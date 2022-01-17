The best workout gadgets to help you track your runs

Did you start running this January? Whether you're a beginner or have been jogging for years, these gadgets monitor your progress and motivate you to go further.

Peloton Tread in action

It’s easier to push yourself when you have all the stats. And these best workout gadgets for your daily run give you all the details. Have a look at these fitness watches, rings, and treadmills to take your workouts even further.

Need to keep an eye on your heart rate while running? The fitness smartwatches below track heart rate and blood pressure. Also, if you geek out about reviewing your progress, each one shows your calories burned, distance traveled, and more.

Then, if running outdoors in sub-freezing temperatures isn’t for you, a smart treadmill is a great way to go. The ones below have pulse trackers and immersive screens, making your indoor run just as fun as being outdoors.

1. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch looks great on your wrist. It tracks your heart rate and sends hydration reminders.

Garmin Vivomove Sport on a woman

Track your run and overall wellbeing with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. Designed to look like a traditional watch, its touchscreen opens with a swipe. It tracks your workout and even lets you know about the best time to exercise.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Polar Grit X Pro multisport smartwatch has a helpful GPS navigation tool. This way, you don’t have to worry about getting lost.

Polar Grit X Pro in a video

Another of the best workout gadgets for your daily runs is the Polar Grit X Pro multisport smartwatch. Its integrated GPS gives you turn-by-turn directions. The Precision Prime sensor keeps an eye on your heart rate.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

3. The Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring is easy to wear during a run and offers accurate readings of calories burned, heart rate, and more.

Oura Ring Gen 3 on a person’s finger

Not fond of wearing something on your wrist while you run? Go for the Oura Ring Gen 3 fitness ring. It offers the same features of a fitness watch or band, except that you wear it comfortably on your finger.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger screen and is more durable than ever. You can even swim with it on your wrist without damaging it.

Apple Watch Series 7 on a person swimming

Everyone can appreciate a smartwatch with a larger screen. And the Apple Watch Series 7 has a display that’s 20% larger than its predecessor’s. So you can see more of your emails, messages, etc. without scrolling. Plus, it’s swim-proof for your post-run dive.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

5. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches work with your Android. They measure body fat, snoring, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series in a video

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches are also some of the best workout gadgets for your daily run. Their BioActive Sensor tracks information about your heartbeat, blood oxygen, blood pressure, and more. Furthermore, the sleep tracker provides a full sleep assessment.

Get one for $64.99 on the official website.

6. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch works with voice assistants. It’s what you want for taking calls while running.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus on people

Do you take calls while running? Then check out the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. It allows you to answer and make calls mid-stride. It also works with voice assistants, so you don’t have to stop running to get stuff done.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

7. The Echelon Stride auto-fold connected treadmill works with thousands of on-demand and live classes.

Echelon Stride and a man running

Spark some competition with your family and friends when you get the Echelon Stride auto-fold connected treadmill. It has an interactive leaderboard that lets you challenge others. Plus, you can see your health insights with the wellness-app compatibility.

Get it for $1,299.99 on the official website.

8. The Peloton Tread running machine keeps you entertained with a 32-inch touchscreen, front-facing speakers, and access to classes.

Peloton Tread with a woman running

Another of the best workout gadgets for your daily run is the Peloton Tread running machine. Its speed and incline options will have you break a sweat. Then, Peloton’s workouts target the whole body.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

9. The Technogym Run Personal hi-tech treadmill lets you run quietly with its silent motor. And the virtual trainer keeps you motivated.

Technogym Run Personal near a window

Track your progress with the Technogym Run Personal hi-tech treadmill. It’s a splurgy way to get the most out of your runs, but it’s worth it. Choose your session based on your goals. You can even watch Netflix on the 21.5-inch touchscreen.

Get it for $16,690 on the official website.

Reebok i-Run with a man running

If you run indoors during the winter or on rainy days, the Reebok i-run 3 foldable treadmill is a great option. It’s hand pulse sensors give you an accurate heart rate report. Plus, you can’t beat the convenient foldable design.

Get it for $529.99 on Amazon.

These workout gadgets give you more insights into your daily jog than ever. Which ones would you love to add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

