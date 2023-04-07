The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay

Do you experience laggy and slow gameplay? A new gaming monitor can make a world of difference. Check out our top picks below.

The best gaming monitors for smoother and faster gameplay
CORSAIR Vengeance i7400 Frost Gaming PC on a workspace

Are you tired of lag and stuttering while you play your favorite games? If so, it might be time to upgrade to a better gaming monitor. A high-quality gaming monitor can improve your experience significantly, offering smoother gameplay, better graphics, and reduced eyestrain. For that reason, today we’re presenting the best gaming monitors for smoother gameplay.

Competitive gamers will love the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM competitive gaming monitor. It has a fast 0.03 ms response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Another impressive gaming monitor is the Alienware AW2524H. It boasts an impressive 500 Hz refresh rate and a 480 Hz native refresh rate. Plus, you can expect low latency with the 0.5 GtG response time.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a pro eSports player, having the right monitor can make all the difference. So let’s explore the top gaming monitors below!

1. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM competitive gaming monitor has an impressive 0.03 ms response time. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM in a lifestyle photo

Get the upper hand in gaming with the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM monitor. This 27-inch OLED panel monitor gives you incredible light control. And, with a fast 0.03 ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate, it gives you clear visuals of your enemy.

2. The HP OMEN 2023 gaming monitor lineup is super versatile and offers a high-refresh-rate screen. It’s coming soon starting at $199.99.

HP OMEN 2023
HP OMEN 2023 in a gaming setup

Upgrade your gaming gear with one of the HP OMEN 2023 gaming monitors. The collection includes 9 new models that suit your PC and console gaming, work, and entertainment needs. Boasting refresh rates up to 240 Hz, they’re excellent for competitive players. Plus, the OMEN 34c even has a 1500r curvature.

3. The Alienware AW2524H 500 Hz gaming monitor brings you FHD resolution and a fast refresh rate of 500 HZ. It costs $829.99 on the official website.

Alienware AW2524H on a desk

Take your gaming setup to new heights with the Alienware AW2524H 500 Hz gaming monitor. It delivers an immersive gaming experience thanks to its 24.5-inch size and FHD resolution. Meanwhile, the 500 Hz refresh rate ensures you get the speed you need to win. The fast IPS panel also guarantees high frame rates.

4. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor reveals a new level of detail and offers a 249Hz refresh rate. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Samsung Odyssey neo G9 front view

Experience more detailed gameplay with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor, another of the best gaming monitors right now. Thanks to it’s 7,680 x 2,160 resolution and 39:2 aspect ratio, you get visual excellence. Additionally, you won’t miss a thing during fast games with the 240 Hz refresh rate.

5. The Sony INZONE monitor series delivers ultra-smooth gameplay and quicker reactions with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Buy it for $498 on Amazon.

Sony INZONE product video

Get ready for an incredible gaming experience with the Sony INZONE gaming monitor series! The collection includes the M9 and M3 monitors, both of which offer stunning visuals. What’s more, the M3 has a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, reducing lag and keeping up with demanding games.

6. The CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor flaunts up to a 144 Hz refresh rate for speedy gaming. Purchase it for $899.99 on the brand’s website.

CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 in a gaming setup

Enjoy incredible gaming sensing when you play on the CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144 gaming monitor. With a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a super-fast 1ms MPRT response time, it’s the perfect choice for fast-paced games.

7. The Dough Spectrum OLED monitor has a streamlined design and a fast 240 Hz refresh rate. It’s priced at $649 and is coming soon.

Dough Spectrum on a desk

Keep up with intense games and keep your setup sleek with the Dough Spectrum OLED 240Hz monitor. This 27-inch monitor has a glossy coating for deeper blacks and brighter hues. Plus, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync tech, you get lag-free games, which is why we consider it one of the best gaming monitors for smoother gameplay.

8. The HyperX Armada 25 FHD gaming monitor comes with a handy monitor head and ergonomic arm. Get it for $449.99 on the company website.

HyperX Armada 25 release video

Get more gaming done with the HyperX Armada 25 FHD gaming monitor. It comes with its own monitor head and ergonomic arm out of the box. Then, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, it lets you focus on your game.

9. The LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor amplifies your games with a 45-inch curved screen. It costs $1,699.99 on the official website.

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE front and side view

Experience gaming like never before with the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. Its massive 45-inch curved screen and 240 Hz refresh rate provide smooth, responsive gameplay. And, with a 0.1-ms GTG response time, it won’t let you miss a movement.

10. The Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor helps you work and play hard with 4K visuals and lightning-fast response. It’s coming soon for about 1,088.

Lenovo Legion Y32p
Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor front view

Want a monitor that can serve as both your workspace and your gaming hub? Then consider the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor. This hybrid monitor provides lightning-fast response rates and a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for content creation and one of the best gaming monitors for smoother play.

That’s a wrap on our rundown of the best gaming monitors for smooth and fast gameplay. They all offer impressive visuals and fast response rates so that lagging games and stuttering become a thing of the past. Which one works best for you? Tell us in the comment section!

