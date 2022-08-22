The best water bottles to quench your thirst on the go

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 22, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking to upgrade your water bottle? Check out today's roundup of the best water bottles to quench your thirst. Many purify your water, track your intake, and impart a better flavor.

We love the LARQ self-cleaning bottle

You know hydration is important. So you want to take healthy, tasty water with you everywhere. But you don’t want just any water bottle. You want the best water bottles out there. And that’s just what we’re rounding up today. These water bottles track your intake, purify your water, clean themselves, and more.

Some of the best water bottles are smart ones. We love the REBO Smart Bottle because it tracks your water intake and the company removes 1 plastic bottle from the environment for every REBO bottle you drink.

And, if you want a great non-tech water bottle, consider the Super Sparrow water bottle collection. It’s free of BPA and BPS, while the non-breakable design is excellent for on-the-go use.

Hydrate better and more often with these cool water bottles.

1. The Super Sparrow water bottle collection is designed for both hot and cold drinks, so it’s great for daily, on-the-go use. It’s totally free of BPA and BPS.

Super Sparrow Insulated Steel Water Bottle Collection
Super Sparrow with a floral design

Looking for an eco-friendly, health-conscious water bottle? Go for the Super Sparrow water bottle collection. This decorative series features 18/8 stainless steel, and the condensation-free, non-breakable design makes it super portable.

Get it for $12.99 on the official website.

2. The ACERA Running Bull Travel Mug features a beautifully hued bull design, and its tourmaline lining improves your beverage’s flavor.

ACERA Running Bull Travel Mug on a desk

Quench your thirst in style when you have the ACERA Running Bull Travel Mug. Its tourmaline lining has charged negative ions, which neutralize impurities, giving you a tastier drink. Even better, it has a large, 12.3-ounce capacity.

Get it for $55 on the official website.

3. The REBO Plastic-Saving Smart Bottle has a smart cap that tracks your hydration and reduces plastics in the environment when you use it.

REBO Plastic-Saving Smart Bottle product video

Get motivated to hydrate with the REBO Plastic-Saving Smart Bottle. It’s one of the best water bottles available since its smart cap monitors your water intake, gives you a hydration plan, and more. Plus, you join a network that collects 1 plastic bottle from the environment with every REBO you drink.

Get it for about $89 on the official website.

4. The Breakbottle water bottle is easy to clean with its twist opening so you can spend more time hydrating.

Breakbottle Kickstarter video

Most water bottles are a pain to clean. The Breakbottle water bottle isn’t one of them. It opens with a center twist and dries easily. That way, you’re more likely to use it every day. It’s also lightweight and stylish.

Preorder it for about $30 on Indiegogo.

5. The GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is designed for hiking but is great for everyday use with its travel-friendly design and purifier.

GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle in use

Drink healthy, purified water anywhere with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. Simply fill it, press it, and drink. The purifier removes any waterborne pathogens and comes with a replacement filter, which is why it’s one of the best water bottles you can buy.

Get it for $89.95 on Amazon.

6. The LARQ Self-Cleaning Bottle keeps you hydrated with clean water thanks to its UV-C light that eliminates nearly 100% of bacteria in your water.

LARQ
LARQ Self-Cleaning Bottle in Blue

You won’t have to worry about nasty germs in your water with the LARQ Self-Cleaning Bottle. Stylish and BPA-free, it uses UV-C light to destroy up to 100% of bacteria every 2 hours, keeping you healthy.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

7. The Aquio Water Bottle cools your water and has a detachable portable speaker you can use for music or calls while you’re on the go.

Aquio Water Bottle in Midnight Black

Hydrate to your favorite music when you have the Aquio Water Bottle. This BPA-free, double-wall steel insulated bottle keeps your water cool or your beverages hot for hours. Impressively, a detachable portable speaker lets you take calls or listen to music while you sip.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

8. The Hidrate Spark PRO smart water bottle keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and doesn’t sweat. The LED puck sensor glows when it’s time to drink.

Hidrate Spark Pro glowing colors

Tired of water bottles that keep your water cool for only a couple of hours? The Hidrate Spark PRO smart water bottle is different. It keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Then, an LED smart sensor puck reminds you to drink and tracks your intake, making it one of the best water bottles.

Get it for $64.99 on Amazon.

9. The RELEA Kids Water Bottle helps keep kids hydrated and healthy with a practical leak- and toxic-chemical-free design. It comes in kid-friendly colors.

RELEA Kids
RELEA Kids Water Bottle in Green

Keep little ones hydrated on the go with the RELEA Kids Water Bottle. These colorful water bottles have 2 features parents and caregivers will love: safer materials and a leak-free design. The lid shows the temperature in Celsius, helping your kids with their science classes.

Get it for $18.99 on Amazon.

10. The Hidrate Spark TAP smart water bottle tracks your water intake when you touch your phone to the Tap to Track Smart Tag.

Hydrate Spark TAP
Hidrate Spark TAP in Black

The Hidrate Spark TAP smart water bottle is a fun way to monitor your hydration. This water bottle tracks how much water you drink when you tap your phone to the NFC Smart Tag. The glow light reminds you to drink 12 times per day.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

It’s easier to meet your daily fluid goals when you have one of the best water bottles around. Which of these bottles would you add to your daily routine? Let us know in the comment section.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
