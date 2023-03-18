The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 18, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Excited for summer? So are we. And that's why we curated our 2023 summer gadgets buyer's guide. It's got the gear you need for the pool, beach, and more.

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Aiper Seagull Pro is a powerful robotic pool cleaner

You’ve booked your vacation and know how you want to spend your summer weekends. Our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023 has gear that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather, whether you’ll be at the beach, pool, or lake. From a robotic pool cleaner to a high-end oven, these products ensure summer 2023 will be amazing.

Related: Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

One of our favorite 2023 summer gadgets is the Aiper Seagull Pro. It pretty much automates pool cleaning with its path planning and wireless design. That way, you can step into a clean pool every time.

We also love the Ooni Karu 12G for summer backyard get-togethers. Its sleek but portable design suits gardens, outdoor kitchens, and balconies of all kinds. Plus, its wood and charcoal fuel capabilities add authentic flavor.

Gear up for summer fun in 2023 with these seriously cool gadgets.

1. The Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner has a cordless design and path-planning technology. Preorder it for $899.99 on the official website.

Aiper Seagull Pro
Aiper Seagull Pro in a pool

Cleaning your in-ground pool is easier than ever with the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner. Impressively, its path-planning tech helps you clean the entire pool, down to the walls and waterline.

2. The Weber Lumin electric grill series produces flame-searing temperatures in a variety of designs. Buy it for $429 on the company’s website.

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer's guide 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Weber Lumin on a balcony

Enjoy a summer BBQ in your city apartment with the Weber Lumin electric grill series. It heats up to 600°F for flame-seared food without the fire. What’s more, the Smoke Infusion setting adds a distinct smoky flavor to your recipes.

3. The Plunge cold and hot water therapy tub gives you a quick cool down on blisteringly hot days. Get it for $4,990 on the brand’s website.

Cold Plunge Tub
Plunge in use

Get cold quickly on a hot day with the Plunge cold and hot water therapy tub. It cools, filters, and sanitizes water for a healthy bath. Moreover, it’s great for indoor and outdoor use, which is why we’ve included it in our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

4. The Turtlebox Gen 2 portable waterproof speaker brings distortion-free music to the pool and beach. Purchase it for $399 on Turtlebox’s website.

Turtlebox Gen 2 unboxing video

Take crystal clear sound on all your excursions this summer when you have the Turtlebox Gen 2 portable waterproof speaker. It delivers distortion-free sound at up to 120 dB. Plus, it has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

5. The e-Beach Wagon motorized multi-terrain cart carries your gear to the beach and has hand-grip steering. It costs $2,499 on the official website.

e-Beach Wagon info video

Stop carrying everyone’s surfboards, sand toys, coolers, etc., to the beach and pull them in the e-Beach Wagon motorized multi-terrain cart. An electric motorized multi-terrain vehicle, it runs at a variable speed and operates with a throttle and hand grip.

6. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector lets you enjoy cinematic movies at your Airbnb or condo vacation. Buy it for $289.99 on Amazon.

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer's guide 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Yaber Pico T1 with accessories

Set up a movie theater in your vacation spot with the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector. Compact and lightweight, it’s super travel friendly. Not only that, but it also comes with a power bank and produces bright, clear images. It belongs on this summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

7. The Ooni Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven takes your summer backyard gatherings to the next level. Get it for $429 on the company website.

Ooni Karu 12G
Ooni Karu 12G outdoors

Treat your friends and family to summer pizza nights when you have the Ooni Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven. Its borosilicate glass door helps you keep an eye on your pizza. And it runs on wood, charcoal, or gas.

8. The Oukitel P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station keeps your devices charged during summer adventures. Purchase it for $999 on the brand’s website.

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer's guide 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
Oukitel P2001 during an RV trip

Power essential devices during summer camping and RV adventures with the Oukitel P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station. Providing 2,000 watts of AC output, it handles air conditioners, fridges, tools, and more, which is why we included it in our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

9. The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe turns nearly any ingredient into a frozen treat. It costs $249.99 on the official website.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe with frozen treats

Create frozen treats all summer long with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream & frozen treat maker. It churns out CREAMi Classics like ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. Plus, its new functionality includes Slushi, Creamiccino, Frozen Yogurt, and Frozen Drinks.

10. The YETI Roadie 48-wheel cooler can handle long treks and is tall enough for chilled wine. Buy it for $450 on YETI’s website.

The ultimate summer gadgets buyer's guide 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more
YETI Roadie 48 in Navy

The YETI Roadie 48-wheeled cooler lets you take your summer picnics anywhere thanks to its armored and virtually indestructible design. It has a retractable handle for easy pulling, while the Permafrost Insulation locks in cold temperatures.

Live summer 2023 to its fullest when you take these gadgets with you on your trips. What summer gadgets are you buying this year? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room

Want to enhance your living room’s audio? Then these top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars are no-brainers. Because they give you the best of the Dolby Atmos format in an all-in-one solution that fits neatly beneath your TV. Ready to feel enveloped..
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

Golf is a game that requires skill, technique, and patience. However, with the advancement of technology, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories available that can enhance your game and make it even more enjoyable. And they’re some..
The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that..
The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus. Do you toss and turn for hours before falling..
Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running. Related: Best gadgets and..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily. An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation...
Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Related:..
Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor

Get a close, irritation-free shave with the Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Razor. Featuring an innovative adjustable mechanism, it lets you change your preferred setting by simply turning the razor dial. It’s great for both wet-shaving beginners and experts. Tired of disposable..
Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings,..
Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it..
The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen

You want to make your home more sustainable. The trouble is, finding home devices that don’t create waste themselves isn’t easy. That’s where these sustainable gadgets for the home and kitchen come in. They work to reduce or prevent waste..