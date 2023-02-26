The best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023
Love the outdoors but don't enjoy roughing it? Then glamping might be for you. Check out these gadgets to see how you can live outdoors luxuriously.
Sleep beneath the stars in comfort when you have the best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023. These products prove that you can cool your tent, eat ice cream, and even watch a movie when you’re miles off the grid.
Does your tent get too hot in the summer? Cool it down with the EcoFlow Wave 2. Boasting a compact design, it even works as a heat pump in the winter.
And, to power your entire glamping shebang, you need a power station. We love the Jackery 1500 Pro. This solar generator is portable and produces zero-emission energy.
Enjoy the outdoors without roughing it all the time—check out the gadgets below.
1. The Jackery 1500 Pro high-end solar generator ensures you can use your devices even in the wilderness. It costs $2,099 on the official website.
Enjoy the benefits of solar panels and a portable power station with the Jackery 1500 Pro high-end solar generator. It charges in 2 hours and delivers 1,800W power for charging up to 8 gadgets.
2. The EcoFlow Wave 2 portable compact air conditioner keeps you cool on hot summer nights. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.
Cool your tent and other outdoor spaces in hot weather with the EcoFlow Wave 2 portable air conditioner. It has a compact footprint and provides the power of a window AC. What’s more, it works as a heat pump in the winter.
3. The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 laser portable projector creates a cinematic experience outdoors. Get it for $719.99 on Amazon.
Watch a movie in the wilderness when you have the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 laser portable projector. Its compact size travels easily while the laser shines 300 ISO Lumens.
4. The iKamper BDV Solo DIY rooftop tent has an instantaneous setup and keeps you comfortable. Buy it for $3,199 on the official website.
Camp in comfort with the iKamper BDV Solo DIY rooftop tent. It gets you off the ground, offering a spacious tent atop your vehicle’s roof. Even better, it deploys quickly and without much help.
5. The Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker keeps incredible music with you during glamping adventures. It costs $299.99 on the brand’s website.
Every glamping adventure needs excellent music. And the Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker has you covered with 360° of sound. Plus, it’s pretty rugged with its IP67 dust- and water-resistant construction.
6. The Thermacell EL55 rechargeable mosquito-repelling light is odor-free and gives you a 20-foot safe zone. Purchase it for $49.99 on the company website.
Mosquitos can ruin any outdoor trip. But the Thermacell EL55 keeps them far from your campsite. This lamp creates a 20-foot safety zone and has an ambient light with a dimmable glow. It’s one of our favorite glamping gadgets for 2023.
7. The EcoFlow Glacier portable refrigerator brings ice and freezing capabilities to your campsite. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.
You can drink iced—yes, iced—water and serve ice cream when you camp with the EcoFlow Glacier. This portable refrigerator includes an ice maker and plug-in battery, helping you keep your food at the proper temperatures.
8. The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 fire pit enhances your trip with a fast setup and a smokeless design. Get it for $229.99 on Amazon.
Build an easy campfire with the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit. Its innovative design reduces smoke without batteries or fans, letting you enjoy a fire without getting smoke in your clothes or hair. It’s one of the best glamping gadgets of the year.
9. The Rab Neutrino 400 Down Sleeping Bag is lightweight and stays warm in temperatures as low as 20°F. Buy it for $415 on the brand’s website.
Keep your pack lightweight with the Rab Neutrino 400 Down Sleeping Bag. It provides a cozy place to sleep, even in cold temperatures. Plus, it’s easy to carry thanks to its incredibly light weight.
10. The Bellroy All-Conditions Phone Pocket protects your phone, cards, and key fob with its water-resistant leather. Preorder it for $109 on the official website.
Protect your essentials from rain, mud, sweat, and sand when you have the Bellroy All-Conditions Phone Pocket. It has a water-resistant exterior, so it can withstand the trail. What’s more, it has a surprising amount of storage.
Spend time outdoors luxuriously with these glamping gadgets and accessories. Do you have any recommendations for this list? Let us know in the comment section!
