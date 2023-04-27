Best smart living gadgets you can use in your everyday life

Ready to take your everyday routine to the next level? Look no further than these top smart living gadgets! From an AI security system to a smart air fryer, these items simplify and enhance your daily tasks.

ZeroWheel smart fitness device in black

Looking to improve your everyday tasks and routines? Look no further! Today we’re highlighting some of the best smart living gadgets that can help you save time, improve your health, and work more efficiently.

First up, if you’re tired of dealing with unwanted spam calls, the imp landline spam call blocker is the perfect solution. It blocks 100% of unwanted landline calls before they even reach your phone.

Next, we have the Zanger AI-based security system. It helps keep your property safe, whether you’re at home or on the go. Features like real-time visitor alerts and porch pirate protection give you peace of mind.

Ready to make your everyday tasks easier? Check out the smart living gadgets below!

1. The imp landline spam call blocker stops all landline spam calls and has just a 5-minute setup. Get it for $50 on the official website.

imp with a landline phone

Tired of receiving spam calls? The imp landline spam call blocker blocks 100% of unwanted calls and has remote management. That way, you can access missed calls and voicemail anywhere. It also works with multiple landline types and is simple to setup.

2. The Tricorder.Zero 7-Sensor health & fitness tracker has everything you need to level up your telehealth care. It’s priced at $400 and is coming soon.

Tricorder.Zero on a starry background

Take control of your health and fitness with the Tricorder.Zero. This device includes 7 sensors that track everything from temperature to body fat and muscle tone. What’s more, you can share the information with your healthcare provider or a trainer.

3. The Zanger AI home security system protects your home so well, it’s like there’s always someone at home. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Zanger AI home secure system in a robot’s hand

When you’re away from home, you want to make sure that it’s 100% secure. The Zanger AI home security system ensures that it is. This AI-based system lets you know about delivers, visitors, and emergencies. It even sounds an alarm if a package is removed without your permission. It’s one of the best smart living gadgets out there!

4. The Feel Good Mat & App therapeutic smart mat helps you chillax using sound therapy and immersive vibration. Preorder it for $299 on Kickstarter.

Feel Good Mat & App in a video

Relax after a long day with the Feel Good Mat & App therapeutic smart mat. It uses vibration and sound therapy to help you release tension and achieve mindfulness. Plus, this mat can even help you sleep better.

5. The Withings Body+ comprehensive smart scale measures your BMI, muscle mass, fat mass, bone mass, and more. Buy it for $75.95 on the official website.

Withings Body+ in a lifestyle photo

Get a full picture of your body so you can make better choices using the Withings Body+ comprehensive smart scale. This intelligent gadget can tell you everything from your BMI to your muscle mass and fat mass.

6. The Oumua: AI-Powered Personal Breathing Trainer helps improve your athletic performance and well-being. It’s priced at $113; check it out on Prelaunch.

Oumua in color options

Improve your breathing with the Oumua: AI-powered Personal Breathing Trainer. It has a discrete design in an array of fun colors, letting you train your lungs wherever. Meanwhile, with separate inhalation and exhalation ducts, each with adjustable resistance levels, you can start at the right intensity. It’s one of our favorite smart living gadgets.

7. The Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook is designed to help you concentrate and organize your thoughts. Get it for $399.99 on the company website.

Kobo Elipsa 2E in YouTube video

Work without distraction when you have the Kobo Elipsa 2E smart notebook. This workspace gadget offers enhanced notetaking features and comes with a stylus. So you can write on eBooks and PDFs and save the notes on could services

8. The Zap Safe one-click UV-C Pen destroys germs on everyday surfaces in just 0.8 seconds. Check it out on Prelaunch!

Zap Safe and germs

Disinfect keyboards, coffee cups, door handles, and more when you have the Zap Safe one-click UV-C Pen in your pocket. It has an ultra powerful UV-C LED that kills germs in 0.8 seconds. Plus, it has a conveniently portable pen-shaped design.

9. The ZeroWheel smart fitness device gives you a total body workout at any fitness level. It costs $499 and you can preorder it on the brand’s website.

ZeroWheel on a yoga mat

Revolutionize your workouts with the ZeroWheel smart fitness device. This smart fitness device uses motorized technology to condition all major muscle groups. With a range of modes and an integrated app, you can track your progress and compete with others. It’s one of the best smart living gadgets available.

10. The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer cooks crispy food quickly and with less oil than your oven. Get for just $99 on the official website.

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer with food

Elevate your weeknight cooking with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer. Its dual-speed fan can air fry with maximum power and evenly distribute heat around food. Moreover, with 5 cooking settings, you can cook pretty much anything to perfection.

Bring convenience, efficiency, and fun to your daily life with these smart living gadgets. From smart fitness trackers to home security systems, they certainly make your life easier. Which do you think is perfect for you? Let us know!

