you unmissable on the road. What’s more, the modules are durable and waterproof.

Get them for $139.99 on the official website.

9. The SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets let you answer smartphone calls, connecting you with other riders or family at home.

SENA M1 and M1 EVO
SENA M1 & M1 EVO on cyclists

Stay in touch with the people you care about while cycling with the SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets. All it takes is the press of a button to call family back home or your fellow riders. Integrated speakers and a mic ensure high-quality calls, which is why they made our ultimate biking gadgets guide.

Get them starting at $169 on the official website.

10. The Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker makes you more visible on the road with lights that glow or flash while you ride in the dark.

Nite Ize TagLit
Nite Ize TagLit on a backpack

Improve your roadside visibility with the Nite Ize TagLit wearable LED marker. Its colorful LEDs either glow or flash to warn motorists of your presence. Best of all, you can clip it to your clothes, shoes, or bag.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

There are so many great bike gadgets out there that can improve your ride and keep you safer. Do you have any to recommend? Let us know in the comment section below.

