The ultimate summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023: beach gadgets, poolside gadgets & more

Excited for summer? So are we. And that's why we curated our 2023 summer gadgets buyer's guide. It's got the gear you need for the pool, beach, and more.

Aiper Seagull Pro is a powerful robotic pool cleaner

You’ve booked your vacation and know how you want to spend your summer weekends. Our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023 has gear that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather, whether you’ll be at the beach, pool, or lake. From a robotic pool cleaner to a high-end oven, these products ensure summer 2023 will be amazing.

One of our favorite 2023 summer gadgets is the Aiper Seagull Pro. It pretty much automates pool cleaning with its path planning and wireless design. That way, you can step into a clean pool every time.

We also love the Ooni Karu 12G for summer backyard get-togethers. Its sleek but portable design suits gardens, outdoor kitchens, and balconies of all kinds. Plus, its wood and charcoal fuel capabilities add authentic flavor.

Gear up for summer fun in 2023 with these seriously cool gadgets.

1. The Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner has a cordless design and path-planning technology. Preorder it for $899.99 on the official website.

Aiper Seagull Pro in a pool

Cleaning your in-ground pool is easier than ever with the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner. Impressively, its path-planning tech helps you clean the entire pool, down to the walls and waterline.

2. The Weber Lumin electric grill series produces flame-searing temperatures in a variety of designs. Buy it for $429 on the company’s website.

Weber Lumin on a balcony

Enjoy a summer BBQ in your city apartment with the Weber Lumin electric grill series. It heats up to 600°F for flame-seared food without the fire. What’s more, the Smoke Infusion setting adds a distinct smoky flavor to your recipes.

3. The Plunge cold and hot water therapy tub gives you a quick cool down on blisteringly hot days. Get it for $4,990 on the brand’s website.

Plunge in use

Get cold quickly on a hot day with the Plunge cold and hot water therapy tub. It cools, filters, and sanitizes water for a healthy bath. Moreover, it’s great for indoor and outdoor use, which is why we’ve included it in our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

4. The Turtlebox Gen 2 portable waterproof speaker brings distortion-free music to the pool and beach. Purchase it for $399 on Turtlebox’s website.

Turtlebox Gen 2 unboxing video

Take crystal clear sound on all your excursions this summer when you have the Turtlebox Gen 2 portable waterproof speaker. It delivers distortion-free sound at up to 120 dB. Plus, it has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

5. The e-Beach Wagon motorized multi-terrain cart carries your gear to the beach and has hand-grip steering. It costs $2,499 on the official website.

e-Beach Wagon info video

Stop carrying everyone’s surfboards, sand toys, coolers, etc., to the beach and pull them in the e-Beach Wagon motorized multi-terrain cart. An electric motorized multi-terrain vehicle, it runs at a variable speed and operates with a throttle and hand grip.

6. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector lets you enjoy cinematic movies at your Airbnb or condo vacation. Buy it for $289.99 on Amazon.

Yaber Pico T1 with accessories

Set up a movie theater in your vacation spot with the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector. Compact and lightweight, it’s super travel friendly. Not only that, but it also comes with a power bank and produces bright, clear images. It belongs on this summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

7. The Ooni Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven takes your summer backyard gatherings to the next level. Get it for $429 on the company website.

Ooni Karu 12G outdoors

Treat your friends and family to summer pizza nights when you have the Ooni Karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven. Its borosilicate glass door helps you keep an eye on your pizza. And it runs on wood, charcoal, or gas.

8. The Oukitel P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station keeps your devices charged during summer adventures. Purchase it for $999 on the brand’s website.

Oukitel P2001 during an RV trip

Power essential devices during summer camping and RV adventures with the Oukitel P2001 portable 2,000 Wh capacity power station. Providing 2,000 watts of AC output, it handles air conditioners, fridges, tools, and more, which is why we included it in our summer gadgets buyer’s guide of 2023.

9. The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe turns nearly any ingredient into a frozen treat. It costs $249.99 on the official website.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe with frozen treats

Create frozen treats all summer long with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream & frozen treat maker. It churns out CREAMi Classics like ice cream, sorbet, and gelato. Plus, its new functionality includes Slushi, Creamiccino, Frozen Yogurt, and Frozen Drinks.

10. The YETI Roadie 48-wheel cooler can handle long treks and is tall enough for chilled wine. Buy it for $450 on YETI’s website.

YETI Roadie 48 in Navy

The YETI Roadie 48-wheeled cooler lets you take your summer picnics anywhere thanks to its armored and virtually indestructible design. It has a retractable handle for easy pulling, while the Permafrost Insulation locks in cold temperatures.

Live summer 2023 to its fullest when you take these gadgets with you on your trips. What summer gadgets are you buying this year? Tell us!

