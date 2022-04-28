Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?

Live your childhood dream and add an entire theater to your living room with these smart projectors. They offer a complete and easy cinematic experience.

LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 Series in the living room

So you want to buy a smart projector in 2022 and who could blame you? The best smart projectors in 2022 can house all the tech you need for a theater-like viewing experience, taking your home movie nights to a whole new level with only one device.

Smart projectors in 2022 are packed with capabilities. Think connectivity to your favorite apps, integrated voice assistants, 4K video support, and Hi-Fi speakers. Yep, you could replace your entire home theater with one of these babies.

From portable models you can take to a friend’s house to high-end 4K laser versions that support your favorite streaming services, the products below make your living room the cinema you’ve always wanted.

1. The Samsung Freestyle portable projector

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on a table

Point and play your content with the Samsung Freestyle portable projector. Yes, its 180-degree design lets you turn pretty much any surface into a big screen. What’s more, the 360-degree sound, app connectivity, and voice assistants make the experience even better.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

2. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 Series has an ultra-short throw design and supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector in a living room

Play your favorite content from apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, and more with the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 Series. Its webOS 6.0 technology makes connecting easy. Meanwhile, built-in speakers and an ultra-short throw design make it one of the best smart projectors in 2022.

Get it for $2,498.07 on Amazon.

3. The WeMax Dice smart portable projector connects to your iPhone or Android via Bluetooth and offers Google Assistant control.

WeMax Dice in a suitcase

Take your theater anywhere with the WeMax Dice smart portable projector. Compact, this smart projector is ready to travel and projects a screen up to 120″. It has built-in Android TV, and gives you access to your favorite streaming apps. Impressively, it delivers 1,080p FHD resolution for crisp, detailed images.

Get it for $629.99 on Amazon.

Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T in use

Controlling your projector has never been easier with the Samsung 130″ The Premiere LSP9T 2021 4K smart projector. It works with multiple voice assistants to make managing the device and your smart home gadgets easier. And, of course, the triple laser technology results in a stunning screen.

Get it for $5,499.99 on the official website.

5. The LUMINX Pro wireless smart projector includes an Android 9.0 Smart System and is ultra-portable, giving you a cinematic experience anywhere.

LUMINX Pro in a YouTube video

Want to impress your friends and family at backyard get-togethers? Show a movie outdoors using the LUMINX Pro wireless smart projector. The 300-inch display is show-stopping and the smart system connects you to streaming services.

Get it for $653.32 on the official website.

6. The ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector has a handy, portable design. The APTOIDE UI lets you download and watch Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc.

ViewSonic M2e with a person and a bag

The ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector fits easily in any bag, letting you take your entertainment on the go. Meanwhile, the Harmon Kardon speakers give you dramatic audio, while the ViewSonic Cinema SuperColor+ technology produces lifelike colors.

Get it for $584.95 on Amazon.

7. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector

BenQ GV30 projecting a movie

Add life to your parties with the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector. You’ll love its versatility. In fact, the 135-degree projection angle shows content from unusual setups. Meanwhile, its speakers provide heart-pumping bass.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

8. The Heyup Boxe portable 1,080p mini smart projector has a family-friendly look, works over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and supports 4K files.

Heyup Boxe on a table

Make family movie night just like a trip to the cinema with the Heyup Boxe portable 1,080p mini smart projector. Its adorable design fits in any space, while the native 1,080p provides beautiful video. Plus, Aptoide TV gives you thousands of streaming apps to choose from.

Get it for $269 on the official website.

9. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector has built-in Android TV and voice search with Google Assistant.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector video

Go screenless with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector. With its immersive viewing experience, you won’t miss your TV. Yamaha speakers and built-in Android TV with Google assistant combine to make it a smart addition to your living room.

Get it for $1,899.99 on Amazon.

10. The Oui Smart Lenso mini projector is so slim but still has 2x 1-watt speakers. Powered by Android 9, it works with your favorite apps.

Oui Smart Lenso side view

The Oui Smart Lenso mini projector is one of the best smart projectors in 2022 thanks to its unique, palm-sized design. It turns any wall into a 1,080p screen. Moreover, its Android compatibility gives you access to millions of apps.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

Upgrade your living room in 2022 with any of these smart projectors. Do you own a smart projector you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

