The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 2, 2023, 3:05 am EDT under Daily Digest,

September is buzzing with excitement as IFA, Europe's premier consumer trade show, kicks off. We've got the scoop on the standout stars from day 1.

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more
A smartphone/purse concept from Honor

Techtember is here, and with it comes the start of the IFA consumer trade show in Berlin. While CES might be the major show in the States, in Europe, it’s all about IFA. And, as luck would have it, members of our Gadget Flow team are there, inspecting some of the biggest product launches of the year. We’re highlighting what they saw in our roundup of the best gadgets of IFA day 1.

IFA 2023 Day 1 highlights by Gadget Flow

One of the staff’s favorite announcements of the day was the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector. XGIMI calls it the “world’s first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision.” And it does have stunningly bright visuals in an affordable design.

Another highlight was the Honor V Purse concept phone. It aims to imagine what foldable phones could look like if they were fashion accessories. The V Purse boasts straps and chains, like a purse. The display is on the outside, showing wallpapers of different purse styles.

Check out everything we loved from IFA day 1.

1. The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw projector delivers a bright picture for an affordable price. Get it for $1,614.05 on the official website.

XGIMI HORIZON
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in a lifestyle scene

Transform your viewing experience with the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw projector. This versatile device brings the theater to your home, whether indoors or outdoors.

Notable features include Dolby Vision for stunning visuals, HDR, impressive brightness, rich colors, and wide contrast. Its dual-light Laser-LED technology hybrid system offers a natural color spectrum.

2. The Honor V Purse concept phone asks, “What if smartphones were fashion accessories?” The price and availability are undisclosed.

Honor V Purse
Honor V Purse with a model

Wish your phone could be a fashion accessory? Then the Honor V Purse is your dream come true. This concept phone has strap and chain handles, enabling users to hold it like a purse.

Interestingly, the display is the exterior, not the interior. This way, it can show wallpapers of different purse styles, letting you change the look whenever you feel like it. For this reason, it’s one of the best IFA day 1 gadgets.

3. The Lenovo Legion 9i AI-tuned gaming laptop stays cool under pressure with its liquid cooling system. It’s coming soon for $4,399 on the brand’s website.

LG Built in Kitchen Package
Lenovo Legion 9i on a desk

Play games on one of the coolest laptops around, the Lenovo Legion 9i. Boasting a 16-inch display and a self-contained liquid cooling system, overheating is a thing of the past with this AI-tuned gaming laptop.

An AI-tuned triple-fan air-cooling system ensures optimal performance even under pressure, while the forged carbon chip-adorned A-cover accommodates the custom cooling system.

4. The LG Built-in Kitchen Package appliances support energy efficiency and have an elegant, streamlined design. They’re coming soon for unknown prices.

LG Built in Kitchen Package
LG Built-in Kitchen Package in a kitchen scenario

The LG Built-in Kitchen package is designed for both energy efficiency and functionality. It includes the LG InstaView Oven, LG QuadWash Dishwasher, and LG Downdraft Induction Hob.

For its part, the LG InstaView Oven offers an A++ energy efficiency rating, while the LG QuadWash has an A-rated efficiency. And who wouldn’t love the LG Downdraft Induction Hob, with its hood ventilation that practically eliminates cooking odors? This collection certainly belongs on our best gadgets of IFA day 1 blog.

5. The Philips Hue Secure cameras cooperate with your smart lighting system and security. They’re coming soon and are priced at $199.99.

Philips Hue Secure Cameras
Philips Hue Secure Cameras, wired version in white

Enhance your home security with the Philips Hue Secure cameras, available in battery and wired versions, as well as a floodlight camera.

The standout feature of these cameras is their connectivity to Philips Hue’s smart lighting systems and smart alarms. You can pair them with each other to activate lights or sirens when the camera detects activity.

6. The ACEMAGIC Mini PC with Intel 11th Core i7-11800H processor has impressive graphics, Wi-Fi abilities, and storage capacity. Purchase it for $357.99 on Amazon.

ACEMAGIC Mini PC with gadgets

Elevate your workspace with the ACEMAGIC Mini PC, featuring an Intel 11th Core i7-11800H processor with impressive graphics and enhanced capabilities.

The Intel Core i7-11800H processor has 8 cores, 16 threads, a 24 MB cache, and speeds up to 4.6 GHz. So you get powerful performance. Plus, the Intel UHD Graphics provides excellent graphics, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets of IFA day 1.

7. The JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection has a retro yet modern look and brings cinematic sound to your living room. They’re coming soon and start at about $363.

LG Built in Kitchen Package
JBL Authentics 200 speaker in a living room

Looking for a functional but beautiful speaker for your living room? The JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection is worth considering. Not only do these speakers boast an updated-1970s style, but they also offer great sound.

