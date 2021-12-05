Weekend digest: Which smart fitness system should you buy for your home in 2022?

New Years Day is less than a month away and we all know what kind of resolutions make the top of the list. Get ahead of your 2022 fitness goals with a brand new smart fitness system. This weekend we take a look at a slew of cool products so you can find the workout equipment that best suits you. Read on to learn more!

Which smart fitness system should you buy for your home in 2022? / Image Credits: Tempo smart gym

Whether we are comfortable with our bodies or not, it is likely that we are less than satisfied with the symptoms associated with being out of shape. No one feels good about struggling to climb a flight of stairs or cringing to bend over and pick something up from the floor.

If you are younger this may not be an issue for you yet and if you are older it is even more relatable. If you are like me and fall in-between age groups, you are just starting to really notice the change–and thus the natural and biological need for more exercise.

Bowflex 22 features a 22-inch display and walking path

Perhaps the desire to exercise is not the issue at all. Sometimes the greatest deterrent is the gym. Many people love a good gym setting. They enjoy the unique atmosphere, the myriad of different tools and machines available to use, and even mild social aspects. For example, there are those who draw motivation from their own competitive nature, fueled by the sight of their peers working hard. Others are inspired by the supportive guidance of trainers or gym partners. If you are not one of these people, however, the gym can be a nightmare that you actively try to avoid.

Lucky for us, there is a solution to this problem. Because of the improvements in technology, you can have a little piece of that gym life wherever you want it. In fact, without needing too large of a space you can enjoy it on a lighter scale, only privately in your own home. That is a blessing for the more introverted of us especially. So with that said, what smart fitness system should you buy for your home in 2022? It is a great question and we are here to answer it. Let’s dive in and explore some of the options available today.

Tempo move smart fitness system tracks movement data

MYX II Plus exercise bike features an interactive touchscreen loaded with effective workouts.

Change the way you work out at home with the MYX II Plus exercise bike. It has a 21.5-inch touchscreen which is entirely interactive. The tablet-style touchscreen provides access to a plethora of different workouts to keep you in constant motion, plus new sessions are regularly added to keep things fresh. It also tracks essential workout data like heart rate, distance “traveled,” and speed. It even includes a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor, which is a nice touch. Lastly, the MYX II Plus comes with a 6-piece weight set and kettlebell along with a handful of cool accessories.

You can get the MYX II Plus exercise bike here for $1,349.

MYX II Plus exercise bike

Renpho Smart Jump Rope helps you keep track of data from each of your workout sessions via the app.

Jumping rope is addictingly fun, so we suggest not skipping this nifty gadget. Now, you can reach your fitness goals using the Renpho Smart Jump Rope. It uses connected app(s) to keep track of skip data, such as time, reps, and the number of calories burned. It can even make a note of how many tangles occur. The unique jump rope system also includes 3 different modes: Free Jump, Numbers Countdown, and Time Countdown. This adds some diversity in how you can use it. The Renpho Smart Jump Rope features foam grip, non-slip smart handles to make it easier and more comfortable to use.

You can get the Renpho Smart Jump Rope from Amazon here for $19.99.

The Renpho Smart Jump Rope

Bowflex Max Trainer M9 total-body cardio machine features a handy 10-inch HD digital console.

We love a nice touchscreen here at Gadget Flow. The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 cardio machine has a nice one. It features a 10-inch HD touchscreen console which provides effective training at the push of an on-screen button. This way you can get all the instructional support you need. The cardio machine also connects to home Wi-Fi networks so that you can get faster access to great content. With 20 different resistance levels and 4 grip handlebars, you are all set to take yourself to the next level. You can even connect your Bluetooth smart devices or health monitors while enjoying a wide range of workouts. Best of all, it is super easy to fold up and store when you need to.

You can get the Blowflex Max Trainer M9 total-body cardio machine here for $1,999.

The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 cardio machine

JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 offers real time tracking with weight adjustments between 12 to 42 pounds.

Kettlebells are a great way to work out at the gym, and an especially convenient way to exercise at home. They come in a small package but offer incredible versatility. The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 bumps the traditional kettlebell experience up a notch. It has adjustable weight settings from 12 lbs to 42 lbs and uses an automatic locking mechanism. This way it can ensure a strong and secure hold after selecting the setting you want to use. The KettlebellConnect features an array of motion sensors to track movements which allows it to provide workout data in return. It even can determine FitnessIQ scores and access additional total-body workout routines. If you are in the market for a kettlebell, you need to check this out.

You can get the JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 here for $249.

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 smart fitness system

Bowflex Treadmill 22 in-home treadmill has a huge 22-inch display that delivers on-demand coaching.

