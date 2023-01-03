Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 3, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to add more smarts to your home in 2023? Check out the best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023. We're highlighting Kohler, Yarbo, IKEA & more.

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot in use

2023 is set to be another great year for smart home gadgets. Yes, this year, you’ll see a robot lawn mower that navigates entirely via GPS and a smart cutting board that calculates the nutritional value of the food you cook. These products are impressive and are some of the best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023.

With the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1, you don’t have to bury cables/wires under your lawn. It uses RTK-GPS positioning technology and advanced algorithms to create virtual boundaries.

Then, cooking healthy meals becomes more manageable with the VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board. Its recipe-AI and real-time nutrition calculator display the nutrition values of your entire meal and tailor them to your health goals.

Make your home smarter in 2023 with these helpful gadgets.

1. The Kohler Veil 1-piece smart toilet brings comfort and superior performance with every flush. It costs $4,518.75 on the official website.

Kohler Veil
Kohler Veil in a living area

Upgrade your bathroom experience with the Kohler Veil 1-piece smart toilet. It has a minimalist style and chair-height seating, a stainless steel wand, and a tankless design.

2. The Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot uses RTK-GPS positioning to determine the mowing area. Buy it for $3,519 on the company website.

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 in a video

Take cutting the grass off your to-do list with the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot. Using RTK-GPS positioning and advanced algorithms, it stays within virtual boundaries.

3. The VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board provides automated nutrition calculations. This gadget is coming soon with an unspecified price.

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board close up

Get a cooking ecosystem customized to your health goals when you have the VersaWare Smart Kitchen Cutting Board. It uses recipe AI and real-time nutrition calculation to help you cook healthy meals efficiently. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023.

4. The IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready smart home hub makes smart home gadget control effortless. Get it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

IKEA DIRIGERA
IKEA DIRIGERA in white

Take control of your smart home gadgets with the IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready smart home hub. It lets you turn up the thermostat, dim the lights, and much more without rewiring.

5. The Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor has a slim design and 256 levels of sensitivity. Buy it for $38.93 on the official website.

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
Shelly Motion 2 in a person’s hand

Add smarts to your home with the Shelly Motion 2 next-generation Wi-Fi motion sensor. It reacts quickly, triggering actions like dimming the lights and raising automated blinds.

6. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit is a stylish way to heat and cool a bedroom or office. It’s coming soon, and the price is TBA.

LG ARTCOOL
LG ARTCOOL Gallery on a wall

Enhance any room’s style with the LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit. It works as an AC/heater, and you can control it from anywhere using the LG ThinkQ app. It also responds to Google Assistant voice commands, which is why it’s one of the best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023.

7. The Wyze Air Purifier delivers intelligent air purification for an affordable price. Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

Wyze Air Purifier in a video

Breathe cleaner air without breaking your budget when you go for the Wyze Air Purifier. It can clean a 500-square-foot room over 3x per hour. It also offers smart controls and costs just $169.99.

8. The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera keeps an eye on your home from any corner. Buy it for $199.99 on Amazon.

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
TP-Link Tapo C420S2 on an exterior wall

Enjoy 78% more pixels compared to 1080p with the TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system. This wireless security camera also offers smart AI detection, a light alarm & siren, full-color night vision, and a Starlight sensor.

9. The Roborock E5 mop & vacuum cleaner vacuums and mops simultaneously for a better clean. It costs $359.99 on Amazon.

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
Roborock E5 in a living room

Deep clean your floors and carpet with zero effort when you have the Roborock E5 mop & vacuum cleaner. It offers robust 2,500 Pa suction power and a 180 ml Snap Mop system. What’s more, the Wi-Fi connectivity gives you remote control, making it one of the best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023.

10. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam has AI facial, gesture, and pet recognition and 2K 1296p resolution. Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Camera Hub G3
Aqara Camera Hub G3 on furniture

Bring AI-enabled security to your home with the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam. Using a powerful NPU-equipped processor, this indoor camera can recognize faces, pets, and gestures. With 2K 1296p resolution, images are crystal clear.

Smart home gadgets in 2023 will streamline your chores and keep your home safer than ever. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

