Best smart living gadgets to ease your stress after a long workweek

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

No job is easy, so feeling stressed by the end of the workweek is understandable. Melt away the tension and enjoy the weekend with these smart living gadgets.

Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device in use

Your phone is ringing, your supervisor wants to meet, and you’ve got meetings and assignments due all day. By Friday, you’re too stressed to even enjoy dinner out with friends. Give yourself a little TLC at the week’s end with some of best smart living gadgets for stress.

Related: The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more

Do you feel like your heart is racing with anxiety, even after hours? Gadgets that generate magnetic energy or send out specially designed signals can help rebalance an out-of-whack nervous system, so we’ve included some below.

Otherwise, if sitting at a desk and doing repetitive tasks is taking a toll on your hands and back, the high-tech massagers on this list are solid investments. Not only do they ease soreness and pain, but they also relax your mind.

Beat workweek stress and chill out on the weekends with these helpful smart living gadgets.

Nurosym in a woman’s ear

Ease stress with the Nurosym neuromodulation device. Patented and clinically recognized, this gadget sends signals through your brain to rebalance your nervous system, reducing fatigue, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Get it for $773.53 on the official website.

2. The Breo iPalm520e electric hand massager gives you hands a relaxing treatment after a long day of strain and computer work.

Breo iPalm520e in use

After typing and clicking all week, your hands could probably use some attention, too. And that’s where the Breo iPalm520e electric hand massager comes in. It features massage dots that provide full hand and finger massages. Intelligent air pressure kneads away soreness, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

3. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console

Quell Fitness Gaming Console in a video

A good burst of exercise and some fun really can melt the stress away. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console, for its part, combines high-quality workouts with immersive gaming, haptics, motion tracking, and more.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

4. The Therabody Wave Solo smart vibration therapy device helps you relax by targeting tense, sore muscles with vibration technology.

Therabody Wave Solo at a workspace

Imagine ending each workday with a massage. The fantasy becomes reality with the Therabody Wave Smart vibration therapy device. This hand-sized massager provides focused vibration and pressure technology in a super portable form, so it’s definitely one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

5. The SmartMat interactive Yoga mat

SmartMat with a woman doing yoga

Yoga can do a lot to help relieve workday stress. And to ensure that you’re getting the most out of every downward-facing dog, there’s the SmartMat interactive Yoga mat. It provides real-time feedback during poses and shows you how to correct them.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget can boost your mood with harmonic sounds that convert into soothing electromagnetic energy.

Qi Coil Mini PEMF in a video

If stress and anxiety are getting the best of you, the Qi Coil Mini PEMF therapy gadget can improve your emotions. When you pair it with its app, it generates calming magnetic energy that helps you de-stress and sleep better.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Chirp Wheel Pro massage wheel

Chirp Wheel Pro front view

Strech out those pesky knots that build up during the day with the Chirp Wheel Pro massage wheel. It has 3 vibration modes that target trigger points, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for stress.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Remace weighted jump rope

Remace in white

When you’re stressed and overbooked, exercise is probably the last thing on your mind. But you can get an effective, quick workout in any time with the Remace weighted jump rope. It engages 80% of your muscles in one session.

This gadget is priced at $99 and is coming soon.

9. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband gives you deeper insights into your meditation practice by measuring your biometrics.

Flowtime on a woman meditating

Achieve a deeper state of calm with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. It shows you have your body and brain react to meditation with visuals on the app. Science-based meditation lessons help improve your practice.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

10. The dhyana smart meditation ring enhances your meditation practice by providing real-time feedback and heart rate variability.

dhyana on a person’s thumb

Meditation puts your mind and worries at ease, but it isn’t always easy to integrate into your life. With its biofeedback and insights-driven analytics, the dhyana smart meditation ring helps you make meditation a habit.

Get it for $140 on the official website.

The workweek can be long, but you can ease the stress and enjoy your time off with these smart living gadgets. Which ones are you putting on your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