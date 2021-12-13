The best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy

If you got an iPhone 13 this fall, you need the right accessories. From chargers to the best non-Apple earbuds, we've got a list for you.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) in purple

Did you or someone you love get an iPhone 13 this fall? Gift them—or yourself—any of the best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy. Because while the iPhone 13 is impressive on its own, it plays well with other devices.

Can’t put your iPhone down, even while exercising? The Magnetic Phone Mount by Belkin has you covered, snapping the iPhone 13 to workout equipment via magnets.

And while AirPods Pro are an obvious match, have a look at the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. They have premium noise cancellation and a cool Speak-to-Chat feature.

Make better use of your iPhone 13 when you match it with any of the gadgets below.

Sony WF-1000XM4 with a woman listening to music

If you’re looking for a good earbud option, consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds. Its Integrated Processor V1 delivers noise-blocking tech that’s similar to over-ear models.

Get them for $249.99 on the official website.

2. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) fits in your pocket, delivers 17 additional hours of use, and comes in different colors.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) in Lilac Purple

You won’t have to worry about a dying battery when you have the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). This palm-sized gadget offers two-way charging and has USB-C output and input ports.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

3. The Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount attaches the iPhone 13 to gym equipment with MagSafe, keeping you connected.

Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount in a video

Workouts are actually a great time to catch up on your to-do list. And the Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone mount makes it easier by securing your iPhone to your exercise machine with magnets. It even has a strap for exercise bikes and other handlebar-based gear.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

4. The Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger powers your iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It also looks professional.

Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger with Apple gadgets

Another of the best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy is the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. It keeps all of your smaller Apple devices charged and ready at your desk.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) charges your iPhone 13 and earbuds. Plus, the charger has a 60-degree tilt.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) in a video

Keep the tech on your desk or nightstand stylish with the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). You’ll love the modern, cylindrical design and the adjustable charging pad.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The SHAKS S5b wireless gamepad controller works with iPhone 13, providing low-latency gaming. It has all the buttons you need.

SHAKS S5b with a phone

Love gaming on your iPhone 13? Then add the SHAKS S5b wireless gamepad controller to your setup. It also works with iPads, PCs, and more. And, with its low-latency performance, you can expect seamless play.

Get it for $59.90 on the official website.

Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in black

The Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger made our list of the best iPhone 13 accessories because it’s such a practical device. You can view your phone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges and the weighted base prevents falls. Then, it provides 7.5 watts to iPhones and 5 watts to AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

8. The Apple AirTag iPhone accessory works with the Find My app, helping you locate lost or misplaced items more quickly.

Apple AirTag in color options

Get out the door faster in the morning when you use the Apple AirTag iPhone accessory with your iPhone 13. It can play a sound that you follow until you find the lost item. Otherwise, follow your iPhone 13’s arrow which points you toward the object’s direction.

Get it for $29 on the official website.

9. The Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger delivers 7.5 watts of power to your iPhone 13. It also keeps the phone in view.

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in a car

Keep your iPhone 13 charging and at eye level with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. It attaches quickly to your phone’s air vents and snaps onto your iPhone 13. Padded clamps further secure it en route.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

10. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger keeps your iPhone 13 germ-free with its UV-C disinfectant light.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger in white

Everyone wants a cleaner phone. And the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger both disinfects and charges any Qi-enabled one. It also sanitizes keys, cards, money—if it fits inside the case, this sanitizer can handle it.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

Take your iPhone 13 to the next level when you pair it with any of the best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy. Which one(s) would you love to own or gift? Let us know in the comments.

