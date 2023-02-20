Best photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2023

Want to upgrade your photography gear in 2023? These are the best gadgets for the job. We're highlighting Canon, Leica, Panasonic, and more.

DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer in use

Whether you’re a photography beginner or an old pro, navigating the latest camera tech can be daunting. There’s a lot of gear to consider. So we’re here to help with our guide to the best photography gadgets to buy in 2023.

Professional creators should check out the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX mirrorless camera. It features a full-frame 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and a processing engine with L2 tech to elevate your shooting game.

Then, new creators ready to step up their work will appreciate the Canon EOS R8. It has the same sensor as the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX above and helpful features like in-camera compositing and high-precision autofocus.

Ready for them? These are the best photography gadgets of 2023!

Canon EOS R8 in leaves

Get powerful features in a lightweight, compact design with the Canon EOS R8 full-frame mirrorless camera. The body weighs under a pound, while the high-quality sensor produces detailed images even in low light.

2. The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX mirrorless camera has a 24.5 MP CMOS sensor and an updated stabilization system. It’s coming soon for $2,199.99.

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX front view

Designed for creators at any level, the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX mirrorless camera offers extraordinary value. Moreover, the powerful sensor, new engine, and improved stabilization system help bring your creative vision to life.

Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee intro video

Treat yourself to a collector’s camera, the Leica Q “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee horological-theme camera. A pro-grade point-and-shoot camera, it has a unique colorway. Then, despite its compact size, it packs premium-quality features, making it one of the best photography gadgets to buy in 2023.

Olympus Camera OM SYSTEM OM-5 in use

Capture your adventures the way you want with the Olympus Cameras OM SYSTEM OM-5 adventure camera. Yes, it fits easily into any kit thanks to a compact design. Meanwhile, its IP rating ensures it withstands water, freezing, and dust.

5. The DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer has an impressive payload capacity. It costs $369 on the official website.

DJI RS 3 Mini intro video

Add professional stabilization to your photography with the DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer. It offers a powerful payload capacity yet has a small build. In fact, it’s 40% lighter than the RS3.

6. The Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera combines new photography tech in a classic design. Get it for about $2,945 on the brand’s website.

Pixii Camera (2023) top view

Modernize your photography with the Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera. It brings you upgradable architecture and a new 64-bit processor. Also, it captures true monochrome DNGs, which is why it’s one of the best photography gadgets to buy in 2023.

7. The Leitz Phone 2 signature Leica smartphone was designed for photography with its large sensor. It’s priced at $1,590 and is coming soon.

Leitz Phone 2 with accessories

Elevate your smartphone photography with the Leitz Phone 2 signature Leica smartphone. It has a 1-inch image sensor and a 47.2-megapixel resolution for beautiful images. What’s more, it offers Leica quality with unrivaled photo functions.

8. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone flaunts a 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel Hasselblad camera. Get it for $1,599 on the company website.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic in the air

Want to try aerial photography? Then check out the DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone. Its impressive camera brings realistic colors, letting you capture breathtaking images every time you’re airborne.

9. The Sony ZV-1F vlog camera is lightweight and compact with a wide-angle lens and advanced tech. Buy it for $499.99 on the official website.

Sony ZV-1F in a person’s hand

Are you a content creator or vlogger looking to take your work to the next level? Then the Sony ZV-1F vlog camera has helpful features for your work. They include a pocket-size shape, a large sensor, and easy-to-use features. It’s one of the best photography gadgets to buy in 2023.

10. The hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag fits a medium-size camera for day trips. Purchase it for $289 on the brand’s website.

Vegan hardgraft Quintessence Pack

Finally, if you need a small camera bag for short trips, the hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag has you covered. It holds a medium-sized camera and opens all the way down both sides. Additionally, the vegan leather material biodegrades over a human lifetime.

These gadgets and accessories can help you reach your photography goals this year. What did you love about them? Let us know!

