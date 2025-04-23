Best switches for gaming: Which linear, tactile, or clicky gear is your perfect match?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 23, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Every gamer’s got a switch type. Find yours right here.

Best switches for gaming: Which linear, tactile, or clicky gear is your perfect match?
Mechanical keyboard switches / Image Credit: akkogear_eu, Unsplash

My gamer friends are all into different switches, and that’s normal. One of them went through a bunch before figuring out he’s team clicky. He likes the resistance and the sharp sound they make. Tactile switches are a little different. They give a noticeable bump with each press and make a softer sound. I’m more of a linear switch person myself. I like how smooth and consistent they feel, whether I’m gaming or typing. And yeah—if you’re putting together your keyboard, chances are you’re stuck wondering which switches to get. My guide to the best switches for gaming might help clear things up.

Finding the right switch is all about experimenting. Pick a basic one you think fits your style, try it out, and then see what else is out there. Maybe you’ll want something heavier, lighter, smoother, or with a sharper click. Either way, the good news is you can usually resell whatever you buy without losing much money.

What are the different types of keyboard switches?

  • Linear switches feel smooth from top to bottom without any bumps.
  • Tactile switches give you a little bump you can feel as you press.
  • Clicky switches are like tactile ones, but add a fun click sound to that bump.

Each type comes in tons of versions, too. They differ by how much force you need to press and how far the key travels before it registers.

What switch type is best for gaming?

Non-modded Gateron SMD
Keyboard with non-modded Gateron SMD switches / Image Credit: michelleding, Unsplash

Gamers often choose linear switches because they feel smooth and quick to press. That makes sense for fast-paced games. But the answer isn’t always so simple.

The truth is, it’s all about what feels good to you. You could be amazing with clicky switches if that’s what you like. The switch itself won’t magically make you better. Comfort matters way more.

It’s easy to assume there’s a perfect choice out there, but you’ll only know what suits you by trying different options. Everyone’s hands, habits, and preferences are different.

The most reliable way to find your ideal switch is through experience. Test a few types, see how they feel, and notice what makes your gaming sessions more enjoyable and comfortable. The process takes time, but it’s a rewarding part of building a setup that feels truly yours.

1. Best linear switches for gaming

CHERRY MX SPEED SILVER as the best linear switches for gaming
CHERRY MX SPEED SILVER

Linear switches are my go-to for gaming because they’re light, smooth, and fast. Quick keypresses mean faster reactions, and in gaming, that matters. The problem is, some of them are way too sensitive. I’ve had times where just resting my thumb on the spacebar made it fire. It gets annoying real quick.

The CHERRY MX SPEED SILVER ($15.99 for 23Pcs) switches hit the perfect middle ground. They’re fast like other linear switches but need just enough pressure to avoid accidental presses. That balance makes them ideal for both gaming and typing.

Both Silvers and Reds take about 1.6 ounces of force, while tougher ones like Blacks or Blues need around 2.1 ounces. What sets them apart is how far you have to push. Red switches register at 0.08 inches, while Silvers fire at 0.05 inches. That tiny difference adds up in intense moments. In fast-action games like “I Am Your Beast,” where I’m sprinting, dodging, and firing nonstop, quicker response times give me a clear edge. Each millisecond makes a huge difference when everything’s moving at breakneck speed.

The CHERRY MX SPEED SILVER kit also stands out for its RGB functionality, adding a vibrant touch to your setup. What’s more, you get 23 mechanical keyboard switches, so there are extras for replacements or future projects. From what I’ve read, the switches are durable, with many confirming they hold up well after hours of heavy use. No fatigue or discomfort, even during long sessions.

2. Best tactile switches for gaming

Often, gamers who hammer a lot of keys prefer tactile switches since that little bump helps prevent accidental presses. Personally, I find heavy bumps and stiff springs tiring during long sessions. That’s why I lean toward linears. But again, no switch is the “universal best.” If you’re set on using tactile switches, let’s take a look at the Kailh Speed Copper ($2.80 for 10Pcs).

Kailh Speed Copper is actually the only tactile gaming switch I know of. It has an actuation force of about 1.48 ounces, paired with a super short 0.04-inch pre-travel distance for a fast, responsive feel. Being a 3-pin switch, the fit might feel a little looser than a 5-pin, though most won’t notice. The feel is light and snappy, and while there’s a tactile bump, it’s way softer than the specs might have you believe.

3. Best clicky switches for gaming

Mciepny's Kailh Box series
Mciepny’s Kailh Box series

When you think of a “mechanical keyboard,” clicky switches are probably what pop into your head. The loud ones that make a sharp, satisfying sound with every press. They give you that classic tactile feedback, and if you’re into that, the Mciepny Kailh Box White ($17.48 for 45Pcs) is right up your alley.

