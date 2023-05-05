13 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon

Get ready to drool over the latest tech gadgets that are soon to hit the market! From a futuristic solar-powered lunchbox to widescreen AR glasses, these exclusive gadgets will blow your mind.

Rokid Max AR glasses in use

You like to stay ahead of the trends. So you always know what new gadgets are on the horizon, months ahead of their release date. Well, you’re in for a treat because we’ve got a sneak peek of the hottest, most exclusive tech gadgets that are coming soon. From laptops to eScooters, these gadgets offer plenty to look forward to.

First up, we have the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 13 3D OLED laptop. If you’re a creator, this mobile workstation is a must-have. Its glasses-free 3.2K 120 HZ 3D OLED display lets you view 3D photos, games, or videos without glasses or headsets.

Next, we have the Rokid Max AR glasses, which offer an incredibly large display. They take you to a different world entirely, and they weigh only 75 grams. It’s a lightweight and balanced design from front to back.

So, get ready to upgrade your tech game with these upcoming gadgets!

1. The ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop lets you create in 3D without glasses or a headset. Its price is TBA.

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 in a video

Present your content on the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop. Its glasses-free 3.2K 120 Hz 3D OLED display converts 2D visual content to 3D in real-time with its ASUS Spatial Vision technology.

The sleek design with rear air vents and a Mineral Black color is stylish, and the laptop screen can lie flat. Then, a 13th Gen Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GUP provide reliable performance.

2. The Rokid Max AR glasses give you a wider display for more immersive AR experiences. Preorder them for $439 on the official website.

Rokid Max on a person

Level up your AR experiences with the Rokid Max AR glasses. They bring you a massive 215-inch maximum screen size with a 50-degree field of view, even from 6 meters away.

It also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate, producing incredibly smooth visuals with bright images. These glasses weigh only 75 grams, have a balanced design, and can be worn with an anti-slip strap. And a TÜV Rheinland certification means they are low blue light, comfortable, and flicker free.

3. The KOKONI SOTA consumer-grade 3D printer gives you speedier 3D creations right in your home workshop. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

KOKONI SOTA in a video

Enjoy a fast and stable 3D printing experience with the KOKONI SOTA, one of our favorite exclusive tech gadgets, coming soon. With a cutting-edge design, it provides an impressive speed of 600 mm/s and has an acceleration of 21,000 mm/s^2.

Also, it has advanced Optical Radar, a high-precision linear rail with a ground ball screw for added accuracy, and a custom high-speed stepper motor. Even better, it requires no assembly or bed leveling, so it’s super easy to use.

4. The BOSS Gigcaster audio streaming mixers bring audio command centers to your workstation. Their prices will start at $479.99.

BOSS Gigacaster in a studio

Are you an audio creator? You can streamline your workflow with the BOSS Gigcaster audio streaming mixers. They’re ideal whether you’re livestreaming or crafting video content.

Choose from the Gigcaster 5 or Gigcaster 8, which offer pro-level tools, mixing features, and music playback functions. Moreover, the hub even lets you stream directly to popular platforms via USB, or use it offline to create content.

5. The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series mobile gaming phones have a futuristic look and boast ray-tracing hardware acceleration. Their prices will start at $1,000.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series in color options

Play games with ease on the go with the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series. With ray-tracing hardware acceleration and an improved GameCool 7 thermal design, this phone collection has a futuristic look and a 2-tone design.

Additionally, it has an AeroActive Cooler 7 that acts as a subwoofer for the portable 2.1 sound system. With a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, these phones are 50% brighter a than previous models. Plus, you also get AI-generated game effects.

6. The HP OMEN 2023 gaming monitor lineup is great for gaming and content creation needs. They’re priced at $199.99.

HP OMEN 2023 in a gaming setup

Upgrade your gaming and content creation with the HP OMEN 2023 gaming monitors. With 9 new models to choose from, they are suitable for everything from PC gaming to console gaming to console gaming, work, and entertainment.

Available in 9 different models, they come in different sizes to use your needs and some boast up to a 240 Hz refresh rate. The OMEN 34C has a 1500r curved screen and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It’s one of the best exclusive tech gadgets coming soon.

7. The Artētype mechanical antimicrobial keyboard holds your tablet and protects you from germs. Preorder it for $122.96 on Indiegogo.

