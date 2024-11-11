Best electric toothbrushes of 2024: Find your perfect match

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 11, 2024, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Ready to level up your brushing game in 2024? We’ve rounded up the top electric toothbrushes and water flossers to keep your smile bright and your routine easy!

As someone who takes dental hygiene seriously, I’m a big believer in the power of an electric toothbrush. And luckily for us, 2024 is packed with all kinds of high-tech options. Yes, from Instagram to TikTok, influencers everywhere are showing off their pearly whites (and their favorite Oral-B and Philips models). But with so many choices, you might wonder: what are the best electric toothbrushes in 2024?

To find out, I scoured the internet and gathered the top-rated options that are seriously changing the way we brush. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Are electric toothbrushes really worth it?

If you’re on the fence about an electric toothbrush, let me make it easy: YES, it’s worth it! Studies prove that electric toothbrushes get your teeth cleaner than manual brushing. Think about it—an electric brush pumps out 12,000 to 40,000 oscillations per minute, compared to just 100 brushstrokes from the average person. Talk about leveling up your brushing game.

Electric toothbrushes are like having a mini dental clinic in your bathroom—your teeth will thank you for it.

Which type of electric toothbrush should you choose?

Now that you’re on board with going electric, it’s time to pick the type that’s right for you. Here are the two main options:

  1. Sonic Electric Toothbrushes: These use ultrasound and sonic waves to help shake off plaque and debris. Some models also connect to Bluetooth, so you can track your brushing habits on an app—a handy feature if you’re looking to improve your technique.
  1. Oscillating Electric Toothbrushes: These brushes have rotating heads that spin as they clean. Oscillating toothbrushes were the first type of electric toothbrush to hit the market, and they have a strong track record. Studies (going all the way back to 2005) show they’re great at cleaning teeth more thoroughly than manual brushes.

So, which should you pick? Honestly, both types are effective as long as you’re using the right technique—think gentle, consistent brushing and letting the brush head do the work.

If you have sensitive teeth or tend to brush a little too hard, a sonic toothbrush with app reminders might be especially helpful. It’ll help keep your brushing habits in check, which can make a big difference for your gums.

The top electric toothbrushes of 2024

With so many excellent options on the market, choosing the best electric toothbrush can feel overwhelming. But a few models stand out this year. The Oral-B Pro 1000 and Philips Sonicare 4100 are top picks, consistently topping “best of” lists for their effective cleaning and reliability.

Our team has a few unique favorites: the Quip 360 and Soocas NEOS II Water Flosser. The Quip is a fan-favorite for its sleek, travel-friendly design, while the Soocas NEOS II combines brushing and water flossing in one tool. It’s a super convenient, all-in-one option for anyone who wants a streamlined routine.

Ready to step up your dental game? Here are the best electric toothbrushes and water flossers of 2024!

Oral-B Pro 1000

Oral B Pro 1000
Oral-B Pro 1000 and box

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is the king of plaque removal—the unique round head reaches spots manual brushes can’t, removing up to 100% more plaque along the gumline. With a built-in timer and a Gum Pressure Control feature that pauses pulsations if you press too hard, it gives teeth a deep clean while protecting sensitive gums. Plus, you can switch up your brush heads to match your specific needs, whether you want a gentle clean or a whitening boost.

This toothbrush is ideal for anyone wanting a reliable, dentist-recommended clean with minimal effort. If you’re into keeping your gums healthy and prefer a brush that guides you, the Pro 1000 is a win.

List Price: $65.99 Deal Price: $39.94 (Save 39%)

Quip 360

Quip 360
Quip 360 toothbrush close up

The Quip 360 takes a design-forward approach to oral hygiene, combining style and science to remove up to 11x more plaque from hard-to-reach spots. With 3 brushing intensities—gentle, daily, and deep clean—and a unique oscillating brush head that pulsates to thoroughly clean along the gumline, this toothbrush is as effective and sleek. The timed sonic vibrations and 30-second pulse reminders make it easy to stick to your dentist’s recommended routine. Even better, while the included magnetic mount, travel case, and long battery life make it a no-brainer for frequent travelers.

This is an ideal pick for someone who appreciates thoughtful design and functionality. If you’re looking for a minimalist, travel-ready brush that’s easy to use and effective, the Quip 360 fits the bill.

Amazon List Price: $69.99 Deal Price: $59.99 (Save 14%)

Soocas NEOS II

Soocas NEOS II
Soocas NEOS II in a lifestyle scene

I love the Soocas NEOS II because it combines brushing and water flossing—It streamlines your routine without compromising cleanliness. Compact, yet mighty, a 0.6 mm ultra-fine water stream and high pressure remove up to 35x more stains than a manual brush. Plus, the copper-free bristles and customizable cleaning modes make it gentle and safe for everyday use. With a built-in water tank, magnetic charger, and 30-day battery life, this brush keeps your smile beautiful, even on the go.

If you’re after a compact, travel-friendly solution that lets you brush and floss in one go, the Soocas NEOS II is your ultimate dental tool.

Amazon Price: $169.99

Philips Sonicare 4100

Philips Sonicare 4100
A woman brushing with the Philips Sonicare 4100

The Philips Sonicare 4100 brings high-speed sonic technology to your brushing routine, removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush. With a SmartTimer and QuadPacer, getting the dentist-recommended two minutes of brushing will be a breeze. Plus, a pressure sensor protects your gums. The long battery life, lasting up to two weeks on a single charge, also makes it an ideal choice for travel and busy lifestyles.

This toothbrush is excellent for those with sensitive gums who still want a powerful clean, as it combines gentleness with tech that prevents overbrushing. If you’re looking for a toothbrush that keeps things simple and has serious plaque-fighting power, the Sonicare 4100 is a great choice.

List Price: $49.96 Deal Price: $39.96 (Save 20%)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Waterpik Aquarius front view with box

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser offers a high-tech flossing experience that’s tough on plaque but gentle on gums. Equipped with 10 adjustable pressure settings and a massage mode, it provides a custom clean tailored to your needs. It’s also easy to use, featuring a large 90-second reservoir and a convenient on/off switch on the wand, making it easy to reach back teeth. With 7 flossing tips included, this device is great for multiple users, i.e. super useful for families.

If you’re serious about tackling plaque and gum sensitivity without the hassle of traditional floss, the Aquarius will make your oral care routine smoother and more effective.

List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $77.78 (Save 22%)

PRO-SYS VarioSonic

PRO SYS VarioSonic Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush
PRO-SYS VarioSonic in a person’s hand

The PRO-SYS VarioSonic offers customizable cleaning. Just choose from the 5 adjustable cleaning modes for a brush session tailored to you. The soft DuPont bristles and microprocessor-controlled motion help this toothbrush remove plaque without irriating the gums. With 5 brush heads, it’s suits a range of dental needs. Plus, a full charge gives you a month of battery life, and it’s perfect for travel.

This model is great for anyone who wants to personalize their cleaning experience. If you’re looking for a toothbrush that combines clinical-level clean with travel-friendly portability, the VarioSonic is a solid pick.

Price: $89.99

No matter your style, there’s a toothbrush or water flosser here that’ll change your oral care game for the better. From travel-friendly designs to smart tech features, these picks make your daily brushing a breeze. Choose the one that fits your vibe, and flash that healthy smile with confidence!

Need more gadgets for your wellness routine? Don’t miss our Health & Fitness product category. We regularly update it with the newest tech products that optimize your everyday health!

 

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
