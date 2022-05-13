The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work

Does your desk attract clutter? Give every pen, paperclip, and cord a designated spot with the desk-organizing gadgets on this list. They'll boost your productivity.

Grovemade New Mouse Pad in use

A clear desk reflects an uncluttered mind. But, since you use your desk for work, it likely sees its share of papers, notebooks, cords, and more throughout the day. But you can keep all the bits and pieces tidy with the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories.

Are paper notes scattered across your desk? Get the DeskBoard Buddy. This desk organizer has an integrated whiteboard for jotting down ideas and reminders.

What’s more, you can hide messy chargers and power strips with the Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station. It frees up desk space and even has a device holder.

Get a clear, spacious work area with the desk-organizing gadgets below.

1. The Grovemade New Mouse Pad has a hardwood tray for a pencil, pen, or stylus. The mouse pad features vegetable-tanned leather.

Grovemade New Mouse Pad on a desk

Your writing utensil is always right where you need it with the Grovemade New Mouse Pad. Its hardwood pen tray keeps a pen, pencil, or stylus within close reach, so you don’t have to go hunting through drawers or your backpack for something to sign with.

Get it for $120 on the official website.

2. The Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station gives chargers, power strips, and other items a hiding spot, keeping your desk area clutter-free.

Bluelounge CableBox Mini Station with a power strip

Chargers and power cords aren’t the most aesthetic items in your workspace. Luckily, you can hide them in the Bluelounge Cablebox Mini Station. It even has built-in device stands for tablets, smartphones, and notebooks.

Get it for $34.78 on the official website.

3. The MagOrg magnetic desk organizer

MagOrg in a video

With modules like wireless charging, a laptop stand, a magnetic penholder, and more, the MagOrg keeps your desk clutter-free, which is why it’s one of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories. Even better, its durable surface repels water, so you can set your drink on it without worrying about spills.

Get it for $125 on Indiegogo.

4. The DeskBoard Buddy desk space organizer adds a handy whiteboard to your workspace for jotting down reminders and notes.

DeskBoard Buddy with a note

The DeskBoard Buddy desk space organizer has a hidden accessory compartment for staples, pens, and the like, but it also features a whiteboard for quick notes during a phone call or writing reminders.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Vaydeer Monitor Stand lifts your monitor and has 2 tiers, providing an extra shelf for everything that accumulates on your desk.

Vaydeer Monitor Stand with gadgets

Give your peripherals a permanent, tidy home on your desk with the Vaydeer Monitor Stand. Its extra shelf accommodates your smartphone, pens, keyboard, and mouse, making it one of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

6. The Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules organize and display your desk essentials, letting you customize your setup with the different tray sizes.

Oakywood Oakyblocks with pencils, earbuds, and glasses

Control your desk clutter with the Oakywood Oakyblocks magnetic modules. With modules like Large Tray, Small Tray, Wireless Charger, Phone Stand, and more, they give your essentials dedicated spots on your desk or in drawers, helping you work with a clearer mind.

Get them starting at $29 on the official website.

7. The hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio desk organizer keeps office supplies and small items out of your way with flexible leather trays.

hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio with office supplies

You work best on an open desk. And the hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio keeps your workspace pristine with its leather trays that organize everything from printer paper to rulers, all in a beautiful vegetable-tanned leather design.

Get it for $532 on the official website.

8. The Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger organizes your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro while charging them.

Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

For a gadget that charges and organizes your tech, go for the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. The iPhone stand even has a convenient tilt, angling your phone while you work. The Apple Watch puck detaches for on-the-go charging.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

9. The Bellroy Tech Kit organizes smaller tech gadgets, cords, and more. It’s ideal for storing your essentials, which helps you work efficiently.

Bellroy Tech Kit in a video

Do you waste minutes every workday untangling cords and locating your tech? The Bellroy Tech Kit makes organizing them easier. With pockets for larger gadgets like a mouse and stretch mesh pockets for smaller items, this kit is one of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

10. The Workspace Monitor Stand by Anthropologie lifts your monitor to a more viewable height. It also works as a paper and accessory holder.

Workspace Monitor Stand by Anthropologie with notebooks

Need a paper holder? Go for the Workspace Monitor Stand by Anthropologie. It looks modern and lovely and provides 2-in-1 functionality as a monitor stand and paper holder.

Get it for $100 on the official website.

It’s easier to meet your targets when your desk is clutter-free. These desk organizers can help you get there. What are your favorite accessories for an organized desk? Let us know in the comments.