Artētype with a tablet

Your computer keyboard is likely crawling with germs. Get rid of them and improve your health when you upgrade to the Artētype mechanical antimicrobial keyboard. It has an antimicrobial coating with a 25% active silver-base formula, which keeps you safe from harmful microbes on its surface.

Plus, this workspace gadget is wireless, dustproof, splashproof, and works with Mac and Windows devices. What’s more, the Gateron brown or blue mechanical keys provide a compact and lightweight tactile feel.

8. The Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display offers 3-dimensional visualization on a 27-inch 4K screen. Its price will start at $5,000.

Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display in use

Say goodbye to bulky VR headsets and hello to the Sony ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display. It provides 3D visualization without the use of glasses. Meanwhile, it comes with an upgraded high-speed vision sensor and image-quality-enhancing technologies.

It also offers a flexible installation and supports a wide range of applications, from industrial design and surgical planning to software development and entertainment applications.

9. The FUELL Fllow luxury eScooter can carry your luggage and offers a large scooter feel in a mid-sized design. Check it out on Prelaunch!

FUELL Fllow outdoors

Looking for the ultimate commuter bike? Check out the FUELL Fllow. It combines minimalist elegance with a range of 150+ miles, the acceleration of a superbike, and a convenient 50L of built-in storage.

What’s more, it’s nimble and easy to ride, even in heavy traffic. Plus, it’s silent and clean, the perfect way to get around town. It’s one of our favorite exclusive tech gadgets coming soon!

10. The SunnySide smart solar-powered lunch box relies on fans and coolant to keep your food fresh for hours. Check it out on Prelaunch.

SunnySide in color options

Why settle for microwaved food when you can enjoy a proper hot meal from the SunnySide smart solar-powered lunch box? Thanks to its system of fans and coolant, the box keeps your food fresh for hours.

And when it’s lunchtime, the induction coils heat your food in just minutes. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who eats lunch away from home. Best of all, this gadget is compact and portable, with utensils included in the lid.

11. The Dragonfly Hyperscooter 4-wheel electric scooter gives you a safer, more comfortable way to get around town. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Dragonfly Hyperscooter in a lifestyle photo

Take your urban commute up a notch with the Dragonfly Hyperscooter 4-wheel electric scooter. With 10″ tires and high-quality components, it’s one slick ride. In fact, you can move quickly and precisely thanks to the 4-wheel independent damped suspension, 4-wheel braking, and low center of gravity.

You even get a built-in ride display which shows all the information you need for your trip, including range, speed, ride mode, battery life, and more.

12. The ChaiBot smart tea machine is faster than your kettle and gives you delicious results. Check it out on Prelaunch.

ChaiBot in a video

Love tea? Then the ChaiBot smart tea machine is for you. Using a patent-pending Total Tea Extraction technology, it extracts 98% of the tea molecules. This gives you the richest flavor possible using a minimal amount of leaves.

Plus, this gadget is convenient to use with fast operation, self-cleaning features, and consistent results. It’s one of the best exclusive tech gadgets coming soon.

13. The SCRY Artic PS5 cooler is equipped with 6 powerful fans, protecting your PS5 from overheating. Check it out on Prelaunch!

SCRY Artic side view

Because of its high graphic processing power, the PS5 gets hot. And that’s where the SCRY Artic PS5 cooler comes in. It solves the PS5’s overheating troubles.

How? Thanks to a state-of-the-art design that removes hot air trapped in the console and dissipates it, so your PS5 stays high-performing and in top condition.

14. The Multifunctional Gallery Display & HIFI Speaker combines an art picture frame, Bluetooth speaker, and more. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Multifunctional Gallery Display & HIFI Speaker

Get 4 great gadgets in 1 high-tech design with the Multifunctional Gallery Display & HIFI speaker. It features an art picture frame, Bluetooth speaker, lyrics display, and TV display.

Additionally, you can expect world-class sound from the integrated JBL speakers. They’re great for all music genres. Then, the digital display is excellent for displaying photos and digital art.

Well, that’s a wrap, everyone! We’ve just given you the scoop on some of the hottest, most exclusive tech gadgets coming soon, and we hope you’re just as excited as we are.

Which of these gadgets are you keeping your eyes peeled for? Let us know in the comments!

