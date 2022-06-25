The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 25, 2022

Whether you're a professional photographer or a passionate amateur, these are the camera gadgets to own in 2022. Get them to take your work to the next level.

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
We love the SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition for iPhone 13

Photography is a fascinating pastime and profession, but it’s even better when your kit includes some of the best camera and photography gadgets to buy in 2022. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiast, you want all the parameters under your control. This photography tech can help.

Now, this is no surprise, but photo geeks everywhere rely on their iPhones more than ever for incredible and convenient shots. So, of course, this list includes the SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens and DJI OM 5 Gimbal.

If you still can’t let go of your DSLR, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 and Leica M11 are some of our favorite digital cameras right now. And, bonus, the former was made to work with your iPhone or iPad.

Enhance your photography in 2022 with the cameras, stabilizers, and lenses below.

1. The Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera adds a creative dimension to your work with its new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS sensor.

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
Panasonic Lumix GH6 front view

Add the Panasonic Lumix GH6 digital mirrorless camera to your creative setup for stills with higher pixel counts and resolution as well as videos with higher bit rates. Meanwhile, this camera has no-limit recording times and simple handling.

Get it for $2,197.99 on Amazon.

2. The SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition for iPhone 13 turns your new iPhone into a professional photography and videography gadget.

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition on an iPhone

The SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens Edition for iPhone 13 adds cinematic capabilities to your smartphone and comes in 2 sizes—1.33x and 1.55x—with either a 2.4:1 or 2.75:1 ultrawide aspect ratio. What’s more, its unique oval shape captures more horizontal information.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

3. The DJI RS 3 Camera Stabilizer offers a lightweight, versatile shooting experience to give solo filmmakers and crews creative freedom.

DJI RS 3 release video

Have fewer things to stress about during a shoot with the DJI RS 3 Camera Stabilizer. It mounts to your camera quickly and easily with its quick-release plates. And, with the automated axis locks, it can get up and running almost instantly. Then, weighing just 2.8 pounds, it supports up to 6.6 pounds of equipment, making it one of the best camera and photography gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

4. The Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera gives you a new 60-megapixel CMOS sensor with triple-resolution tech. And it has an MP Touch display.

Leica M11
Leica M11 on a table

The Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera has the brand’s iconic look with all the tech you expect from a modern camera. In particular, the M-Sensor lets you choose from 60-, 36-, or 18-megapixel resolutions for JPG and DNG. Even better, it pairs well with your iPhone or iPad.

This camera is $8,995 at select retail locations.

5. The GoPro Volta external battery grip enhances your photography with its built-in battery and buttons for easy 1-handed control.

GoPro Volta
GoPro Volta with a GoPro

Record for over 4 hours with the GoPro Volta external battery grip, which has 3 times the typical runtime. What’s more, the integrated buttons allow for easy 1-handed control and let it work as a wireless remote.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

6. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones gives you cinematic iPhone stabilization for professional photography and videography.

DJI OM 5 Gimbal how-to video

Shoot videos, selfies, livestreams, and more like a pro with the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. Ideal for vlogging and YouTube, it stabilizes your smartphone during recording. Then, the ActiveTrack 4.0 centers even quick-moving objects, which is why it’s one of the best photography gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $129 on Amazon.

7. The JINTU 420–800 mm HD Telephoto Zoom Lens enhances professional and amateur photography with sharp precision.

JINTU 420 800 mm High Quality HD Telephoto Zoom Lens
JINTU 420–800 mm HD Telephoto Zoom Lens in use

Add long-range performance to your photography at a great price with the JINTU 420–800 mm HD Telephoto Zoom Lens. Although its build is all metal, it weighs just 1.8 pounds. Add it to your photography kit for precise images at a distance, like when you’re snapping wildlife.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

8. The SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit for iPhone series is a complete photography kit for your smartphone and is excellent for on-the-go shoots.

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit with a phone

If you shoot on the go with your smartphone, consider the SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit for iPhone series. It works with a range of smartphones, supporting horizontal and vertical orientations. What’s more, it has space for a mic, an LED light, a tripod, and more.

Get it for $72.90 on the official website.

9. The PolarPro Apex tripod base is great for your 2022 photography and videography since it supports heavy setups up to 25 pounds.

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
PolarPro Apex in a city at night (Image Credit: Photoblographer)

The PolarPro Apex tripod base is a photography accessory you can rely on thanks to its durable construction and support for heavy setups. But despite its strength, it weighs only 16 ounces, keeping your bag light. Even better, the stainless steel TiltLocks deliver over 144 leg positions, which is why it made our list of the best camera and photography gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The hardgraft Take Camera Bag carries and protects your Leica or other compact camera at your hip with its minimalist leather design.

hardgraft Take Camera Bag
hardgraft Take Camera Bag on a person

Every great camera needs an even better bag. Protect yours in a minimalist way with the hardgraft Take Camera Bag. It boasts a gorgeous leather design and a soft padded interior.

Get it for $351 on the official website.

Ready to spice up your photography skills? The best photography gadgets in 2022 should help. Do you use any of these products? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Lauren Wadowsky
Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