Clicky switches feel a bit like typing on an old-school typewriter. They’re fun and super satisfying, but not the best choice if you’re sharing a space. The Box White switches give you that same crisp feel, but with a cleaner, sharper sound thanks to a metal click bar, instead of the rattly plastic ones you’d hear on the MX Blues. It’s a noticeable difference.

Since there’s no hysteresis, press the Kailh Box White switches without worrying about inconsistent feedback. You can even use them like linear or tactile switches, depending on how fast-paced your game is. However, what stands out most is the smooth, balanced feel and reliable actuation, especially during high-pressure moments.

If you prefer light, easy presses, white switches are the softest you’ll find. They’re awesome for speed typists. Some gamers might find them too soft, though. That’s where the Kailh Speed Bronze ($2.80 for 10Pcs) switches step in. They’re lightweight too, but have a shorter pre-travel distance, so they respond faster and feel snappier in competitive games. Kailh’s perimetered stem design also keeps each key stable and secure under your fingers. No wobble, just a solid, steady feel.

Here’s your takeaway

The type of switch is more about your personal preference and the environment than the game itself. Do you prefer smooth, linear switches that press straight down, or tactile ones that give a click when they activate? In the end, it all comes down to what you like. I aimed to strike a good balance between feel and comfort for your fingers.

Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Smart ovens are getting too smart, but I’m not complaining
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart ovens are getting too smart, but I’m not complaining
When my husband and I moved into our first house (over a decade ago!) one of our biggest splurges was a conventional oven. We were young and the $700 pricetag seemed huge—but we knew we were buying an essential appliance,..
Can you actually take the guesswork out of plant care? FYTA thinks so.
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Can you actually take the guesswork out of plant care? FYTA thinks so.
We all love the idea of filling our homes with lush greenery. But if we’re honest, most of us have also faced the not-so-glamorous reality of crispy leaves, drooping stems, or that mysterious death spiral that no amount of Googling..
Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise
When I joined the gym, I got tired of constantly replacing earbuds. I tried all kinds—ones with ear hooks, others with ear wings. But none of them worked for me. Some completely missed the mark on sound quality. Sure, workout..
5 Best sim racing cockpits for immersive driving at home
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best sim racing cockpits for immersive driving at home
I’ve been into sim racing for a few years now, but between work and everything else life throws at me, I never had the time to dive deep. Until recently. If you’re just getting started with sim racing, chances are..
The CZUR StarryHub might be the end of clunky conference setups forever
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The CZUR StarryHub might be the end of clunky conference setups forever
I haven’t personally tested the CZUR StarryHub yet—but I’ve been reading, watching, and silently obsessing over it long enough to tell you this: if even half of what it promises is true, then this tiny cube might just replace your..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Why the Kawasaki CORLEO Mobility Robot Might Be the Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen
Tech News
By Sargis A.
Why the Kawasaki CORLEO Mobility Robot Might Be the Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen
Let me set the scene: it’s 2025. You’re not rolling through rugged terrain on an ATV, nor are you straddling some clunky quad bike that sounds like it’s gasping for life. Nope. You’re riding what looks like a futuristic mechanical..
I haven’t tried a Tricorder.Zero™ (yet)… But I can’t stop thinking about this 7-in-1 health & fitness tracker
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I haven’t tried a Tricorder.Zero™ (yet)… But I can’t stop thinking about this 7-in-1 health & fitness tracker
Okay, so I haven’t held this thing in my hands yet, but I have been down a rabbit hole obsessing over the Tricorder.Zero™—and if there’s a gadget out there that looks like it was smuggled out of the Starship Enterprise,..
20 Smart accessories to upgrade your car in 2025
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
20 Smart accessories to upgrade your car in 2025
Technology is transforming the way we drive, making vehicles more connected, efficient, and convenient. Whether you’re looking for better organization, safety enhancements, or entertainment options, the latest car accessories offer impressive solutions. Below are some of the most exciting tech..
Earth Day spotlight: the most sustainable tech products & technologies of 2025
Smart Living
By Lauren Wadowsky
Earth Day spotlight: the most sustainable tech products & technologies of 2025
Earth Day 2025 is right around the corner. And, as Gadget Flow’s self-proclaimed sustainable tech writer, I’m excited to highlight the innovations that are actually moving us forward. Sure, the headlines can feel heavy, but real progress is happening and..
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
When President Donald Trump rolled out tariffs on exports from 75 countries, experts predicted the next iPhones in the US might run you around $2,150. The Consumer Technology Association even suggested sales of laptops and tablets could plunge by up..
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review: Powerful performance at a budget price
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review: Powerful performance at a budget price
Buying a cheap gaming laptop means accepting trade-offs. But why does battery life always seem like the first thing to go? Gamers deserve the freedom to play where they want—not just near an outlet. And let’s be honest, AMD chips..