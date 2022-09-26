The best health gadgets to accurately track your body metrics

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch in use

Want to live your healthiest life? Fitness trackers and health-monitoring devices make attaining a fit body more doable. The best health-tracking gadgets go way beyond counting steps and calories. They give actual data on body composition, hydration levels, and much more.

Smart body scales are a great way to keep a closer eye on your health. We love the Withings Body Comp smart scale since it assesses down to your arteries and nerves.

Then, a good fitness smartwatch combines a slew of health-monitoring features and even suggests workouts. The Garmin Venu Sq looks stylish and offers in-depth health tracking for under $300.

Live a healthier, more balanced life with the gadgets on this list.

1. The Withings Body Comp smart scale

Withings Body Comp intro video

Get in-depth body metrics right at home with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It’s packed with sensors and proprietary tech that measure your fat mass, water mass, bone mass, muscle mass, and much more.

This gadget is coming soon for $209.95 on the official website.

Vivoo urine test & app with flavored water

See how a new fitness routine affects your health with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test works with a companion app, showing insight into 9 health metrics. That way, you can quickly improve your lifestyle and nutrition.

Get it for $32 on the official website.

3. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers a complete picture of your health, measuring heart rate, sleep, energy, etc.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 on a wrist

Supercharge your workouts and health with the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series. It boasts over 25 sports modes, tracks stress, estimates fitness age, and does much more, making it one of the best health-tracking gadgets. Even better, the sleek design pairs well with any outfit.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

4. The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor accurately measures blood flow during workouts, helping you train smarter, not harder.

Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 YouTube video

Stop wearing uncomfortable chest strap monitors and go for the super stretchy Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 heart rate monitor. Its patented optical sensor uses LEDs to measure blood flow. What’s more, it works with all skin types.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

5. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch helps you get more out of your workouts thanks to its 40+ sports modes. It even offers workout schedules.

Fitbit Versa 4 on a wrist

With the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, you can see how yesterday’s sleep and activity affect you today and, based on that insight, know if you’re ready for more challenging exercise. It also has many sports modes and keeps you in touch with navigation and call features.

Preorder it for $229.95 on the official website.

6. The Lepulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale displays 15 measurements like BMI and heart rate for in-depth health knowledge.

Lepulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale

Looking for a precise body scale at an affordable price? Check out the LePulse Lescale F4 Household Smart Body Fat Scale. It combines 4 high-precision G sensors for more accurate weight measurements, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and more. It’s one of the best health-tracking gadgets out there.

Get it for $48.80 on the official website.

7. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable provides real-time metabolic biomarkers and tracks your sleep quality.

Ultrahuman Ring on a finger

Understand the link between sleep quality and metabolism with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. It helps you get healthier through improved sleep. Then, the movement insights improve fitness through low-impact exercise.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

8. The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar on a person

Is running more than just a hobby for you? The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch is an excellent addition to your training sessions. With its readiness scores, you know when it’s a good day to push, and the map features ensure you stay on the right trail

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

9. The Peloton Heart Rate Monitor tracks your heart rate throughout every workout. It even has Bluetooth connectivity for wireless wear.

Peloton Heart Rate Monitor on a person exercising

Another of the best health-tracking gadgets is the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor. With Bluetooth connectivity, it doesn’t restrict your movements with wires. Just wear it on your forearm to monitor your heart during any exercise.

Get it for $34 on the official website.

10. The KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale

KoreScale Gen 2 in black

Get the lowdown on health and body composition with the KoreScale Gen 2 intuitive smart scale. It delivers 14 fitness and health metrics, helping you reach your goals. Whether you want to slim down or tone up, this scale keeps you motivated and engaged.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

From scales to smartwatches, these health gadgets help you keep a closer eye on your health. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

