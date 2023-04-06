Best gadgets for photographers—camera gear & accessories to try in 2023

Are you ready to up your photography game in 2023? Look no further than this list of the best camera gear and accessories.

Moment 1.55x Anamorphic Lens with Gold Flare on an iPhone

Whether you’re a professional shutterbug or a hobbyist who loves capturing the world, the best gadgets for photographers can take your skills to the next level. From advanced cameras with high-quality lenses to portable cameras that make on-the-go shots easier, there are plenty of cool options to try in 2023.

One of our favorite new cameras for 2023 is the Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera. It captures scenes with reduced noise and has an easy-to-use design.

Another fun camera to try this year is the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 it combines a retro design with modern technology—app compatibility!

Let’s check out some of the coolest camera gear you should consider this year!

1. The Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera has a 24.2 MP CMOS to capture detailed shots in any lighting. Get it for $679.99 on the official website.

Canon EOS R50 in a video

Capture beautiful moments just as you remember them with the Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera. Equipped with a 24.2 megapixel (APS-C) CMOS Sensor, takes shots with reduced noise. What’s more, its lightweight form factor is great for on-the-go use.

2. The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX mirrorless camera has an upgraded sensor and L2 technology. It’s coming soon for $2,199.99.

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX front view

Achieve your creative vision with the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX mirrorless camera. Offering an upgraded full-frame 24.5 MP CMOS sensor and L2 technology, you get incredible value at an affordable price. Moreover, you enjoy the helpful framing options and video presets!

3. The Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera has a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor. Buy it for $2,945 on the company website.

Pixxii Camera (2023) top view

Elevate your photography game with the Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera. With a new 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, dual-core OpenCL 2.0 GPU, and up to 7G pixels/second, this camera produces true monochrome DNGs and captures fine details. For that reason, it’s one of the best gadgets for photographers right now.

4. The FUJIFILM X-T5 digital camera gives you unrivaled image quality with its 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 sensor. Purchase it for $1,699.95 on the brand’s website.

FUJIFILM X-T5 in a YouTube video

Experience the most advanced imaging technology ever brought to X Series with the FUJIFILM X-T5 Digital Camera. It boasts a high-resolution 40.2 MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and an enhanced image-processing algorithm. So you can expect astonishing image quality.

5. The Leica 2022 M6 film camera is a modern rendition of the Leica M rangefinder with a 0.72x magnification. It costs $5,295 on Leica’s website.

Leica M6 2022 in a lifestyle photo

Elevate your photography skills with the Leica M6 2022 film camera. It’s a modern version of the classic Leica M rangefinder and has 0.72x magnification and coated optical surfaces that aren’t as sensitive to stray light.

6. The Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 adventure camera has a compact shape and tough design that are perfect for travel. Get it for $1,199.99 on the brand’s site.

Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 in use

Capture your adventures like never before with the Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 adventure camera, another of the best gadgets for photographers. Its compact, rugged construction ensures it can handle your journey. Meanwhile, features like Starry Sky AF and computational technology let you see the world in a whole new light.

7. The Hasselblad X2d 100C medium-format mirroless digital camera has a Scandinavian design and a 100 MP CMOS sensor. It costs $8,199 on the official site.

Hasselblad X2d 100C with accessories

With its sleek Scandinavian design, the Hasselblad X2d 100C uses a powerful 100-megapixel CMOS sensor. Moreover, the 5-axis in-body image stabilization ensures every shot is sharp and detailed. The phase detection autofocus catches even quick moments with clarity.

8. The Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 i-type instant camera boasts vintage style and modern tech. Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 in Forest Green

Hobbyists and even professionals will have fun with the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2. A modern take on classic instant photography, it has app connectivity. So you can set aperture priority and use features like double exposure, light painting, and more. It even comes with 5 lens filters.

9. The hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag is ideal for short photography trips and holds a medium-sized camera. Buy it for $357 on the official website.

hardgraft Quintessence Pack in Vegan

Carry your photography essentials in style when you have the hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag. It fits a medium-sized camera and has enough room for your EDC. Furthermore, you can even squeeze in a water bottle, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for photographers.

10. The Kiboko City Commuter camera backpack makes on-the-go photography easy with its roll-top design. Buy it for $299.95 on the brand’s website.

Kiboko City Commuter on a person’s back

Take photos easily with the Kiboko City Commuter camera backpack at your side. This versatile backpack has a convenient roll-top design, a side-access camera pocket, and helpful dividers for organizing your gear. Also, it looks pretty stylish!

So, there you have it folks! Our top picks for the best camera gear and accessories to try in 2023. From cameras with impressive megapixels to versatile backpacks, these gadgets will elevate your photography game. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

