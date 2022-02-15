Make your quests more engaging with this cool soundboard for RPG games

Make your tabletop games more immersive with this RPG soundboard. It adds high-quality effects, music, and soundscapes, putting you in the middle of your campaign.

Make your quests more engaging with this cool soundboard for RPG games
Tabletopy changes your tabletop games for the better

Add sound to your tabletop games with the Tabletopy RPG soundboard. Created by a team of musicians and sound designers, this audio software for RPG campaigns makes your quests more lifelike.

A game master’s job becomes easier with the Tabletopy RPG soundboard. This software adds engaging sound and ambient music to games like Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder, helping you set the scene in a way that’s both immersive and engaging.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy music category

Enjoy sound effects in 6 different categories

With Tabletopy, you can create pretty much any atmosphere or mood you want thanks to the plethora of sound options. In fact, it boasts 160+ soundscapes, effects, and music in 6 categories: Campaign, Ambiance, Combat, Music, Crafts, and DM Tool.

The categories are organized in easy-to-access tabs, and you can switch between them easily. Let’s check them out and learn when you might use them.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy DM Tool

Campaign

Whether you’re at a tavern where a hooded figure counts coins or a tome-filled library where a book master scribbles on parchment, the audio in the Campaign category provide atmospheric sounds that enhance most fantasy games.

Other sounds include a monster’s roar, footsteps, and a heavy gate closing, while still other features signify rest or setting up camp. No matter what background you envision, the audio in this category pulls players into the story.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy Combat category

Ambiance

Sometimes you want to set the atmosphere in a more sweeping way. In those situations, access the Ambience category. It provides background sounds such as thunder, rain, and snowstorms, letting you create a setting everyone can experience.

In addition to weather-related audio, this category also includes sounds from different biomes like forests, swamps, caves, and pastures. There’s even a village soundstage.

Vivid descriptions are wonderful, but hearing the group walk through a swamp or a howling rainstorm transports players more effectively.

Moreover, the audio in the Ambiance category doesn’t just enhance your tabletop games, but it’s also great for sleep, meditation, and study. So, yes, you can listen to Tabletopy sounds while you study for your next exam.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy Campaign category

Combat

As the category’s name suggests, combat includes sounds players would expect to hear during a clash of forces like cannon explosions, clashing blades, and ax hits.

You’ll also get sound effects of wounds, magic spells, and marching. Warfare becomes much more realistic when you can hear it.

In fact, these sounds make turn-based combat dynamic and more experiential during a battle.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy interface

Music

At other points, a game master might want to create an overall cheerful atmosphere or set the scene for enjoyment during a night out. For those moments, turn to the music category.

This portion of the RPG soundboard features looping songs that use a variety of instruments and arrangements. Options include mystery, sadness, friendly land, medieval theme, and many others.

Tabletopy
Tabletopy interface

Crafts

A visit to the blacksmith or alchemist becomes lifelike when you add effects from the Crafts category. Allow your players to hear a fortification being constructed and a scribe writing with a quill when you use it with your tabletop games.

DM Tool

Finally, the DM Tool tab in the RPG soundboard emphasizes in-game situations like rolling a dice, leveling up, or discovering a new location. They’re tiny sound bites that emphasize these moments. It’s a great way for game masters to enhance their storytelling skills and focus on players.

Hear sounds created by a professional team

Best of all, the audio in the RPG soundboard has been created by professional musicians and sound designers, ensuring it’s high-quality. Since all of the sounds have been made by professionals, you know that each footstep and whisper has a realistic feeling.

Create your own soundscapes

Furthermore, you can create some of your own sound effects. This can be achieved by overlaying multiple sounds at once. So you could play a cheerful tune along with the sound of a horse running to set the scene of your characters walking through a village, ready to embark on a quest.

Go for an easy-to-use interface

You’ll be happy to know that Tabletopy’s interface is a breeze to use. With all of the sounds categorized into tabs and all the music depicted with high-quality illustrations, it’s easy to find the sound you’re looking for and represent it at a glance.

Also, you don’t even need an internet connection to use this RPG soundboard, as it works offline. It requires only a Windows PC with a display of 1360 x 700 or higher.

Immerse yourself in your favorite tabletop games with the Tabletopy RPG soundboard. It enhances gameplay with realistic sound effects, music, and soundscapes, making you part of the action. Add it to Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and others for a better roleplaying experience.

Preorder the Tabletopy RPG soundboard starting at about $18 on Kickstarter. What are your favorite RPG games? Let us know in the comments.