That’s thanks to Dolby Atmos sound technology. Meanwhile, the 500 version has HARMAN-Patented Constant Field tech. It creates a more expansive soundstage and sweet spot.

8. The Bang & Olufsen The Ferrari Collection exudes both Ferrari and B&O flair. These limited-edition audio gadgets start at $249 on the company website.

LG Built in Kitchen Package
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Ferrari Edition

Another of the best IFA day 1 announcements was the Bang & Olufsen the Ferrari Collection. Consisting of a home speaker, portable speaker, earbuds, and headphones, each device features the Ferrari red hue and a sporty design.

In particular, we love the cylinder-like shape of the Beosound 2 Ferrari Edition. You can rely on it to fill any room with roaring bass and bring a distinct Italian motorsport look to the room.

9. The LG StanbyME Go smart portable AI touchscreen brings entertainment to your tailgates, camping trips, and more. Preorder it for $999.99 on the official website.

LG StanbyME Go
LG StanbyME Go in the back of a car

Watch movies, shows, documentaries, etc., while you’re on the road with the LG StanbyME Go. This smart, portable AI touchscreen has a cordless design and a battery that lasts for 3 hours.

What’s more, the briefcase exterior with handle makes the StanbyME Go super easy to carry and transport in a vehicle. The hard-sided case protects the touchscreen in transit.

10. The Ecovacs DEEBOT X20 OMNI has an uncommon square shape, which helps it tackle corners. Pricing and availability have not been released.

LG Built in Kitchen Package
Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI in black

An unusual offering in a sea of circular-shaped robot vacuums is the Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI. This robot’s square shape is supposedly better at tackling corners and edges than its rounded cousins.

However, square robot vacuums often find navigation a challenge. Ecovacs believes it has worked out all the bugs in the design, though. Meanwhile, the vacuum/mop auto empties, washes, and dries the mops. Plus, it refills its own water tank.

Well there you have it folks, Gadget Flow’s picks for the best gadgets of IFA day 1. From vacuums to speakers and everything in between, the first day of IFA 2023 offered a look at some exciting new products. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s edition!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more

Welcome to day 2 of IFA 2023! The schedule is packed with product launches, innovations, and concepts. Members of our editorial team are on the floor as we speak, providing us with the latest info. And we’re here to give..
AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°

Tackle your home’s air quality in all 360 degrees with the AROEVE MK08W. This air purifier for large rooms cleans the air in every corner. In fact, this is the only air quality improvement expert on the market that combines..
Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless

Hosting people at your place for Labor Day? Whether you’re hosting friends, family, or a mix, you’ll want to cook them a delicious last barbecue of the season. And, to help you with the prep work, we’re highlighting the best..
Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience

Hey there, magic enthusiasts and curious minds! If you’re ready to unleash card tricks that will leave your audience speechless, then I’ve got a game-changing recommendation for you: the Unreal Card Magic card trick set. As someone who’s always been..
Glory of Metacognition review: This mental-health game encourages personal growth
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Glory of Metacognition review: This mental-health game encourages personal growth

Improve your mental health with Glory of Metacognition–Twist the Dark World. This mental health board game is a fun way to learn about psychological well-being and improve your thought processes. I love a good board game. And, when I find..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag

Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget

If you’re ever in a vehicle accident and want to prove that the other party was at fault, one of the best dash cams can save your bacon. One of the primary benefits of a dash cam is the accident..
StayrAI review: this smart aquarium uses AI to create optimal conditions
Product Reviews
By Genevieve Healey

StayrAI review: this smart aquarium uses AI to create optimal conditions

I have a friend with a guppy business, and I’m pretty sure I’ll blow his mind when I tell him about the StayrAI smart aquarium. Designed in Munich, Germany, it delivers automated cleanliness so you can enjoy your finned friends..
settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move

Want to make your on-the-move life easier? The settle 9-in-1 car organizer has you covered. Made from 100% sustainable fabrics, this stylish car organizer tidies your essentials and makes travel comfortable. As a mother of 2, I’ve learned that staying..
Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner

Clear the gunk out of your ears with the EarBuddy reusable ear cleaner. It offers patented cleaning technology that removes water, wax, dirt, and grime in a gentle way. Ear cleaning can be tricky. You don’t want to use cotton..
ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls

Take your games on the go when you have the ELO Vagabond mobile game controller. It turns your iOS or Android phone into a mini console. Love playing games on a long flight or car ride? Maybe you reach for..
Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel

Introducing the Shabosh portable dishwasher! This countertop dishwasher is ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, and travel. Even better, it uses 80% less water and 70 times less power than typical dishwashers. Don’t have a dishwasher? Maybe you want to minimize..