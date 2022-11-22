Holiday gift guide—the best office gadgets & accessories for under $100

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 22, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Need a secret Santa gift for a colleague or a present for a friend? Check out these office gadgets for under $100. They have great features for even better prices.

SANDMARC Flex Dock for MagSafe and Apple Watch on a desk

Your friends and colleagues work hard all year. So, for Christmas, buy gifts that make their jobs easier, like the best office gadget gifts for under $100. They have the features your recipients want at wallet-friendly prices.

Every professional needs a high-quality mouse. The Logitech MX Master 3S offers impressive specs and an ergonomic design for just $99.99.

Then, the Kemove K68 makes an excellent keyboard for creative professionals with its unique and fully customizable layout. It’s 50% off now for Black Friday.

Impress the professionals in your life with these helpful office gadgets.

1. The Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse supercharges their work setup with its ergonomic design and MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel.

Logitech MX Master 3S in a video

Any professional will appreciate the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse. Its comfortable design supports hours of work. Meanwhile, the Quiet Clicks don’t distract others.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The SANDMARC Flex Dock for MagSafe and Apple Watch offers sleek charging for any desk. Plus, its unique design folds for easy travel.

SANDMARC Flex Dock in use

The SANDMARC Flex Dock for MagSafe and Apple Watch is an elegant desk charger for a colleague. It charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. What’s more, the patent-pending foldable shape works with older iPhone models.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

3. The Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds bring quiet and clear communications to your giftee’s workflow.

Anker soundcore Space A40 in a video

Treat a friend to the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. They eliminate up to 98% of background noise and provide rich, detailed audio. Plus, they enhance call clarity with AI, run for up to 50 hours, and wear comfortably. They’re some of the best office gadget gifts for under $100.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The NOOE Wire Governor cable organizer system clears your coworker’s desk of wire clutter. The solid wood material adds a natural look.

NOOE Wire Governor with cables

Help a friend tidy their smartphone cable, smartwatch charger, computer wires, and more with the NOOE Wire Governor cable organizer system. It clears wire mess with its thoughtful design. Made from sustainable materials, it’s a gift you can feel good about.

Get it for $63.43 on the official website.

5. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad treats a professional to a space-saving wireless charger. It comes in beautiful wood finishes.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad in Black

Simplify a professional’s wireless charging with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. It works with any QI-enabled device and automatically adjusts its speed depending on the smartphone’s model. Additionally, it works through cases up to 4 mm thick.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

6. The Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control works with Teams and helps a friend present like a pro online or in person.

Microsoft Presenter
Microsoft Presenter+ on a desk

Whether your giftee works in an office, remotely, or both, the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control enhances their presentations. It moves slides back and forward, acts as a digital pointer, has integrated mute control, and much more. It’s one of the best office gadget gifts to buy this year.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

7. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset treats your recipient to a ComfortMax design and a broadcast-quality microphone.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 in white

Give a friend high-quality communications at work for under $60 with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. It has 4 points of adjustability, a noise-canceling broadcast microphone, and is excellent for games once the workday is done.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard is great for creative professionals. It offers a fully-customizable design, hot-swappable switches, and more.

Kemove K68
Kemove K68 in a gaming setup

Support a professional’s creative endeavors for under $50 when you buy the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. It’s currently 50% off for Black Friday. Giftees will love the 65% layout, multitasking across 3 devices, and hot-swappable switches.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand simplifies a friend’s on-the-go work with its sleek linear structure that suits all tablets and laptops.

Native Union Fold
Native Union Fold Laptop Stand in use

Does your friend work on the move? The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand helps them set up a workstation anywhere thanks to its foldable, compact design. It props laptops and tablets at an angle and allows airflow, which is why it’s one of the best office gadget gifts.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

10. The Lexon Luma M portable lamp adds color to any desk. Your recipient will love the unique color and brightness syncing function.

Lexon Luma M
Lexon Luma M in red and green

The Lexon Luma M portable lamp brings mood lighting to your recipient’s office. Its RGB lighting offers 9 dimmable colors, and the batteries last for up to 24 hours. What’s more, it’s rated IPX 4 for the outdoors.

Get it for $59.90 on the official website.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
