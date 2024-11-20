Snag these early Black Friday fitness deals before they’re gone!

Ready to crush your 2025 fitness goals without crushing your wallet? This year’s early Black Friday fitness deals have everything you need—from treadmills to cold plunge tubs.

Home fitness equipment isn’t just a gift—it’s an investment in your strength, health, and sanity. But you know what makes it even better? Scoring top-tier gear without blowing your budget. Just imagine crushing your cardio on a new treadmill, rowing into zen mode, or showing off your form on a shiny new elliptical—all while knowing you snagged it for a steal. Bonus points if it doubles as a post-Turkey Day stress reliever (just maybe hold off until after dessert settles).

Overwhelmed by the early sales chaos? No sweat—I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday fitness deals of 2024 to get you started.

Best deals on treadmills

WELLFIT Home Gym Treadmills
A dad running on a WELLFIT Treadmill

Run, jog, or power walk your way to fitness—rain or shine—with a treadmill that brings the gym right to your home. Modern treadmills are quieter, smarter, and more space-friendly than ever, making now the perfect time to buy..

If you’re hunting for epic treadmill deals, I’ve rounded up the best on Amazon right now. One standout is the WELLFIT Home Gym Treadmill, featuring up to a 15% auto incline for a next-level challenge, voice controls for hands-free adjustments, and a compact, foldable design perfect for small spaces.

Don’t wait—check out the best Black Friday treadmill deals now and upgrade your home workouts!

Best deals on rowing machines

Hydrow Pro
A man using the Hydro Pro

Rowing machines deliver a full-body workout that’s as fun as it is effective—cardio, arms, core, and more. Plus, today’s models go beyond basic, featuring immersive screens that make you feel like you’re gliding across open water, no matter the weather. Talk about taking your workout to the next level!

Whether you’re eyeing a sleek, high-tech option like the Hydrow Pro or the timeless charm of a wooden rower like the YOSUDA, these machines are built to keep you motivated and strong well into the New Year.

Best deals on elliptical machines

Niceday Elliptical Machine
Side view of the Niceday Elliptical

Push your limits with an elliptical machine—without putting extra strain on your joints. These low-impact workout wonders are gentle on your knees and hips, making them perfect for keeping your body strong and healthy for the long haul. With or without handles, they’re a smart choice for effective cardio that fits into any routine.

Bonus points for handleless models that slide right under your desk, letting you stay active while crushing your to-do list. Whether you’re improving your cardiovascular health or sneaking in some steps during meetings, these early Black Friday Fitness deals have you covered!

  1. Niceday Elliptical Machine: Now $599.99, Was $799.99 (25% Off)
  2. MERACH Under Desk Elliptical: Now $159.99, Was $199.99 (20% Off)
  3. REPOWER Under Desk Elliptical: Machine: Now $149.99, Was $169.99 (12% OFF)

Best deals on cold plunge tubs & accessories

PRODIGYX Ice Bath Tub
PRODIGYX Ice Tub, front view

Cold plunge tubs are the ultimate wellness trend, and for good reason—athletes and influencers alike swear by their benefits. The icy water helps reduce inflammation, speeding up recovery and easing sore muscles after a tough workout. Plus, it’s been known to give your mood a serious boost.

These tubs come in a range of prices, reflecting their features. At the top of the line, the PRODIGYX, can connect to a water chiller, so you can keep using the same water. Whether you’re chasing peak performance or just want to keep the winter blues at bay, a cold plunge tub is the perfect treat for yourself—and your health.

Best deals on fitness accessories

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights
Bowflex SelectTech in a lifestyle scene

Fitness accessories might be smaller than treadmills or ellipticals, but they’re just as essential for a well-rounded workout routine. Think mats for stretching, jump ropes for cardio, and kettlebells for strength training—all the compact gear you need to crush your fitness goals.

The best part? There are amazing deals on these must-haves right now, so you can stock up without breaking the bank. Perfect for leveling up your home gym or taking your workouts on the go!

Kickstart your 2025 fitness

No need to break the bank to start or upgrade your fitness journey this Black Friday. From treadmills and rowing machines to elliptical trainers and fitness accessories, the best deals of 2024 are here to help you get the gear you need at prices you’ll love.

Whether you’re adding new equipment to your home gym or diving into a fresh fitness routine, these discounts are the perfect opportunity to invest in your health and wellness—without the hefty price tag. Grab your favorite deals before they’re gone and kickstart your fitness goals today.

