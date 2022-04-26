The best Meta Quest 2 VR games you can play today: Moss, Down The Rabbit Hole, and more

By Mark Gulino on Apr 26, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

If you've been thinking about jumping into virtual reality with Meta and the Quest VR headset, you might be wondering which games to play. No worries, we've got you covered. Today we're checking out a few of the best games that you can play right now. From Moss to Down The Rabbit Hole, you won't want to miss out on these exciting adventures. Read on to learn more.

Moss and its main protagonist, Quill

When Facebook initially made the announcement that it was changing its name to Meta and shifting its focus to virtual reality (VR), it was almost kind of an eye-roller for most people. However, it’s clear that Meta has a legitimate plan in place with a goal that’s in focus. Now, in combination with the Quest 2 VR headset (which Facebook/Meta actually owns), there are already some great games available to play. So what are the best Meta Quest 2 VR games you can play today? Let’s take a look and see what the platform has to offer.

For a great story: Down The Rabbit Hole

Down The Rabbit Hole on Quest 2 VR

When you hear the phrase “Down the rabbit hole,” you typically think of Alice In Wonderland, right? Well, the game ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’ is directly inspired by it. The game has you searching for Patches, your pet who you’ve lost through a trap door leading to the White Rabbit’s house. As the game plays out, it’s very reminiscent of an escape room. There’s exploration and intrigue, but what makes the game so significant is its excellent storytelling. Well worth a playthrough if you value a story over flashy gameplay.

For fun and adorable adventure: Moss

Moss on Quest 2 VR

‘Moss’ is a pretty slick, yet cute game that features a mouse whos on a quest to save her kind (No, it’s not quite The Secret Of NIMH). In the game, you get the opportunity to play as a forest spirit whose task is to assist Quill, the mouse, on her grand adventure. There’s a little of everything to enjoy here, from puzzles to battles. It’s a neat game and easily one that works for newcomers as well.

For the puzzle-solving masters: The Room VR

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (official promo)

If you’re a fan of puzzle games, there’s a good chance you’ve at least heard of The Room series. The Room (and its predecessors) is one of the most interesting puzzle games out there and now it’s available on VR. ‘The Room VR: A Dark Matter’ puts you in a literal room and in that room lies a unique puzzle box. Within its eerie, moody atmosphere you’ll manipulate the puzzle box and other objects to delve further into what mysteries are hidden inside–and perhaps beyond. It needs to be on your playlist, like, for serious.

For the rhythm game junkies: Beat Saber

Beat Saber on Quest 2 VR

Anyone who has anything greater than a slight addiction to games like Guitar Hero, Dance Dance Revolution (DDR), and other rhythm games will especially enjoy this one. In fact, if you’re into these games and you also love Star Wars, well, then hold on to your lightsaber! No really, you need to hold onto it, because that’s precisely what you’ll be using in the game to swipe your way through kinds of objects as you dodge and weave to the beat. It’s a fun way to enjoy some rad tunes and adrenaline-inducing challenges in VR.

Don’t just take our word for it–dive in and play for yourself

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Not surprisingly, anyone can recommend a game, but sometimes you need to try it out on your own. If you’re new to VR these games will surely be enough to sell you on its potential or at least immerse you in some fun new gameplay. There’s more where they came from though, too. This is why you’ll want to further explore the various game libraries out there and see what else you can find. Who knows what new adventures and exciting activities await you out in the virtual frontier?

Do you have a Meta Quest 2 VR game you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

