Want to upgrade your grill this year? Then check out our picks for the best outdoor grills in 2023. From heavy-duty grills to portable options, this roundup has something for everyone.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 pellet grill in use

Summer is on its way, so it’s time to start thinking about your summer 2023 outdoor cooking. Because there’s nothing like firing up the grill on a warm day and cooking delicious food for your friends and family. But, if you’re looking to update your grill this year, which one should you buy? The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue, of course.

Need a heavy-duty grill for hosting backyard barbecues? The Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 wood-fired pellet grill can fit up to 10 chickens and add a delicious wood-fired taste to your food.

Or, if you’re looking for compact, space-saving grills, both the Weber Lumin and the Everdure/Heston CUBE have compact designs that are ideal for apartment dwellers and picnic-goers, respectively.

Whatever your needs, we’ve got a grill for you. Check out our picks below.

1. The Kamado Joe Konnected Joe digital charcoal grill and smoker has an auto-firestarter button. Buy it for $1,699 on the official website.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe in red

Get ready to wow your friends at your next barbecue with the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe digital charcoal grill and smoker. With just 1 click of the Automatic Firestarter button, you’re ready to start cooking. Even better, you can control the temperature using the digital Kontrol Board or Kamado Joe app!

2. The Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 pellet grill upgrades your barbecue game with consistent temperatures. It costs $1,499.95 on Amazon.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 in a video

Upgrade your results significantly with the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 pellet grill. With double-sidewall insulation and Super Smoke mode, it delivers consistent and flavorful results. Meanwhile, the Downdraft Exhaust System keeps the smoke fresh, and the TurboTemp feature improves startup time.

3. The Weber Lumin electric grill series lets you enjoy a city view and an authentic barbecue. Get it for $429 on the company website.

Weber Lumin on a balcony

Get authentic barbecue flavor without propane or charcoal using the Weber Lumin electric grill series, one of the best outdoor grills of the year. Perfect for small outdoor spaces, it produces high heat and even includes a smoke mode. Plus, this grill can steam veggies, keep food warm, and braise meat.

4. The Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker is excellent for both beginner and pro barbecue masters. Purchase it for $279.99 on the brand’s website.

Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker in a video

Smoke delicious meals for your family and friends using the Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker. With a whopping 711 sq. in. of cooking space, it can hold up to 7 chickens or 2 turkeys. Moreover it reaches a max temperature of 275°F and comes with built-in temperature controls.

5. The Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection lets you cook a rustic wood-fired barbecue outdoors. Buy it for $248.79 on the Barebones website.

Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit in use

Enjoy cooking and warmth outside with the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection. Available in a variety of sizes and a modular design, you can use them for heat, cooking, and light during outdoor adventures. Also, it comes with a grill plate and pole.

6. The Weber Griddle 28″ flat-top grill lets you cook eggs, panini, and smash burgers in your backyard. Get it for $449 on the official website.

Weber Griddle 28″ front view

Cook crispy, grilled barbecue food with the Weber Griddle 28″ flat-top grill. Using a 3-burner system, it offers edge-to-edge heat. It reaches searing temperatures quickly, letting you cook salmon on a weeknight or burgers on the weekend. It’s one of the best outdoor grills in 2023.

7. The Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill Series works on gas, wood, and charcoal for versatile cooking and flavor. Purchase it for $21,995 on the brand’s website.

Kalamazo Hybrid Fire Grill in a luxury setup

An update on a classic, the Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill Series is in a category of its own. While it’s certainly a splurge, these grills work using any combination of wood, gas, and charcoal. Impressively versatile, you can sear quickly or cook low and slow with the Hybrid Fire.

8. The Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill offers new flavor frontiers and takes your patio to a whole new level. It costs $899.99 on the company’s website.

Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill front view

Enhance your flat top cooking with the Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill. Providing 3 U-shapped burners and a recessed carbon steel cooktop, you can use it to steam, fry, griddle, sauté and more. What’s more, the TruZone temperature control lets you cook at different temperatures simultaneously.

9. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill simplifies outdoor grilling and smoking a breeze with its wide versatility. Buy it for $369.60 on Ninja’s website.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill with food

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill offers a range of outdoor cooking features, including a Master Grill, Foolproof BBQ Smoker, and an Outdoor Air Fryer. Then, the Woodfire technology uses an integrated smoke box to deliver a natural smokey taste, making it one of the best outdoor grills.

10. The Everdure Heston CUBE portable charcoal grill is great for couples and lets you take your barbecue anywhere. Get it for $199 on Amazon.

Everdure Heston CUBE outside

A collaboration between Michelin Star Chef Heston Blumenthal and Everdure, the Everdure Heston CUBE portable charcoal grill creates premium barbecue anywhere. It’s ideal for everything from patio dinners to picnic meals.

Well, that concludes our roundup of the best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue. From the versatile Weber Griddle to the powerful Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill Series, there’s a grill out there for every pitmaster. Which one will you go for this spring? Tell us!