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is a phenomenal high-end treadmill. It features a 22-inch fully HD touchscreen display and a running path of 22-inches wide. The display allows you to receive coaching on-demand which is an added bonus for those seeking expert guidance and motivation. The treadmill is capable of an incline range between -5% and 20% while reaching a speed of up to 12 miles per hour. In fact, it even includes extended grips to add extra security while using it at higher inclines. ComfortTech deck cushioning increases comfortability and a SoftDrop folding system provides convenience. Lastly, it features Bluetooth support so you can connect external devices like fitness trackers and health monitors.

You can get the Bowflex Treadmill 22 in-home treadmill here for $2,699.

Bowflex’s Treadmill 22 in action

Airofit PRO smart breath training system has a helpful app and uses its Virtual Breathing Coach to train you.

Sometimes we come across interesting gadgets that think outside the box. One such gadget is a perfect addition to any home gym or smart fitness system: The Airofit PRO. This handy smart breath training system features the Airofit Breathing Trainer device and a Virtual Breathing Coach app. Using the training tool you can work on your anaerobic threshold, lung capacity, respiratory strength, and more. As the device is used, it can send that data to the app which lets you review and adjust as needed. The best part about it is that a mere 5 to 10 minutes of use per day can result in significant progress over a few weeks of time. If respiratory strength is on your list of fitness goals, you should not overlook this one.

You can get the Airofit PRO smart breath training system here for $246.

The Airofit PRO smart breath training system

Garmin Tacx NEO 2T smart trainer lets you experience biking while indoors; includes tracking.

There is nothing keeping you from riding with an indoor exercise bike. You do not have to worry about poor weather or heavy traffic or nighttime safety. So if you’re looking for a good exercise bike, check out the Garmin Tacx NEO 2T smart trainer. It has a quiet operation and offers an authentic riding experience for even the most serious biking enthusiasts. The NEO 2T features a myriad of adjustments, including smart device connection. Do you want pedal stroke stats? No problem! The NEO 2T can deliver. It is also worth considering for those who only have weight training options and need cardio-based fitness options.

You can get the Garmin Tacx NEO 2T smart trainer exercise bike here for $1,399.99.

Garmin Tacx NEO 2T exercise bike

Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment stores smart workout gear and can track movement data.

Looking for another unique addition to your home gym setup? The Tempo Move workout furniture just might be what you are looking for. It features a storage cabinet filled with smart fitness gear that you can connect to a phone or TV. This way you can enjoy working out along with a wide range of included classes. With real-time instruction, it is like having a personal training experience in your own living room. 3D Tempo Vision is also featured with the Tempo Move workout furniture, which scans weights to track stats and information. Pretty cool if you ask us.

You can get the Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment here for $395.

Tempo Move smart workout furniture system

CLMBR Pure workout machine has an advanced companion app for providing classes and exercise details.

The CLMBR Pure is an excellent fitness machine that is made for commercial use but can certainly be at home in your at-home gym. It uses a state-of-the-art companion app to track crucial information and track workout data. Also, if the name did not give it away, CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine. It features an HD display with a built-in audio system and is has a fantastic on-demand library filled with group classes. Not only that but everything about the machine screams “high-quality,” like Kevlar-reinforced belts for example. Best of all, the CLMBR Pure is low-maintenance and easy to move.

You can get the CLMBR Pure workout machine here for $2,399.

The CLMBR Pure vertical workout machine

Tonal intelligent fitness system is ready to deliver a complete workout experience while maintaining a low profile.

If you want another handy option for a whole-body fitness system, the Tonal intelligent fitness system is worth checking out. It provides interactive video exercises that are enhanced by machine learning. Because the system utilizes personal training and complete gym techniques into one machine. It even mounts to a wall so that you can save on floor space when not using it. Tonal gives you a great workout using digital weights rather than metal or gravity. This allows you to set the amount of weight by as little as single pound increments. Lastly, the system features a smart display so you can set fitness goals and track stats.

You can get the Tonal intelligent fitness system here for $2,745.

Tonal intelligent fitness system

You can combine multiple fitness devices to create a custom gym experience right at home.

One of the best things about having so many different options for at-home smart fitness systems and equipment is that you can combine the ones that best suit your personal needs. Do you have the space to accommodate more than one? Great! Now you can put two or more pieces together to create the perfect home gym. After all, who wants to throw money down on expensive gym memberships only to use less than half of the offered equipment? By creating the perfect home gym setup you can benefit by maximizing workout potential and leaving out the excess.

Another great benefit to workout out at home is that you save on both gas and travel time. It even makes it easier to get your routine in during a lunch break if you have a remote job. Not only that but since the pandemic brings COVID exposure risks to environments like public gyms, a personal gym lets you avoid those places more effectively.

If you still are having trouble finding what you are looking for, no worries! There are always new fitness gadgets being discovered here at Gadget Flow. In fact, there are lots of other cool devices too. From workout-friendly earbuds to booming Bluetooth speakers, there is an endless list of items you can add to your setup. Personalizing your home gym space has never been more fun.

Have a favorite piece of gym gear or smart workout equipment you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below!

