The ultimate workout gadgets guide for your daily fitness routine

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 18, 2022

From a space-saving rowing machine to smart workout mirrors, these fitness gadgets make working out every day easier.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike in use

It’s important to exercise. But if you have trouble fitting it into your schedule, better workout gear could make all the difference. And that’s just what we’re highlighting today. These workout gadgets for daily fitness are ideal for everyday workouts with their space-saving designs and smart functionality.

It’s easy to row every day when you have the Hydrow Wave Rower. Boasting a sleek yet compact shape, it was designed to fit in apartments and small rooms. So using it isn’t a hassle.

Then, you can take a class from the world’s best trainers right in your living room with the Mirror. It also has a library of fitness classes allowing you to workout at the best time for you.

Make exercising every day more doable with these workout gadets for daily fitness.

1. The Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine has a modern shape that fits easily in small rooms and spaces, letting you row anytime.

Hydrow Wave Rower in a video

Live in a small space? You can still row at home with the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. It even stores upright when you add the Vertical Anchor and the electromagnetic drag technology makes it feel like you’re in the water.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

2. The Mirror smart interactive home gym delivers over 10,000 on-demand classes, live classes, and over 50 workout genres.

Mirror smart interactive home gym in use

Get access to pretty much any kind of exercise as well as live classes with the Mirror smart interactive home gym. The instructors are world-renown and even give live, 1-to-1 feedback.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

3. The huupe smart basketball hoop streams basketball training, Netflix, and sports events. Play against opponents from around the world.

huupe smart basketball hoop design

Train on your driveway with the huupe smart basketball hoop. An incredibly cool workout gadget, its interactive display streams a range of content that improves your basketball game and your cardio. It’s one of our favorite workout gadgets for daily fitness.

Preorder it for $3,995 on the official website.

4. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are great for daily workouts thanks to a compact design that replaces 20 individual dumbbells.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in black

You don’t have to devote an entire room to your weights when you go for the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. Weighing 5 lbs each, the plates give you a 5 lb–50 lb range, helping you get stronger. They also work with Alexa.

Get them for $499.99 on Amazon.

5. The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike gives you an immersive indoor cycling experience with its curved HD touchscreen. It even rotates.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike in use

Feel like you’re cycling on a scenic path or inside a studio with the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. Its curved touchscreen immerses you in rides and offers 40 live classes daily.

Get it for $2,299.99 on the official website.

6. The Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment offers challenging, effective kickboxing workouts inside your home using minimal space.

Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment in use

Strengthen your muscles and cardio health when you work out with the Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment. It’s one of our favorite workout gadgets for daily fitness due to its small footprint.

Get it for $1,095 on the official website.

7. The Speediance all-in-one home gym delivers a full-body workout with just a few accessories, easily fitting your everyday routine.

Speediance all-in-one home gym in use

The Speediance all-in-one home gym proves you don’t need a ton of equipment to get an effective workout at home. Using only a few accessories, you can turn this gadget into a ski machine, rowing machine, gantry rack, and squat rack in addition to a full-body machine.

Get it for $2,699 on the official website.

8. The MYX II Plus exercise bike helps you smash your fitness goals with interactive classes taught by wold-famous trainers.

The MYX II Plus exercise bike in use

You get more than an intense workout with The MYX II Plus exercise bike. Yes, it gives you access to premium classes, but even better, it also tracks your heart rate using the Polar OH1 monitor.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

9. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror is like having a personal trainer at home with 1-to-1 training and an array of classes.

FORME Studio smart fitness mirror in use

Elevate your at-home workouts with another of the best workout gadgets for daily fitness, the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. The 43-inch UHD 4K display looks great in any room, and the 1:1 training ensures you stay motivated.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

10. The Tonal intelligent fitness system fits a whole gym plus classes into your home. Use it for practical training sessions at home.

Tonal intelligent fitness system in use

Exercise anytime you want with the Tonal intelligent fitness system. Driven by machine learning, it learns your baseline strength and then customizes your workouts based on your goals.

Get it for $3,245 on the official website.

These workout gadgets keep you motivated and fit easily into your daily life. Which ones do you want to own? Let us know in the comment section below.

