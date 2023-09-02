The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more

September is buzzing with excitement as IFA, Europe's premier consumer trade show, kicks off. We've got the scoop on the standout stars from day 1.

A smartphone/purse concept from Honor

Techtember is here, and with it comes the start of the IFA consumer trade show in Berlin. While CES might be the major show in the States, in Europe, it’s all about IFA. And, as luck would have it, members of our Gadget Flow team are there, inspecting some of the biggest product launches of the year. We’re highlighting what they saw in our roundup of the best gadgets of IFA day 1.

IFA 2023 Day 1 highlights by Gadget Flow

One of the staff’s favorite announcements of the day was the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector. XGIMI calls it the “world’s first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision.” And it does have stunningly bright visuals in an affordable design.

Another highlight was the Honor V Purse concept phone. It aims to imagine what foldable phones could look like if they were fashion accessories. The V Purse boasts straps and chains, like a purse. The display is on the outside, showing wallpapers of different purse styles.

Check out everything we loved from IFA day 1.

1. The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw projector delivers a bright picture for an affordable price. Get it for $1,614.05 on the official website.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in a lifestyle scene

Transform your viewing experience with the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw projector. This versatile device brings the theater to your home, whether indoors or outdoors.

Notable features include Dolby Vision for stunning visuals, HDR, impressive brightness, rich colors, and wide contrast. Its dual-light Laser-LED technology hybrid system offers a natural color spectrum.

2. The Honor V Purse concept phone asks, “What if smartphones were fashion accessories?” The price and availability are undisclosed.

Honor V Purse with a model

Wish your phone could be a fashion accessory? Then the Honor V Purse is your dream come true. This concept phone has strap and chain handles, enabling users to hold it like a purse.

Interestingly, the display is the exterior, not the interior. This way, it can show wallpapers of different purse styles, letting you change the look whenever you feel like it. For this reason, it’s one of the best IFA day 1 gadgets.

3. The Lenovo Legion 9i AI-tuned gaming laptop stays cool under pressure with its liquid cooling system. It’s coming soon for $4,399 on the brand’s website.

Lenovo Legion 9i on a desk

Play games on one of the coolest laptops around, the Lenovo Legion 9i. Boasting a 16-inch display and a self-contained liquid cooling system, overheating is a thing of the past with this AI-tuned gaming laptop.



An AI-tuned triple-fan air-cooling system ensures optimal performance even under pressure, while the forged carbon chip-adorned A-cover accommodates the custom cooling system.

4. The LG Built-in Kitchen Package appliances support energy efficiency and have an elegant, streamlined design. They’re coming soon for unknown prices.

LG Built-in Kitchen Package in a kitchen scenario

The LG Built-in Kitchen package is designed for both energy efficiency and functionality. It includes the LG InstaView Oven, LG QuadWash Dishwasher, and LG Downdraft Induction Hob.

For its part, the LG InstaView Oven offers an A++ energy efficiency rating, while the LG QuadWash has an A-rated efficiency. And who wouldn’t love the LG Downdraft Induction Hob, with its hood ventilation that practically eliminates cooking odors? This collection certainly belongs on our best gadgets of IFA day 1 blog.

5. The Philips Hue Secure cameras cooperate with your smart lighting system and security. They’re coming soon and are priced at $199.99.

Philips Hue Secure Cameras, wired version in white

Enhance your home security with the Philips Hue Secure cameras, available in battery and wired versions, as well as a floodlight camera.

The standout feature of these cameras is their connectivity to Philips Hue’s smart lighting systems and smart alarms. You can pair them with each other to activate lights or sirens when the camera detects activity.

6. The ACEMAGIC Mini PC with Intel 11th Core i7-11800H processor has impressive graphics, Wi-Fi abilities, and storage capacity. Purchase it for $357.99 on Amazon.

ACEMAGIC Mini PC with gadgets

Elevate your workspace with the ACEMAGIC Mini PC, featuring an Intel 11th Core i7-11800H processor with impressive graphics and enhanced capabilities.

The Intel Core i7-11800H processor has 8 cores, 16 threads, a 24 MB cache, and speeds up to 4.6 GHz. So you get powerful performance. Plus, the Intel UHD Graphics provides excellent graphics, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets of IFA day 1.

7. The JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection has a retro yet modern look and brings cinematic sound to your living room. They’re coming soon and start at about $363.

JBL Authentics 200 speaker in a living room

Looking for a functional but beautiful speaker for your living room? The JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection is worth considering. Not only do these speakers boast an updated-1970s style, but they also offer great sound.

That’s thanks to Dolby Atmos sound technology. Meanwhile, the 500 version has HARMAN-Patented Constant Field tech. It creates a more expansive soundstage and sweet spot.

8. The Bang & Olufsen The Ferrari Collection exudes both Ferrari and B&O flair. These limited-edition audio gadgets start at $249 on the company website.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Ferrari Edition

Another of the best IFA day 1 announcements was the Bang & Olufsen the Ferrari Collection. Consisting of a home speaker, portable speaker, earbuds, and headphones, each device features the Ferrari red hue and a sporty design.

In particular, we love the cylinder-like shape of the Beosound 2 Ferrari Edition. You can rely on it to fill any room with roaring bass and bring a distinct Italian motorsport look to the room.

9. The LG StanbyME Go smart portable AI touchscreen brings entertainment to your tailgates, camping trips, and more. Preorder it for $999.99 on the official website.

LG StanbyME Go in the back of a car

Watch movies, shows, documentaries, etc., while you’re on the road with the LG StanbyME Go. This smart, portable AI touchscreen has a cordless design and a battery that lasts for 3 hours.

What’s more, the briefcase exterior with handle makes the StanbyME Go super easy to carry and transport in a vehicle. The hard-sided case protects the touchscreen in transit.

10. The Ecovacs DEEBOT X20 OMNI has an uncommon square shape, which helps it tackle corners. Pricing and availability have not been released.

Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI in black

An unusual offering in a sea of circular-shaped robot vacuums is the Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI. This robot’s square shape is supposedly better at tackling corners and edges than its rounded cousins.

However, square robot vacuums often find navigation a challenge. Ecovacs believes it has worked out all the bugs in the design, though. Meanwhile, the vacuum/mop auto empties, washes, and dries the mops. Plus, it refills its own water tank.

Well there you have it folks, Gadget Flow’s picks for the best gadgets of IFA day 1. From vacuums to speakers and everything in between, the first day of IFA 2023 offered a look at some exciting new products. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s edition!

