The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room

Love settling in with your shows for the evening? Maybe watching sports is the highlight of your week. But if you rely on your TV’s speakers and your TV itself is on the older side, you’re not getting the greatest viewing experience. The best home entertainment gadgets should help.

One way to improve your viewing experience is by adding the Apple TV 4K 2022. It gives you Apple’s best picture and audio quality ever as well as access to popular apps.

Then, for a TV that makes your entertainment lifelike, go for the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022. Its 8.3 million self-lit pixels offer almost infinite contrast possibilities.

Create a home theater you love with the gadgets below.

1. The Apple TV 4K 2022 makes all your content cinematic thanks to the ultrafast A15 Bionic chip. It also lets you access popular streaming apps.

Apple TV 4K 2022 with the Siri Remote

Upgrade your living room with the Apple TV 4K 2022 with A15 bionic chip. It gives you blazing-fast performance, integrates with your smart home, and has intuitive controls.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television brings your content to life with 4K Quantum Dot technology and advanced HDR features.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series mounted on a wall

Enjoy rich, realistic colors when you watch movies and sports on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. It automatically improves brightness depending on the lighting in the room and turns into a canvas when not in use.

Preorder it for $799.99 on Amazon.

3. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar offers a captivating audio experience by placing different sounds around your living room.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in black

Add theater-quality sound to your living room with the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Its space-saving design is packed with great tech. With TrueSpace technology, it fills the room with sound, even from above, making it one of the best home entertainment gadgets.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

4. The Leica Cine 1 laser TV helps you make the most of your space. It only needs to be a hair away from the wall to work.

Leica Cine 1 product video

Gone are the days when you need to set up a projector far from its intended wall. In fact, with the Leica Cine 1 laser TV ultra-short throw lens, this projector can practically be next to the wall. Meanwhile, the purest Leica design adds elegance to your home theater.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

5. The Google Chromecast with Google TV turns any TV into a Google TV and comes in both 4K and HD.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in white

Enjoy your favorite series and shows up to 1080p HDR quality with the Google Chromecast with Google TV streaming media adapter. What’s more, it gives you access to over 700,000 movies and TV shows.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box is super fast and has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It gives you smoother, more reliable streaming.

Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube under a TV

Tired of waiting for your TV apps to load? The Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box makes that faster with its octa-core processor. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E support, you get smoother streaming and the newest Wi-Fi tech. It’s one of the best new entertainment gadgets.

Preorder it for $139.99 on Amazon.

7. The LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors bring movie-theater-quality entertainment to your living room.

LG CineBeam HU915QB intro video

Want a stylish, premium projector for your living room? Check out the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors. They deliver stunning cinematic performances and produce a 120″ picture at just 18.3 inches away from the wall.

Get one for $5,499.99 on the official website.

8. The Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 brings your content to life with 8.3 million self-lit pixels inside the screen. You’ll love the slim profile.

Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022

The Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 makes images look so natural. That’s due to the TV’s self-lit pixels and 4K AI processing. Meanwhile, HDR movies and shows seem to leap off the OLED screen in incredible detail.

Get it for $1,599.99 on the official website.

9. The JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar brings 3D surround sound to your living room. It even comes with a wireless subwoofer and a surround speaker.

JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos in a living room

Fill your living room with cinematic 3D surround audio when you go for the JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Simply place the 2 detachable speakers behind you to enjoy the fantastic sound that seems to come from all over the room. It’s one of the best home entertainment gadgets you can buy now.

This gadget is coming soon for about $1,131. Read more about it on the official website.

10. The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series gives you up to 8K resolution and offers 3D-like images. It’s ideal for sports or action movies.

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series front view

Want an excellent TV for sporting events and action flicks? The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series is it. Featuring Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, the 8K resolution provides a nearly 3-dimensional image, accurately reproducing fast action.

Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

Your living room will become your favorite theater with gadgets like these. What home entertainment gadgets do you love? Tell us about them!

