Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022

Mark Gulino on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Before you shop for your next PC monitor, it's good to review your options. Today we're assessing some of the best monitors you can buy right now, along with some coming out later this year. Get ready to enjoy stunning imagery, gorgeous aesthetics, and a myriad of other high-end features. Read on to learn more.

LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R in use

These days almost everyone needs to own a personal computer. If you do own a computer, it surely needs a monitor to display its content. It’s fair to point out that some computers and monitors come neatly manufactured as a single, clean, all-in-one device. More often than not, however, you’ll need a separate display. If you haven’t shopped for a monitor anytime recently, or if it’s your first time doing so, maybe you’re unsure how to select one.

Related: The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Maybe you’ve fallen out of touch with this particular technology for some time. No worries. Today we’re here with the ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide. We’re going to help explain how you should choose your next PC display and go over some of the best options right now in 2022. Let’s begin!

Choosing a monitor for your personal computer setup

A PC monitor atop a workstation

Trust us, we understand. Maybe your old monitor just died, and you need a replacement, or maybe it’s your first time buying yourself a monitor. It doesn’t really matter why you’re buying a new display–only that you understand your needs and expectations when selecting it.

Since some displays offer more features than others, they’ll range somewhat significantly in price. Though an inexpensive monitor can offer lots of features, it might not hold up very well when it comes to performance. Of course, an expensive monitor might lack a few flashy features yet offer unbeatable performance for the ones it does have. This is why it’s important to know what features are most important to you and which areas require consistent reliability.

So, do you need a computer display that’s sufficient for basic home and WFH tasks? Or perhaps you need one that can keep up with your gaming needs. You may even be a content creator who requires some extra power for those graphics-intensive creative sessions. Either way, there are excellent options that cover all your bases.

Familiarizing yourself with the latest big features

A woman using an HP monitor

When you look at a monitor in the store (or online), you’ll notice a wide range of features spread out across the many display options available. That’s why it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with these features ahead of time. For example, you want to know that 1080p is still perfectly clear image quality for the average person. However, the new gold standard is 4K. Some displays surpass this, but not enough content can take advantage of it. This means 4K is definitely the sweet spot.

Size, for many of us, is also important. You want to balance saving space and money against having a screen large enough to accommodate whichever tasks you’ll do the most. Have you seen curved displays? They’re super-cool but also less than necessary. Frame rate and response time? Very important for gamers. Color range and image depth? Crucial for anyone doing creative work in art or graphics content.

Getting yourself acquainted with the many different capabilities and attributes will help you decide. Making an informed decision means a satisfying and successful purchase.

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor reduces clutter and makes connectivity easier than ever.

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor

Eww, wires. We hate wires. Just kidding, we’re tech nerds, and we’re completely cool with wires. Though, we understand they can sometimes get in the way. Thankfully, there’s a monitor that helps alleviate your disdain for extra cables.

The HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor brings a design that reduces desk clutter by reducing the number of wires stretched over it. It does this by using a wireless connection. Don’t worry, though, because it still offers low latency. It also features down-firing speakers and gorgeous looks with its edge-to-edge thin bezels. It also has a height-adjustable stand as well.

You can get the HP 4K Wireless Monitor here for $500.

LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio, UHD, and a Nano IPS Black panel.

LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R

Creatives and artists alike will particularly appreciate LG’s upcoming UltraFine Display. It brings high-definition, rich colors, and more to users looking to engage in high-intensity creative projects.

The LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R is on the horizon and worth saving those dollars for. It’s got a 2000:1 contrast ratio, a 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screen, and DCI-P3 color. There’s also a Nano IPS Black panel to enhance black tones. Not only that but a detachable self-calibration sensor is included, too, so you’ll have less to adjust manually. It looks sharp as well.

The LG UltraFine Display 32UQ85R is coming soon and will be available here upon release.

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor provides a large screen and Adaptive Picture, plus Samsung Smart Hub.

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor

If it’s a smart monitor you’re after, why not check out Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor? It’s got everything you need, plus a few extra features for fans of Smart TVs and similar products.

The Samsung M7 Smart Monitor provides a 32-inch (or 43-inch) borderless 4K UHD display. It also offers Adaptive Picture and Microsoft 365 applications. Samsung’s Smart Hub is also included, allowing you to stream from all your favorite applications—like HBO and Netflix. Of course, there’s also a myriad of ways to connect, from App Casting to Apple’s AirPlay 2. The perfect monitor for switching from work to entertainment.

You can get the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor here starting at $330.

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ delivers 32-inches of 4K with 144 Hz and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ

This next monitor provides an option better suited for gamers. It prioritizes response times, refresh rates, and other gaming-oriented optimizations. What else is it packing? Let’s take a look.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor delivers 32-inches of 4K UHD and Quantum Dot technology. There’s support for DisplayHDR 600 and NVIDIA G-SYNC. HDMI 2.1 ports are included as well. Run it between 120 Hz and 144 Hz (depending on the method of connectivity) to enhance performance. There’s even a 160% sRGB color gamut to further get the most out of its visual capabilities.

