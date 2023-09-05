Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more

Dive into the future of tech with the best gadgets from IFA 2023. From TVs that can literally fit in a suitcase to the smartphone you can flaunt as a purse, this year's IFA was one of a kind (as usual). We're presenting our favorites from the show in today's blog. Don't forget to share your top pick from the list below.

Best products from IFA 2023

So we’ve come to the end of Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show and, to be honest, this year was simply overwhelming for us. To see so many products in action at IFA 2023 was one of a kind.

We tested the XGIMI Horizon Ultra in person, had the Boston Dynamics Spot jump on us to show the future, attended the exclusive HONOR V Purse launch party, and so much more.

Tech events don’t just give you a glimpse of what’s coming up but also help you validate the products you’ve seen so far and how you’d apply them in your everyday life. But every good thing comes to an end.

Today is the final day at IFA and, like every year, here is our perspective on the best of IFA 2023. (Not that we didn’t like the rest.) It’s been an amazing show. We’re looking forward to the next, already!

1. The Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld packs powerful specs into a portable device. It’s coming soon and priced at $699.

Best of IFA 2023: Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld

Lenovo joins the handheld gaming PC fray with its Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld. As the company’s first Windows-powered gaming handheld, it has pop-off controllers.

Plus, with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and AMD RNDA, it has premium performance and stunning graphics. It also has a colossal 8.8″ AHD 16:10 PureSight gaming display.

2. The TCL RayNeo X2 AR Glasses look similar to regular rectangular glasses. The developer’s kit will launch soon.

Best of IFA 2023: TCL RayNeo X2 AR Glasses

With its prescription eyewear-like shape, the TCL RayNeo X2 takes AR technology one step closer to becoming mainstream.

And, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform, these glasses are incredibly versatile. TCL says they suit applications from gaming to employee training. Plus, with MicroLED technology, they offer vibrant displays and a high-contrast ratio.

3. The HONOR V Purse is a high-fashion, high-tech accessory for the future. There’s no official pricing outside of China.

Best of IFA 2023: HONOR V Purse

Can tech enter the fashion sphere? The answer is yes if the HONOR V Purse is any indicator. This concept phone combines a designer purse and a smartphone.

The exterior displays showcase different purse designs like feathers, tassels, and chains. They even move and sway in response to touch and movement. It’s one of the best gadgets of IFA 2023, even though it’s just a concept.

4. The Withings ScanWatch 2 heart health hybrid smartwatch has a new temperature tracking feature. It costs $349.95 on the official website.

Best of IFA 2023: Withings ScanWatch 2

As Withings’s most advanced hybrid smartwatch to date, the ScanWatch 2 monitors your health continuously.

Case in point: its new temperature-tracking feature notices your baseline body temperature. Plus, it monitors heart rate variability as well as recognizes 40+ activities.

5. The Urbanista Malibu self-charging outdoor activity speaker works efficiently. It’s coming soon for $149 on the official website.

Best of IFA 2023: Urbanista Malibu

The Urbanista Malibu harnesses the power of the sun through Powerfoyle solar cell technology. So it’s always ready to play your favorite tunes.

With a full-day battery reserve, it ensures you’ll never have to worry about running out of power during your adventures. Plus, its IP67 waterproof design makes it durable and ready to handle various outdoor conditions.

6. The JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection works with Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously. It’s coming soon for about $363.

Best of IFA 2023: JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker collection

Looking for a retro-modern speaker? Then the JBL Authentics Wi-Fi speaker series has you covered. It features a 1970s look with a modern flair. Not only that, but it’s design is also sustainable, using recycled aluminum and plastic.

Moreover, the speakers in this collection allow you to use Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously. That’s right, you don’t have to choose one over the other at setup. For this reason, they’re among the best gadgets of IFA 2023.

7. The XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K long-throw home projector creates a bright image, indoors or out. Get it for $1,699 on the brand’s website.

Best of IFA 2023: XGIMI HORIZON Ultra

Then, you can transform your living space into a captivating home theater with the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw projector. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, this projector delivers a bright, clear viewing experience.

With Dolby Vision, it brings stunning visuals, HDR, vibrant colors, and exceptional contrast right to your home. Its unique dual-light Laser-LED technology hybrid system provides a natural spectrum, wide color gamut, high brightness, and precise color accuracy.

8. The Bluetti EP600 + B500 domestic battery storage kit provides whole-house energy storage. It costs about $6,850.

Best of IFA 2023: Bluetti EP600 + B500

At IFA, Bluetti showed off its Bluetti EP600 + B500 domestic battery storage kit. It offers a great way to lower your monthly electricity bills. It also reduces your carbon footprint.

What’s more, since it has a 9.8 kWh to 79.3 kWh capacity that combines with the B500 expansion batteries, the battery storage lasts longer.

9. The Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum has a useful avoidance system, protecting home objects. It’s coming soon for $599.99 on the company website.

Best of IFA 2023: Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum

Have spotless floors every day with the Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum. This robot comes with a handy obstacle avoidance system that helps it maneuver around furniture and household clutter.

Moreover, it features 5,500 Pa suction power (pretty impressive), precise mapping, and voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, and Siri. It’s one of the best gadgets of IFA 2023.

10. The LG StanbyME Go smart portable AI touchscreen lets you take big-screen entertainment on the road. Preorder it for $999.99 on the brand’s website.

Best of IFA 2023: LG StanbyME Go

LG unveiled a fun way to take entertainment on road and camping trips with the LG StanbyME Go smart portable AI touchscreen.

This versatile gadget features a user-friendly touchscreen protected by a durable hard-sided case. The cordless design and built-in battery give you the freedom to take your entertainment anywhere.

11. The Fairphone 5 is the brand’s most eco-friendly smartphone yet with its modular, repairable design. Preorder it for about $750.

Best of IFA 2023: Fairphone 5

Get 8—yes, 8—years of software support with the Fairphone 5. It uses the Qualcomm QCM64 (Octa Core) extended-life chipset. That, combined with industry-leading support, ensures your device can last until 2031.

Furthermore, this modular smartphone is easy to repair. So much so that you can DIY things like swapping out the camera module. And, of course, the phone itself uses over 70% fair focus or recycled materials.

Well, that’s a wrap on our coverage of the best gadgets of IFA 2023 in Berlin. From a new gaming handheld to a sustainable smartphone, and an AI-enhanced washer/dryer to a concept purse/phone, the end of 2023 is poised to give us plenty of cool new gadgets to talk about.

