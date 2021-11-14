Weekend Digest: Best gaming gadgets under $500: monitors, keyboards, and more

Mark Gulino on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Looking for new gaming gadgets for under $500? Well, we've got just the list for you. This weekend we'll explore the many different gaming devices and accessories you can get at reasonable prices. From monitors to headphones, there's something for everyone. Read on for more!

Weekend Digest: Best gaming gadgets under $500

Gaming is an insanely fun past-time with plenty of different layers. There are those who game casually for fun and some who do it with focus as streamers. You might play on PC, or game on consoles like XBOX or PlayStation. Maybe a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch is your jam. Either way, there’s a lot available to dive into.

Related: Cool gadgets for him you can buy this holiday season

Then of course there is a seemingly infinite number of gadgets and accessories to enhance your gaming experience. Unfortunately many can be expensive, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This weekend we explore a plethora of products for gamers–all under $500. Ready to get your hands on one of these controllers, mice, or keyboards? Our list has all that and more. Let’s check it out!

Steelseries Arctis 7P+ headset features 3D audio and works with most popular gaming consoles

The Steelseries Arctis 7P+

If you’re looking for a solid gaming headset for your PC or gaming console, the Steelseries Arctis 7P+ headset can deliver. Not only does it feature 3D audio, but it’s also compatible with most popular gaming consoles, from the PlayStation to the Nintendo Switch. It can even get up to 30-hours of battery life.

You can get the Steelseries Arctis 7P+ gaming headset from Best Buy for $169.99.

CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI mechanical keyboard has RGB backlighting and 30 unique controls

CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI

Every PC gamer needs a good gaming keyboard. The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI is an entry-level gaming keyboard that doesn’t break the bank but features a handful of solid features. It has 30 unique control options and RGB backlighting. It’s a speedy, responsive keyboard that’s sure to boost your game from the jump.

You can get the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI mechanical keyboard from the official website for $109.99.

Razer Enki gaming chair is comfortable way to relax during long, competitive gaming sessions

Razer Enki gaming chair

If you’re a gamer you know that time can fly while you’re having fun. You also know that after hours of gaming, it might start getting uncomfortable. That’s why a good gaming chair can go a long way. The Razer Enki is here to help with that. Featuring built-in lumbar support, plenty of adjustable settings, and a plush pillow for your neck and head. It also uses a combination of textured fabric and leather edges to improve durability. Perfect for our “Gaming Gadgets Under $500” list.

You can get the Razer Enki gaming chair from the official website for $399

Nintendo Switch OLED has an improved 7-inch OLED screen with support for LAN connections

The Nintendo Switch OLED in action

The Nintendo Switch has seen a few versions since its initial release. One of them is the Nintendo Switch OLED. This version boasts an upgraded 7-inch OLED screen with richer, more vibrant colors. It also includes LAN support and 64 GB of internal storage. Hands down (or perhaps on) if you’re looking for the full Nintendo Switch experience, this is the one you want.

You can get the Nintendo Switch OLED from the official website for $349.99.

PlayStation Media Remote for PS5 lets you turn on your console and control media functions

PlayStation Media Remote for PS5

If you’ve had to use your standard console controller to navigate media and entertainment functions, you know how frustrating it can be. That’s why Sony now offers the PlayStation Media Remote for PS5. It makes browsing content on apps like Netflix and Hulu a breeze. Watching a movie or listening to music? It’s never been easier on a PlayStation console than it is on the Media Remote.

You can get the PlayStation Media Remote for PS5 from the official website for $29.99.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is perfectly comfortable to wear and is super lightweight

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset

Looking for a solid-quality wired headset that won’t make your wallet cry? Don’t sweat it, our list has that too. The Logitech G335 is a perfect option that’s comfortable to wear, is lightweight, and works with most major consoles. It also has 40 mm neodymium driver to provide incredibly balanced sound.

You can get the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset from the official website for $69.99.

Genki Audio Lite is a slim Bluetooth adapter that adds wireless audio to your Nintendo Switch

Genki Audio Lite adapter for Nintendo Switch

If you want to add wireless audio support to your Nintendo Switch the Genki Audio Lite adapter is for you. This handy gadget lets you connect listening devices like Bluetooth headphones and speakers wirelessly. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 technology and comes in 4 different colors. Lastly, it’s 70% slimmer than the previous model. That’s what we call an improvement.

You can get the Genki Audio Lite slim Bluetooth adapter from the official website for $24.99.

HexGaming Rival Controller 2 for PS5 has mappable buttons, paddles, and thumbsticks to boost gameplay

HexGaming Rival Controller 2 for PS5

While gaming competitively, you need all the help you can get. That’s why customizable controllers are a great way to add an edge to your game. HexGaming Rival Controller 2 for PS5 is no exception, featuring mappable buttons, paddles, thumbsticks, and more. It’s a perfect opportunity to take your gameplay to the next level.

You can get the HexGaming Rival Controller 2 for PS5 from the official website for $289.99.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone is a fantastic choice for streamers that stops voice distortion

Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers

Are you a streamer or looking to start? Check out Razer’s Seiren V2 Pro microphone. It helps eliminate voice distortion while dampening vibrations (using a built-in shock absorber). If you want a mic that will deliver a rich, full tone for your audience to enjoy, look no further than this one. You won’t regret it!

You can get the Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone from the official website for $149.99.

