Best thin and light laptops: 4 Windows ultrabooks for work and play

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 7, 2025, 10:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Tired of lugging around a heavy laptop? These thin and light picks make work, travel, and streaming way easier.

Best thin and light laptops: 4 Windows ultrabooks for work and play
Which thin & light laptop is right for you?

I was getting ready for a months-long backpacking trip and knew I had to swap out my laptop. My old Dell did its job back in college, but it was bulky and annoying to carry around. Since I mostly needed something for writing and watching shows, I didn’t need anything super powerful. That’s what led me to pick the M3 MacBook Air. But if you’re on the hunt for the best thin and light laptops and don’t feel like jumping into the Apple ecosystem, don’t worry. That’s where ultrabooks come in.

Here’s the thing—even if you don’t travel much, having a lightweight laptop just makes life easier. I work remotely most days, but every Thursday I head to TCF, and my laptop makes that commute way smoother.

I’m all about portability, and ultrabooks totally deliver. They’re slim, easy to carry, have solid battery life, and pack enough speed for work, streaming, and even some light gaming. So whether you’re after a budget pick, a reliable work laptop, or the most premium one out there, I’ve rounded up some solid ultrabook choices for you.

1. Best portable Windows laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 / Image Credit: Chloe, Amazon

Lenovo’s been a go-to name in the business laptop game for a long time. Their ThinkPad and ThinkBook lines are big hits with professionals—mainly because they’re reliable, powerful, and easy to carry around. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of their best yet. It’s got a 14-inch display, but the overall size stays nice and compact. Compared to the Zenbook UX3405, it’s about the same in dimensions (0.59″ H x 12.31″ W x 8.45″ D), only lighter at just 2.47 pounds.

Thin laptops sometimes give off a fragile vibe. Maybe that’s just in my head; however, thicker models tend to feel sturdier in hand. That’s one reason I appreciate the X1 Carbon Gen 12. The durable design meets MIL-STD 810H standards, so you know it’s built to handle everyday wear without falling apart.

You’ll also enjoy excellent battery life, a top-notch keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor for extra convenience. The downside? The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 ($1,789) is on the expensive side. So if you’re on a budget, you can find a solid ultrabook for a few hundred bucks less.

2. Best budget ultrabook: Acer Swift 3 OLED

Acer Swift 3 OLED
Acer Swift 3 OLED

The Acer Swift 3 packs a couple of standout features that make it worth a look—the OLED screen and a powerful processor.

Running the show is the Intel Core i5-12500H, one of the stronger mobile chips from the Alder Lake lineup. It came out in early 2022, built on a 10-nanometer process, and it handles multitasking with ease. Still, I wouldn’t call the Acer Swift 3 OLED ($699.99) a full-blown workstation. It’s much sleeker and more compact than you’d expect from that category—only 0.7 inches thick and just over 3 pounds.

The OLED display? It’s gorgeous. You get a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and a sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution. OLED screens have been dropping in price, which is great to see, but I hope brands stay focused on battery efficiency as they keep pushing these screens into budget-friendly devices. Sadly, battery life is one of the Swift 3’s weak points. That’s the trade-off you deal with for the strong multimedia performance of an H-series chip.

3. Best ultrabook for work: ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED weighs just 2.87 pounds, so it’s super easy to carry around—whether you’re heading to a coffee shop or spending the day at a coworking space. It’s pretty compact too (12.22″ L x 8.74″ W x 0.55″ ~ 0.63″ H), so it won’t take up much room in your bag.

Battery life is solid—reviewers usually get around 10 to 12 hours with a mix of work and downtime like streaming or writing. That’s plenty for a full workday without constantly hunting for an outlet.

The HD webcam looks surprisingly clear, even in dim lighting. That’s a win, especially since most built-in webcams tend to struggle when the lights aren’t perfect.

The Vivobook S 14 OLED ($1,299.99) doesn’t try to be a show-off. It’s not chasing top-tier performance or flashy looks. But it nails the basics and keeps things simple, which makes it a solid pick if you just want a laptop that works well and won’t break the bank.

4. Best ultrabook for gaming: Razer Blade 14

Razer Blade 14
Razer Blade 14

Razer laptops don’t come cheap, and the Blade 14 ($2,795) sticks to that trend. It’s over $2,000, and you’re not even getting the top-tier specs you’d expect at that price. So what makes it worth it?

Well, for one, it nails the design. It’s sleek and minimal—more like a MacBook than your typical flashy gaming laptop. It’s got the performance and features you’d want packed into a compact size. Sure, the price is steep, but performance plays a huge role when you’re buying a gaming machine.

