The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more

Welcome to day 2 of IFA 2023! The schedule is packed with product launches, innovations, and concepts. Members of our editorial team are on the floor as we speak, providing us with the latest info. And we’re here to give you more latest releases.

First, Urbanista is debuting its Malibu speaker. Not only is it solar powered, but it’s also super power efficient. This way, it can take the most benefit from the sun-provided power.

Next, there’s the Withings ScanWatch 2. It gives users an in-depth look at their health, particularly their heart health thanks to on-demand ECG features. There’s also a continuous body temperature variation tracking feature.

Ready to see the best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2? Follow me!

1. The Withings ScanWatch 2 lets you take health tracking to the next level with on-demand ECGs, and more. Buy it for $349.95 on the official website.

Withings ScanWatch 2 on a wrist

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is your ultimate health companion, keeping a watchful eye on your well-being 24/7. This hybrid smartwatch boasts cutting-edge technology, including continuous body temperature tracking, making it great for fitness enthusiasts and sleep enthusiasts alike.

With an impressive 30-day battery life, it’s got your back day and night. The ScanWatch 2 is all about proactive health tracking, thanks to its advanced sensors and regulatory-compliant health metrics.

2. The Urbanista Malibu self-charging outdoor activity speaker recharges in the sun using Powerfoyle solar cell tech. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Urbanista Malibu video

Make your next speaker a sustainable one when you go for the Urbanista Malibu. Yes, this portable speaker is as eco-friendly as it is cool.

With Powerfoyle solar cell technology, it soaks up the sun and keeps the beats flowing all day long. Whether you’re at the beach or on a dusty trail, the Malibu’s IP67 waterproof design has got you covered.

3. The Robosen Optimus Prime and Bumblebee autobots dance and perform other actions via a smartphone command. They start at $399 on the official website.

Robosen Bumblebee G1 video

Bring some of your favorite Transformers characters to life with the Robosen robots. Optimus Primes and Bumblebees were on display, dancing, at the Robsen booth at IFA.

They can follow voice commands, dance, perform lines, and fire their weapons via their smartphone app. You can also have them perform their own actions. It’s one of the best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2.

4. The Dreame Roboticmower A1 creates a 3D map of your garden using LiDAR technology. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Dreame Roboticmower A1 on display / Image Credits: Future

Get ready for the future of lawn care with the Dreame Roboticmower A1! This cutting-edge mower is set to revolutionize your gardening game.

The A1 boasts impressive 3D high-precision lidar technology with a 70-meter detection range and a 360°x59° omnidirectional view. This means it can map your garden with precision, even in tricky terrain with obstacles like houses and trees.

5. The Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld device offers premium specs and visuals for a great on-the-go gaming experience. It’s coming soon for $699.

Lenovo Legion Go front view

Lenovo’s Legion Go is like having the power of a gaming PC right in the palm of your hand. Designed to offer flexibility and choice, it’s the latest addition to Lenovo’s gaming ecosystem.

What’s more, this gadget serves up console-level graphics on its massive 8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 Lenovo PureSight gaming display. With up to 500nits brightness and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, it’s not just big, it’s vibrant too.

6. The HONOR Magic V2 smartphone is only 9.9 mm thick and just 231 grams, making life easy. It’s scheduled for an early 2024 release in the UK and EU.

Honor Magic V2 in black

The HONOR Magic V2 is the future of foldable smartphones. This slim and lightweight marvel, at just 9.9 mm thick and 231 grams, packs a powerful punch with its high-capacity 5,000 mAh battery.

Plus, its super-light titanium hinge is not only durable, but it can stand over 400,000 folds. The phone also houses an impressive camera setup: a triple rear camera with 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, and 20 MP telephoto lenses, along with dual 16 MP front-facing cameras for stunning photos. It belongs on any list of best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2.

7. The LG SIGNATURE 2nd-Gen Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump uses AI and runs efficiently. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

LG SIGNATURE 2ND-Gen Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump

Elevate your laundry game with the LG SIGNATURE 2nd-Gen Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump. Its elegant 2-in-1 design saves precious space in your laundry area while offering generous capacities of 25 kg for washing and 13 kg for drying.

The TWINWash feature gives you a smaller washer beneath the main drum. It handles delicate items with ease. Thanks to integrated AI, this powerhouse automatically detects fabric types and load sizes.

8. The Awol Vision Vanish Laser TV has a rolling screen that comes in 100- and 120-inch sizes. Buy it for $14,999 on the company website.

Awol Vision Vanish Laser TV in a lifestyle scene

If you’re looking for a luxurious way to watch your favorite content, look no further than the Awol Vision Vanish Laser TV. Designed with versatility in mind, its modular design ensures it’s apartment-friendly and easy to transport.

With its impressive rollable technology, this TV magically appears and disappears at your command, offering 100- and 120-inch screen sizes for an immersive viewing experience. Dive into a new dimension with its 3D display and included active-shutter DLP link 3D glasses, which is why it made our list of best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2.

9. The Belkin Convertible wireless charger works with the new Qi2 magnet standard. It’s coming in Q1 2024 for an unknown price.

Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Collection

The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible wireless charger is your go-to charging solution for work, home, or while you’re out and about.

Its versatile MagSafe-compatible design effortlessly switches between pad and stand modes, ideal for FaceTime, calls, or streaming while you charge. Compact, reliable, and easy to fold, it’s also the ideal travel companion.

10. The JBL Live 770NC and 670NC headphones bring adaptive noise cancellation and hearing customization. They’re coming soon and start at $141.

JBL LIVE 670NC headphones in use

Elevate your audio experience with the JBL LIVE 770NC and 670NC headphones, both offering outstanding features with different wear styles.

Whether you’re on the move or relaxing, these headphones have you covered with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling to block out distractions or Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of your surroundings.

From dancing robots to in-depth health-tracking smartwatches, IFA is packed with innovative new products. Join us tomorrow for even more announcements and launches.

