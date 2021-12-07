Best smart lights that can transform the decor of your living room

High-quality lighting lends atmosphere to your living room. But do smart lights have the same effect? These products prove the answer is 'yes'.

Nanoleaf smart light in a living room

High-quality lighting is crucial to good interior design. And luckily, these best smart lights for your living room combine the tech you love with just the lighting you need for adding depth and coziness.

Want to add a splash of decorative lighting to your space? Then check out the Nanoleaf Elements bespoke wall lighting’s organic-looking wood look panels.

And for lighting that adapts to your needs, the Philips Hue White and other bulbs in the series are a solid choice for warm-to-cool white and color options.

Enhance your decorating scheme—smart capabilities included—when you go for any of these innovative lights.

1. The Nanoleaf Elements bespoke wall lighting is a statement piece for your living room. The wood look panels add an organic feel.

Nanoleaf Elements on a wall

The Nanoleaf Element bespoke wall lighting is a stunning yet classy work of art. Thanks to their wood material, these smart lighting panels look good even when you turn off the lights. They also have customized lighting modes.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

Philips Hue White, White Ambiance, & Color Ambiance Bulbs

For an array of high-quality smart light bulbs, check out the Philips Hue White, White Ambiance, & Color Ambiance Bulbs. They decorate your home with warm-to-cool white and millions of colors. Connectivity with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant makes them a breeze to operate.

Get them for $14.99 on the official website.

3. The Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp adds warm and cool whites. The 32+ scene effects add fun color.

Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW on a table

Accent lighting is another essential element to home decor, and you won’t be neglecting yours with the Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp. Angle it or keep it stable; this lovely lamp even looks great even on your patio.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

4. The Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars elevate your movie, gaming, or whatever nights. They sync with your screen and audio.

Nanoleaf Lines in a living room

We added the Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars to our list of best smart lights for your living room for their impressive design and capabilities. Set them up in any design you want, and the LayoutDetect tech automatically provides a smooth flow of colorful light.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

5. The Twinkly Flex smart LED tube adds a fun spot of color to your walls. Bend and twist it into any shape that strikes your fancy.

Twinkly Flex on a wall

Who says that lighting has to be static? With the Twinkly Flex smart LED tube, you create your lighting design. It also connects to an app and voice assistants for simple use. Use the premade lighting effects or design your own.

Get it for $94.99 on the official website.

6. The Wyze Bulb Color lightbulbs add color and tunable light to the lamps you already own. They shine as bright as 1100 lumens.

Wyze Bulb Color in a video

Another of the best smart lights for your living room decor is the Wyze Bulb Color lightbulbs. They make your current light fixtures even better with colors, sleep routines, voice control, and more.

Get them for $39.99 on the official website.

7. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights add instant glam and even work outdoors thanks to their water resistance rating.

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights in a tent

The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights add a fun, decorative element to your living room or sunroom. They’re great for parties—or any kind of event. You can even customize each bulb on the string.

Get it for $53.99 on the official website.

8. The Philips Hue Iris Table lamp add rich ambient lighting to your buffet, entertainment console, and any other table in your living room.

Philips Hue Iris on furniture

Add gorgeous washes of color and backlighting throughout your living room with the Philips Hue Iris table lamp. Its beautiful, updated design adds elegance wherever you place it. Then, the light recipes, sleep options, and dimming ensure you always have the ideal light.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Philips Hue Filament Smart Bulbs

Philips Hue Filament Smart Bulbs hanging from a ceiling

The Philips Hue Filament Smart Bulbs combine old and new in a stylish way. They offer Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, and are Hue Bridge enabled.

Get it for $59.71 on the official website.

10. The Philips Flourish smart pendant light creates atmosphere in your living room. Hang it above your sofa for customizable light.

Philips Flourish in a house

Not only does the Philips Flourish smart pendant light have a calming orb shape, it features both warm and cool light. Meanwhile, 16 million colors set the atmosphere for any holiday, birthday, or other event.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

Transform your space and show off your decor when you add any of the best smart lights for your living room. Which of these aesthetically-pleasing smart lights do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

