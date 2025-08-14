5 Best tablets for gaming because your phone just can’t cut it

I’ve tried tablets that felt like toys in my hands, and I’ve burned through batteries faster than levels. Now, I’m chasing one that actually keeps up with my games without throwing a tantrum.

REDMAGIC Astra

Tablet shipments around the world jumped 13.1% in the second quarter of 2025, reaching 38.3 million units, according to International Data Corporation. A huge chunk of these are gamers. When I was younger, I grabbed a tablet just for gaming, too. I loved having a bigger screen for puzzles, adventure games, or turn-based titles. But when I tried Call of Duty: Mobile, my device would heat up and dim the screen, which ruined the fun. That’s when I started hunting for the best tablets for gaming.

As with most buyer guides I write, it all comes down to the type of gamer you are and how much you want to spend. If you chase heavy PC-level games and don’t mind splurging, I have a pick for you. If you want something that can handle intense gaming without breaking the bank, I got you. And if your budget is tight but you still want a taste of competitive action, you’re about to find a match. What’s more, I made sure you can choose the operating system that fits your style. Ready? Let’s dive in.

1. Best iPad for gaming: Apple M4 iPad Pro

Apple M4 iPad Pro / Image Credit: u/hush-bro, Reddit

🛒 —— Apple M4 iPad Pro ($895.53, $999 ) —— 🛒

Tablets handle quick mobile games without a problem. But when you step into heavy-duty titles, most people reach for a laptop because of its stronger hardware. In 2024, Apple broke the pattern. For the first time, the iPad Pro packed a CPU—the M4—that outperformed a MacBook. Apple’s goal is clear—push the iPad Pro into true gaming territory.

What grabs me about the M4 iPad Pro is how it stays cool, even after hours of playing. That makes it one of the most comfortable gaming tablets you can find right now.

Throw on a case with a stand, hook up a controller, and you can enjoy just about any game on that stunning OLED display through Xbox Game Pass. My friend swears by his Xbox controllers—they work with almost everything and feel like a safe bet.

I’ve always leaned toward Android tablets for emulation, but Apple has started to open that door. Emulators are now hitting the App Store, and with the power in today’s iPhones and iPads, we’re seeing PC game ports like Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

2. Best Samsung tablet for gaming: Galaxy Tab S10+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ / Image Credit: Gigi Carabina, Amazon

🛒 —— Galaxy Tab S10+ ($819.42, $999.99 ) —— 🛒

You’re right, the closest Android rival to the iPad Pro isn’t the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+. It’s the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Still, unless you want a huge screen or a water-resistant build, it’s tough to justify the Ultra’s price. For most gamers, the Galaxy Tab S10+ makes a far smarter pick.

The Tab S10+ screen looks stunning. Sure, it’s almost the same as last year’s, but this 12.4-inch AMOLED packs 1,752 x 2,800 pixels and runs at 120 Hz, so every swipe and scroll feels amazing.

On the GFXBench Aztec Ruins test, the Tab S10+ scored 55 frames per second. That beats the Tab S9 Ultra’s 43 fps, though it still sits just behind the iPad Pro’s 60 fps.

In real play, the Tab S10+ shines. Genshin Impact runs at max graphics and frame rate without a hitch. Visuals stay razor sharp, animations flow with zero stutter, and the back of the tablet stays cool even in long sessions.

The S10+ nails the whole package—12.4″ AMOLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, built-in 5G, microSD slot, and a stylus in the box. All in a lighter frame than many smaller tablets. It doesn’t just look great on paper. It delivers in your hands.

3. Best 9-inch gaming tablet: REDMAGIC Astra

🛒 —— REDMAGIC Astra ($799) —— 🛒

The REDMAGIC Astra stands out as the best 9-inch OLED gaming tablet on the market. The tablet runs Android 15 and features a built-in cooling system. It’s a 13-layer setup that keeps the tablet running fast through long gaming sessions.

Under the hood, the Astra boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, reaching 4.32 GHz on the Prime Core. The GPU is an Adreno 830, hitting 1.1 GHz. You can choose from several storage and RAM options.

REDMAGIC designed the Astra to do more than function as a tablet. The tablet can turn into a mini console, letting you stream gameplay to a bigger screen and connect controllers, keyboards, mice, and other accessories for a complete setup.

4. Best 11-inch: Google Pixel Tablet

🛒 —— Google Pixel Tablet ($358.99, $399 ) —— 🛒

If you like Google’s take on Android, want a bigger screen, and need strong performance without spending too much, the 11-inch Google Pixel Tablet ($358.50) makes sense.

The Pixel Tablet (2023) features a bright 11-inch display and enough power for heavy games, multitasking, and split-screen apps. Just keep your expectations in check—it’s solid, but not top-tier. The screen runs at 60 Hz, so if you want 90 or 120 Hz, this isn’t your match. Gamers run titles like EA Real Racing, World of Tanks, and Balatro with no hiccups. Some even use it for PS5 remote play while traveling.

From music to movies to games, the Pixel Tablet’s speakers hit hard. A couple of speakers sit on each short side. Hold it in landscape, cup your hands, and the lower speakers push sound right at you—it’s a huge boost. For me, music and sound effects matter a lot. Skip the music in a game and you lose part of the magic. Great music sticks with you, and Genshin Impact tops my list for both amount and quality.

5. Best cheap gaming tablet: Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2

🛒 —— Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 ($184.99, $194 ) —— 🛒

Finding an affordable tablet for gaming had me stuck between the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 and Amazon’s Fire HD 10. Which one is “best” depends on your needs. For me, heavy gaming wins every time, and that’s where the second-gen Redmi Pad pulls ahead.

The Fire HD 10 is fine for Netflix, Zoom calls, and basic browsing. It handles simple titles like Hungry Shark or Solitaire without trouble. But once you throw in demanding games, it slows down fast. If gaming is your priority, you’ll want something outside Amazon’s lineup.

The Redmi Pad 2 comes with an 18-watt fast charger and a 9,000 mAh battery. Prices range from $184.99 (5% OFF) to $224 depending on RAM and storage. All models feature an 11-inch display, Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and micro SD support.

Native Android games run smooth here. Game Turbo mode pushes performance higher, while Performance mode keeps CPU and GPU working at full power. Players say Minecraft, Asphalt 9, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact all run great with Bluetooth controllers. The 90 Hz refresh rate adds extra smoothness, though you need to switch to the custom 90 Hz setting—auto mode stays at 60 Hz.

Its drawbacks? Viewing angles aren’t perfect, and brightness falls short outdoors. For a couch gamer like me, that’s no big deal.

Before you go

I hope you realize now that picking a tablet isn’t just about the fastest processor or the sharpest display. In fact, it’s about finding the right balance for your gaming style and budget. With the right choice, you can jump into any game, enjoy smooth gameplay, and have fun without worrying about what the tablet can’t do. Gaming should feel effortless, and the right tablet makes that possible.