IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight

Image Credit: Acer

Somewhere around 2021, laptop makers just gave up on having fun. You don’t even need to open the lid anymore—you already know it’s going to be a thin slab of gray aluminum with dark keys and a trackpad. My MacBook Air falls into that crowd too. As flawless as the M-series chip is under the hood, the M3 MacBook Air looks like a ghost in a lineup of identical boxes.

IFA 2026 managed to shock some life back into me. Scrolling through the press drops from my desk, I kept hitting the brakes here and there. Motorized screens rolling sideways out of nowhere, pocket handhelds sprouting netbook keyboards, a laptop dumping traditional fans to cool itself with ultrasonic vibes.

Related: Coolest IFA 2026 gadgets, including a Dyson toothbrush that will tell my dentist everything

Most of the nine hardware concepts at the show were fun experiments, but Lenovo’s Project AeroBlade is an instant buy for me.

Lenovo Project AeroBlade

Image Credit: Lenovo

Fanless laptops mean throttling and apologies. Project AeroBlade argues otherwise, and the argument runs through four tiny Frore AirJet modules that move air with ultrasonic vibration instead of spinning blades. Under 10 mm thick. Just over 1.8 pounds, in a magnesium-aluminum shell, with OLED, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and none of the whine.

AirJet trots out the same prototype every year. Lenovo takes wild ideas straight to production. I’d bet on 2027.

Acer Swift Blade 14

Image Credit: Acer

Then Acer wandered in with something lighter. 799 grams, which undercuts AeroBlade and makes my MacBook Air feel like carry-on luggage. Full OLED at 1800p, Intel’s Core Series 3 silicon, and enough memory and storage to work as a computer rather than a party trick.

My worry is the 50 Wh battery, because ultralight always taxes something and endurance is the usual victim. Worth the gamble for anyone whose commute involves stairs.

Lenovo ThinkBook Project Swan

A 14-inch ThinkBook whose flexible OLED unrolls sideways into a 17-inch panel at the push of a button. Lenovo’s rollable gaming laptop from CES climbed upward into a 24-inch ultrawide, a magnificent answer to a question nobody in an office has ever asked, whereas Swan grows into two readable documents side by side, which describes roughly every Tuesday of my working life.

Accounts out of Berlin say the lid feels heavy, since the motor and the panel both live up there, and the screen won’t tilt as far back as you’d want. Fair trade for a first attempt. Lenovo already shipped the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, so Swan’s odds of reaching shelves beat the usual concept odds by a wide margin.

Acer Project DualPlay Mini

Image Credit: Acer

Now the strange one. Acer built a Windows gaming handheld whose eight-inch screen swivels up and over to expose a QWERTY keyboard hiding underneath, converting the whole slab into a tiny clamshell PC.

Netbooks are back (and I’m not being sarcastic). No touchpad and a small display mean spreadsheets will hurt, but strategy games with proper keys, email on a commute, and a monitor waiting at the office cover far more ground than any handheld I’ve watched get announced. Arc G3 graphics handle the gaming half. I doubt it ships. I want it to anyway.

Acer Vero 16

Image Credit: Vero

Repairability isn’t just a Framework gimmick anymore. The Vero 16 makes swapping the battery and SSD effortless, but the removable hinges are the statement. It takes serious engineering effort to redesign a hinge—far more than a quick greenwashing campaign requires.

Memory stays soldered, as on most Core Ultra Series 3 machines, and upgrading the processor means shipping the laptop to a service center. Configurations run from a Core Ultra 5 322 up to a Core Ultra X9 388H, with Arc B390 graphics and a 71 Wh battery. Launch is early next year, starting outside North America.

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

Seven colors. Swappable keycaps. A metal chassis carrying more ports than machines with twice the ambition, plus AMD and Snapdragon options now and Intel arriving later.

Personality in an affordable laptop feels like a lost art, and Lenovo is one of the few companies bothering to revive it.

Dell 14S

Dell swapped the plastic chassis on its student laptop for aluminum, offering muted pastel finishes like dusty rose and washed denim. You get a sharp 2.8K OLED option, a face-unlock webcam, and just enough ports—two USB-Cs and a headphone jack—to get by without a dongle.

Configurations start at 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage, climbing to 16 GB and 1 TB. Take the OLED, take the 16 GB, and never think about the base model again.

Asus ProArt P14 and P16

NVIDIA’s RTX Spark platform dominated Berlin, and ASUS made the most convincing case. The P14 pairs a 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED with the N1X chip and opens at 24 GB of unified memory. Its bigger sibling stretches to a 16-inch UHD+ panel and climbs all the way to 128 GB.

Arm silicon in a creator laptop makes me nervous about software compatibility, and NVIDIA’s pricing instincts do nothing to settle my nerves. Running models on my own hardware instead of renting tokens is still a pitch I understand.

Acer SFF RTX Spark and ASUS GR1X

Both boxes wrap the same Blackwell GPU, Grace CPU, and up to 128 GB of unified memory into a footprint smaller than a desktop tower, and ASUS went as far as fitting a custom copper heatsink with two blower fans of 109 blades each, which gives you a decent sense of how much heat a petaflop of FP4 compute throws off once you remove the data center it normally lives inside.

Running AI models on-device keeps everything offline with zero fees or data caps. You own your data, and nothing leaves your drive.

What I’d take home

If Lenovo puts the AeroBlade into production, I’m buying one. I’d swap to the Swift Blade only on days my back hurts from hauling gear. As for the DualPlay Mini, I just respect Acer’s sheer audacity.

The highlight of the show wasn’t another predictable 5% chip performance bump—it was seeing gear you can take apart, from pop-off keycaps to swappable hinges.