The Blade 14 runs games smoothly. It has a sharp 14-inch QHD+ display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. The keyboard feels great too, with a nice bit of RGB lighting—not too much, just enough.

And at 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.66 inches, it’s super portable—perfect for gaming on the go. In fact, it’s one of the few premium gaming laptops that’s still this compact, especially since the Blade 16 got bulkier for more power. If you’re always on the move, the Razer Blade 14 is a solid pick.

Final thoughts on the best thin and light laptops

At this point, I can’t see myself using anything other than a thin and light laptop. Ultrabooks just make everyday stuff—like working from a café or moving between meetings—way less of a hassle. They’re easy to carry, don’t skimp on performance, and honestly, they look pretty sleek too. If you’re in the market for something portable and reliable, any of these picks should do the job.




Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

The OMBAR M572 made me rethink everything I knew about dash cams
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The OMBAR M572 made me rethink everything I knew about dash cams
Some gadgets just hit that sweet spot between “smart enough to impress” and “practical enough to actually use”—and the OMBAR M572 Dash Cam is firmly in that camp. This sleek little camera somehow has everything I never knew I needed..
Let the lawn mow itself: Meet the Yardcare E400 robotic lawn mower
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Let the lawn mow itself: Meet the Yardcare E400 robotic lawn mower
Some people find peace in mowing the lawn. Others find excuses. And then there’s a third group—the enlightened souls—who simply let robots do the yard work while they sip something cold on the porch. The Yardcare E400 Robotic Lawn Mower..
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
My mom has a cat. And for the longest time, every visit to her home meant leaving covered in fur. Not ideal—especially if I had a meeting afterward. Thankfully, those days are gone. After some research and testing, I found..
These gadgets for mums are that good—I’d recommend them to my group chat
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
These gadgets for mums are that good—I’d recommend them to my group chat
If you’re looking for the perfect gift to surprise and delight the mom in your life, you’re reading the right blog. As a real mum who reviews tech for a living, I’ve rounded up some of the top gadget gifts..
I’ll never shop the same way again—thanks to ChatGPT and Shopify
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’ll never shop the same way again—thanks to ChatGPT and Shopify
Over the past 6 months, something unexpected happened—ChatGPT became my go-to shopping buddy. It started when I was hunting for a new hairdryer and getting nowhere (I’m particular about my beauty routine). Out of frustration, I asked ChatGPT to help...

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Why Waterdrop filter is the gift of health & convenience this Mother’s Day
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why Waterdrop filter is the gift of health & convenience this Mother’s Day
There’s something about Mother’s Day that makes us pause and think: What do moms really want? The answer is usually not flowers or chocolates—it’s peace of mind, a healthier lifestyle for their families, and a bit of everyday ease. That’s..
Motorola razr 60 ultra review: Is it the best flip phone of 2025?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Motorola razr 60 ultra review: Is it the best flip phone of 2025?
Every year, flagship phones feel like they’re stuck on repeat—slightly better cameras, slightly faster charging. But nothing groundbreaking. That’s why I found the Motorola razr 60 ultra review especially fun to write. Motorola’s bringing real personality back into the game with its..
Stop losing strokes: the coolest golf gadgets to give you an edge on every hole
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Stop losing strokes: the coolest golf gadgets to give you an edge on every hole
Golf requires skill, technique, and patience. But, thanks to tech, there are a ton of gadgets and accessories that can improve your game and make your time on the green even more enjoyable. And they’re some of the coolest golf..
How do bionic hands work? Plus, one mighty yet affordable option
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How do bionic hands work? Plus, one mighty yet affordable option
Prosthetic arms aren’t cheap. Plenty of models with decent tech go over $60,000. That’s because it’s tough to pack motors, sensors, and electronics into a hand that still feels natural in size and weight. However, back in 2017, more than..
My backyard glow-up: The Linkind SL5C solar spotlights review
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
My backyard glow-up: The Linkind SL5C solar spotlights review
Let me tell you—when I first saw the words “MPPT solar smart light,” I felt like I was about to install a tiny NASA probe in my backyard. Spoiler alert: I wasn’t far off. The Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight SL5C..
Apple AR glasses: Release date, features, and my wish list
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple AR glasses: Release date, features, and my wish list
Earlier in April, I wrote that Apple is working on a couple of new Vision Pro headsets. But that’s not all—they’re also figuring out some cool ways to use the tech, like a super impressive virtual 5K monitor feature. The..