HP OMEN Sequencer gaming keyboard uses optical-mechanical switches to improve response time

HP OMEN Sequencer gaming keyboard

How about a new gaming keyboard? How about a new gaming keyboard that can help optimize your response time? The HP OMEN Sequencer uses optical-mechanical switch technology to provide a 0.2 ms response time. The high-quality keys won’t wear out either. It’s also fully backlit with RGB color lighting and has an aluminum frame. This is a keyboard for serious gamers.

You can get the HP OMEN Sequencer gaming keyboard from the official website for $128.99.

AmbiColoredLight LED Headphone Stand features a cool color-changing center with sustainable design

AmbiColoredLight LED Headphone Stand

Everyone needs a place to rest their gaming headphones. The AmbiColoredLight LED Headphone Stand is ready to take that task head-on. It features a super-cool color-changing center design that looks great on desks and TV stands. It even uses sustainable wood for the base as an added bonus.

You can get the AmbiColoredLight LED Headphone Stand from Etsy for $127.20.

Marsback Zephyr PRO is the sweatproof mouse with built-in fans and color RGB lighting

Marsback Zephyr PRO wired gaming mouse

Nothing works up a sweaty set of palms quite like an intense gaming session. Thankfully, the Marsback Zephyr PRO is a wired mouse that’s sweatproof. Not only that, but it keeps your hand cool with built-in fans. Plus, there’s colored RGB lighting. I mean, what would a gaming accessory be without RGB lighting?

You can get the Marsback Zephyr PRO gaming mouse from the official website for $59.

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor with a 165 Hz refresh rate and an incredible color range

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor

Looking to upgrade your old monitor? Check out the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. It features a 165 Hz refresh rate with an incredible color range. It has a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, plus 1080p IPS with VESA DisplayHDR 400. These are just a few of the excellent specs the OMEN is packing under the hood.

You can get the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor from the official website for $299.

Valve Steam Deck is a portable gaming console that runs Steam PC games and has a 7-inch touchscreen

The Valve Steam Deck in action

Like the idea of the Nintendo Switch, but prefer PC gaming? You’re in luck because the Valve Steam Deck combines both these things. With the Steam Deck, you can run AAA Steam PC games. It features a 7-inch screen, but can also connect to TVs and displays. With built-in controls, you can take your gaming sessions on the fly and pick up where you left off. This is easily one of the coolest gaming gadgets announced in 2021.

You can pre-order the Valve Steam Deck portable gaming console from the official website for $399.

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Headset has 60 mm Eclipse Dual Drivers and a noise-canceling microphone

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Headset

What name is more familiar in gaming headsets than Turtle Beach? If you want to isolate that sound in your ears and immerse yourself further into your game, grab a Turtle Beach Recon 500 Headset and get gaming! It features 60 mm Eclipse Dual Drivers a pro-level TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone. The device works with all major gaming consoles, from Xbox to Nintendo Switch.

You can snag the Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset from the official website for $69.95.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller has long lifespan, remappable buttons, and more

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming controller to blow your competition away, you should get your hands on the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. It’s fully customizable with durability that ensures a long lifespan. In addition to remappable buttons, it also has swappable thumbstick caps and more. It even features Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons and D-Pad. Add RGB lighting and a wired connection that boosts response time and you’re all set to be ahead of the curve.

You can get the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller from the official website for $149.

CORSAIR T3 RUSH gaming chair has all the support you need for those long gaming nights

CORSAIR T3 Rush gaming chair

How about a new gaming chair to kick back in while you knock your enemies clear across the screen? The CORSAIR T3 RUSH is a gaming chair that features memory foam lumbar support, a padded neck cushion, and breathable fabric. It’s also fully adjustable to ensure you find the right position that supports you best.

You can get the CORSAIR T3 Rush gaming chair from the official website for $299.

Elgato Wave Panels are acoustic foam tiles that can help soundproof your gaming or streaming space

Elgato Wave Panels for soundproofing

Whether you’re a gamer who does live streaming or simply plays for fun, it can go a long way to reduce the sound profile in your gaming space. This helps you to enjoy your game volume the way you want to, or improve the acoustics for recording. The Elgato Wave Panels feature uniquely designed shapes and high-density fiber. They’re even lightweight and easy to mount.

You can get the Elgato Wave Panels from the official website for $99.99.

Elgato Light Strip helps bring immersive ambient lighting into your high-tech gaming den

The ambient Elgato Light Strips

Elgato makes yet another spot on the list with its nifty Light Strip. This cool product lets you add a touch of ambient lighting to any part of your gaming space, from the edges of your desk to behind or underneath furniture. All you need to do is peel off its adhesive backing and you’re already halfway there. It even supports app control and voice commands. Definitely a must for creating that sweet neon gaming aesthetic we all love.

You can get the Elgato Light Strip from the official website for $59.99.

Tons of gaming gadgets under $500 for you to enjoy

We know how expensive games and accessories can be. However, you can see from our “Gaming Gadgets Under $500” list that there are plenty of opportunities out there to grab great devices and handy accessories without breaking the bank. From the Valve Steam Deck to Turtle Beach Headphones–HP monitors to Elgato Light Strips–there’s an endless amount of tech to take advantage of. Of course, if you’re looking for more gaming gadgets to check out, it’s worth taking a peek at our Gaming Gadgets category here at Gadget Flow. It’s filled with neat items just like this list.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and get gaming! Also, don’t forget to let us know if you have any budget-friendly gaming accessories you’d like to recommend. We’d love to hear about them.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