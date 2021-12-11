10 Tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022

2022 is almost here and, with it, a host of new tech gadgets that can make life easier. What are they? Check out our list of tech gadgets to try in 2022.

HTC Vive Flow VR glasses in use

Ready to see what tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022? From household robots to VR glasses that support your well-being, consumer tech products in 2022 are poised to make our lives healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable than ever.

In 2022, we should see a continued trend toward work that doesn’t take place in a traditional office. So gadgets like a smart monitor or a professional 2-in-1 laptop might be just the tools to add to your workspace.

We’ll also see a slant toward sustainable products. For that reason, we’ve included the Fairphone 4 on this list because, with it, you won’t have to buy a new phone so often.

Read about the great new tech you’ll see next year, in the list below.

1. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop has the versatility of a tablet and the power of a laptop. You’ll love its fully-adjustable kickstand.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 on a desk

For a tablet/laptop combo in 2022, check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop. It has powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processors and 16 hours of battery life. Super lightweight, it starts at just 1.96 pounds and has Surface Slim Pen 2 storage.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Astro household robot helps you see all around your home when you’re not there with a perioscope cam that raises and lowers.

Amazon Astro in its charging dock

With the Amazon Astro household robot, you can check on pretty much anything at home. The periscope camera extends 42 inches from the floor, showing a live activity view.

This product costs $999.99 and is available by invitation. Learn more about it on Amazon.

3. The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro & M1 Max chip has the ports you need in 14″ and 16″ sizes. It’s a powerhouse for the workplace.

Apple MacBook Pro with a photographer

Want a new laptop in 2022? Get pro-level speed with the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro & M1 Max chip. It comes with ports, a beautiful Liquid Retina Display, a chip made just for Macs, and so much more.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

4. The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones have Hasselblad cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing for collision-free flights.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine flying

For worry-free drone flying in 2022, go for the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. They both have a pro-level Hasselblad camera system and sense objects in all directions. The Mavic 3 Cine works with Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for premium-quality footage.

Get it for $2,199 on the official website.

5. The Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone is an eco-friendly solution for mobile connectivity.Yes, its modular design is repairable.

Fairphone 4 5G in a person’s hands

The Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone is on our list of tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022 because you—yes, you—can repair it. The modular design makes changing a battery or the display simple. As a result, you won’t have to get a new phone every other year.

Get it for $658.68 on the official website.

6. The XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector is ultra-short throw. It produces clear images just 17.3″ away from any wall for better viewing.

XGIMI Aura in a video

Maybe your next TV isn’t a TV, but an XGIMI Aura 4K laser projector. This stylish tech gadget to try in 2022 saves you space, shines 2,400 ANSI lumens, and displays 4K UHD resolution for an impressively detailed viewing experience.

Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

7. The Samsung M7 Smart Monitor connects witn AirPlay 2, lets you get work done without a PC. It also serves as a smart TV screen.

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor on a desk

Upgrade your monitor to a smarter one in 2022 with the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor. This spiffy monitor lets you work on it without a PC and connects to the Voice Assistant or SmartThings App. It also has popular entertainment apps and can work remotely on an office or school desktop.

Get it for $449.99

Peloton Guide with a woman exercising

Ensure you have proper form during workouts in 2022 with the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera. It lets you track your movements on the screen, and gives you access to customized workout recommendations.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $495. Learn more about it on the official website.

9. The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses support your health and well-being. They have a comfortable, lightweight design for easy portability.

HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses on a woman meditating

Another great tech gadget to try in 2022 are the HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses. Unlike most VR glasses, they aren’t really for playing games or business purposes. Instead, you can watch meditation apps, brain train apps, or movies and TV.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

10. The Capstone Smart Mirror gets you ready for the day. Use it to check the weather, traffic reports, watch a YouTube video, and more.

Capstone Smart Mirror with a man

Multitask while getting ready in the morning when you have the Capstone Smart Mirror. Its proprietary touch screen tech makes searching for information easy. You can even mirror content to it from your smartphone.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to tech in 2022. What gadgets do you look forward to trying? Tell us about them in the comments.

