Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 5, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

No job is easy, so feeling stressed by the end of the workweek is understandable. Melt away the tension and enjoy the weekend with these smart living gadgets.

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek
Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device in use

Your phone is ringing, your supervisor wants to meet, and you’ve got meetings and assignments due all day. By Friday, you’re too stressed to even enjoy dinner out with friends. Give yourself a little TLC at the week’s end with some of best smart living gadgets for stress.

Related: The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more

Do you feel like your heart is racing with anxiety, even after hours? Gadgets that generate magnetic energy or send out specially designed signals can help rebalance an out-of-whack nervous system, so we’ve included some below.

Otherwise, if sitting at a desk and doing repetitive tasks is taking a toll on your hands and back, the high-tech massagers on this list are solid investments. Not only do they ease soreness and pain, but they also relax your mind.

Beat workweek stress and chill out on the weekends with these helpful smart living gadgets.

1. The Nurosym neuromodulation device is clinically validated and can improve your mental state by sending specially designed signals to your brain.

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long work week
Nurosym in a woman’s ear

Ease stress with the Nurosym neuromodulation device. Patented and clinically recognized, this gadget sends signals through your brain to rebalance your nervous system, reducing fatigue, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Get it for $773.53 on the official website.

2. The Breo iPalm520e electric hand massager gives you hands a relaxing treatment after a long day of strain and computer work.

Breo iPalm520e Electric Rechargeable Hand Massager
Breo iPalm520e in use

After typing and clicking all week, your hands could probably use some attention, too. And that’s where the Breo iPalm520e electric hand massager comes in. It features massage dots that provide full hand and finger massages. Intelligent air pressure kneads away soreness, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

3. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console blasts stress by putting exercise and fun back into your life with high-quality, game-based workouts.

Quell Fitness Gaming Console in a video

A good burst of exercise and some fun really can melt the stress away. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console, for its part, combines high-quality workouts with immersive gaming, haptics, motion tracking, and more.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

4. The Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device helps you relax by targeting tense, sore muscles with vibration technology.

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long work week
Therabody Wave Solo at a workspace

Imagine ending each workday with a massage. The fantasy becomes reality with the Therabody Wave Smart vibration therapy device. This hand-sized massager provides focused vibration and pressure technology in a super portable form, so it’s definitely one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

5. The SmartMat interactive Yoga mat gives you feedback about your form, letting you know when your warrior pose needs adjustment.

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long work week
SmartMat with a woman doing yoga

Yoga can do a lot to help relieve workday stress. And to ensure that you’re getting the most out of every downward-facing dog, there’s the SmartMat interactive Yoga mat. It provides real-time feedback during poses and shows you how to correct them.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget can boost your mood with harmonic sounds that convert into soothing electromagnetic energy.

Qi Coil Mini PEMF in a video

If stress and anxiety are getting the best of you, the Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget can improve your emotions. When you pair it with its app, it generates calming magnetic energy that helps you de-stress and sleep better.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Chirp Wheel Pro massage wheel alleviates sore, tense muscles after a long day of sitting and improves range of motion/bloodflow.

Chirp Wheel Pro vibrating massage wheel
Chirp Wheel Pro front view

Strech out those pesky knots that build up during the day with the Chirp Wheel Pro massage wheel. It has 3 vibration modes that target trigger points, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Remace weighted jump rope delivers a powerful, fun cardio and strength workout in just 10 minutes a day, helping you work out the stress.

Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long work week
Remace in white

When you’re stressed and overbooked, exercise is probably the last thing on your mind. But you can get an effective, quick workout in any time with the Remace weighted jump rope. It engages 80% of your muscles in one session.

This gadget is priced at $99 and is coming soon.

9. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband gives you deeper insights into your meditation practice by measuring your biometrics.

Flowtime Wearable Biosensing Meditation Headband
Flowtime on a woman meditating

Achieve a deeper state of calm with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. It shows you have your body and brain react to meditation with visuals on the app. Science-based meditation lessons help improve your practice.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

10. The dhyana smart meditation ring enhances your meditation practice by providing real-time feedback and heart rate variability.

Dhyana smart meditation ring
dhyana on a person’s thumb

Meditation puts your mind and worries at ease, but it isn’t always easy to integrate into your life. With its biofeedback and insights-driven analytics, the dhyana smart meditation ring helps you make meditation a habit.

Get it for $140 on the official website.

The workweek can be long, but you can ease the stress and enjoy your time off with these smart living gadgets. Which ones are you putting on your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Multisport fitness smartwatches—the best ones to grab for yourself this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Multisport fitness smartwatches—the best ones to grab for yourself this year

Want to buy a multisport fitness smartwatch in 2022? Since the latest models support as many as 150 sports modes, that’s understandable. These smartwatches track pretty much any exercise, from square dancing to cross country skiing, and come in versions..
The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest home improvement gadgets you can use this spring season

Spring is a great time to make adjustments to your home and get it ready for warmer weather. To help kick off your DIY projects in style, today we’re highlighting some of the coolest home improvement gadgets for spring. Related:..
Check out the best travel gadgets you can use on your trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best travel gadgets you can use on your trips

Your flights and hotel stays can be so much comfier when you pack some of the best travel gadgets in 2022. Whether your trips are all about sightseeing or meeting with business clients, these gadgets have the tech to make..
The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best mobile photography gadgets you can buy for your iPhone 13

Want to enhance your iPhone 13 photography and videos? While the latest iPhone delivers stunning images on its own, the best mobile photography gadgets for iPhone 13 give your creations that extra edge, whether you create content or just want..
TCL Ultra Flex concept phone has a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable hinge
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

TCL Ultra Flex concept phone has a flexible display and a 360-degree rotatable hinge

Today at MWC 2022 TCL is proudly showing off some fresh new mobile device concepts. One of these concepts was unveiled under the working title of Ultra Flex. So what is it exactly? The TCL Ultra Flex is a concept..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader combines e-ink and tablet functionality into a unique experience
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Huawei MatePad Paper e-reader combines e-ink and tablet functionality into a unique experience

Do you prefer a tablet or a classic e-reader? Chances are your answer depends upon the activities for which it’s being used, right? Tablets can be used for a much broader spectrum of tasks while digital ink-based e-readers are typically..
Meet the therapeutic laser device that gives you faster results and saves time
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the therapeutic laser device that gives you faster results and saves time

Ease pain and discomfort in your neck, knees, back, and more with the LumaCare Duo. This therapeutic laser device uses 2 emitter heads instead of just 1. Meanwhile, the cold laser solution helps you see results faster. If you work..
Which iPad keyboards can boost your productivity on the go?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which iPad keyboards can boost your productivity on the go?

Your iPad is great for on-the-go work, but its touchscreen keyboard isn’t so ideal for writing long documents and emails. We understand, and that’s why today we’re highlighting the best iPad keyboards for on-the-go productivity. These keyboards help you write,..
This foldable charger was born for portability and works with all your devices
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This foldable charger was born for portability and works with all your devices

Keep your devices charged and ready with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger. Offering up to 100 watts of fast charging on a single port, this folding GaN charger brings a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 100% in just..
Weekend Digest: Best Apple Fitness+ gadgets and accessories for the ultimate workout
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best Apple Fitness+ gadgets and accessories for the ultimate workout

Not all that long ago, Apple released a premium series of subscription content for iOS. It included unlimited access and special features for programs like Apple News and Apple Arcade. Also added to the Apple Fitness app was a new..
The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life

Crazy about a particular gamer? If money is no concern, go the luxurious route when choosing their birthday or anniversary gift. We’re here to help you choose one in today’s roundup of the most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories. Related:..