You can find the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ on the official website. It currently lists at $1,000.

Samsung Odyssey Ark is a wildly innovative 55″ 4K monitor that’s curved and can turn on its side.

Side view of the Samsung Odyssey Ark (in portrait orientation)

It you’re willing to hold out for a monitor that will have you standing back, going, “Woah,” then this one is for you. It was unveiled at CES 2022 and is quite innovative.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a little mysterious in some ways, but we already know a lot about it. For example, it provides a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution and a curved display. It also has Mini LED backlighting and a 16:9 aspect ratio. But its HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) is a key factor too. You can flip the monitor’s long, curved display between portrait and landscape, giving coders and gamers alike a unique user experience. Not only that, but it’s unbelievably thin. This is well worth the wait for those seeking a cutting-edge monitor.

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is coming soon and will be available here upon release.

Dell UltraSharp 40″ Curved Monitor offers a wide resolution, Thunderbolt 3 support, and great audio.

Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved Monitor

If budget isn’t an issue for you, you might want to check out this hardcore monitor from Dell. It’s huge, delivers a stunning image, and packs a handful of other features you’re sure to appreciate.

The Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved Monitor delivers a 4K WUHD 5120 x 2160 resolution, along with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers 100% sRGB, 178-degree viewing angles, and over 11-million pixels. But that’s not all. It also brings support for HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3 (with 90W charging), and additional ports. Last but not least are 9W loudspeakers which give audio some extra oomph. This is definitely a powerful monitor.

You can get the Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved Monitor here for $2,261.

Dell UltraSharp 32″ Video Conferencing Monitor comes with an UltraSharp Webcam, 4K HDR, and more

Dell UltraSharp 32-inch Video Conferencing Monitor

Those interested in replacing their work-from-home monitor with something newer, sleeker, and effective have a new gadget to look forward to. It’s another offering from Dell, and it’s coming soon.

The Dell UltraSharp 32-inch Video Conferencing Monitor comes with an UltraSharp Webcam, complete with the 4K STARVIS CMOS sensor. As for the display, it’s got a 4K screen with VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, IPS Black technology, and ComfortView Plus. There are even echo-canceling microphones and 14W speakers, which, in addition to its phenomenal webcam, make for a great video conferencing experience. It even looks great on desks with its platinum silver finish.

The Dell UltraSharp 32-inch Video Conferencing Monitor is coming soon and will be available here upon release.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is super-thin and even works with many smart home gadgets.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

What’s any tech list these days without a solid smart home option. Thankfully, our list features a smart monitor that comes straight from Samsung. Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is only 11.4-mm thin and has a 32-inch 4K UHD display. It comes with a moveable SlimFit Camera for video conferencing and works with apps like Google Duo. The monitor also offers rich color display capabilities and a gorgeously clean, modern aesthetic. It even brings a slew of Smart TV apps for entertainment, productivity, and more. Best of all, it can connect to many smart gadgets. Perfect for anyone who’s on top of their smart home game.

You can get the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 here for $730.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor delivers a 4K 1000R curved screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch monitor

Here’s a monitor that gamers are going to want to keep an eye on as they prepare to shop for a new monitor. It packs plenty of power and everything needed to provide stunning visuals.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch monitor delivers a 4K 1000R curved screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of brightness. It uses Quantum Mini LED and Quantum HDR 2000 technologies, plus a million-to-one static contrast ratio which brings out even the smallest details. There’s also CoreSync lighting as well. Lastly, its curved screen aesthetic will make any gaming setup look incredible.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch monitor is coming soon and will be available here upon release.

You’re not settling for 4K, so don’t hesitate to buy a 4K display

Again, while it’s true that 8K displays, quantum-this, and ultra-that are a thing these days, don’t let that cloud your decision. 4K monitors look phenomenal compared to the previous 1080p standard, and there simply isn’t enough content to justify throwing extra money down on 8K. Chances are, you’ll find that any of the monitors on our list of great 4K monitors can deliver what you need.

A digital content creator working on a creative project

Some of the monitors we mention in this list are also still en route, meaning they’re not yet released but are coming soon. While none of us enjoy waiting on buying a product, the wait is oftentimes worth it. This is why we recommend checking out any products on the horizon, so you can save your hard-earned cash for the monitor that will have the most impact on your day-to-day use.

Hopefully, you’re able to pick out a fantastic 4K monitor from this list, or at least find one to keep in mind down the road. 4K monitors are still where it’s at, and there’s no need to throw extra dollars down on higher resolutions just yet. After all, our eyes can naturally only perceive so much at one time anyway. There’s a point where the trade-off simply isn’t worth it. So go ahead and grab a 4K monitor and enjoy.

Do you have a great 4K monitor you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