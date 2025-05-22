BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight

If there’s one place to witness the pulse of Asia’s future, it’s the BEYOND Expo in Macao. Now in its fifth year, the 2025 edition kicked off with unmatched scale and ambition at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo under the banner “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World.” With over 800 tech companies from AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy, FinTech, SportsTech, and Lifestyle Tech converging in one venue, the expo isn’t just a showcase—it’s a full-blown celebration of innovation, investment, and vision.

With more than 25,000 attendees expected and 800+ investors on-site, this isn’t just about tech demos. It’s about defining what the next decade of Asian innovation looks like.

🚀 The Spirit of BEYOND: Empowering Asia

The 2025 Opening Ceremony posed a powerful question: “What’s Next?”—a conversation led by icons like Carl Pei (Nothing), Jian Wang (Zhejiang Lab, Alibaba Cloud), Jingkang Liu (Insta360), and Zhaopeng Chen (Agile Robots). These leaders weren’t just discussing trends; they were drawing the blueprint for Asia’s next wave of disruption.

The unveiling of the BEYOND Founders Club (BFC) marked a key moment. With 30 founding members, BFC aims to unite Asia’s rising tech entrepreneurs, building a think tank where mentorship, sustainability, and global collaboration converge. Co-Founder Jason Ho emphasized the need for tech to serve humanity, and that starts with community-driven leadership.

🌐 Borderless Collaboration: Global Summits & Forums

What truly makes BEYOND special is its summit ecosystem. Over 300 speakers across 20+ forums tackled everything from Web3+AI and Gen-Z entrepreneurship to Family Wealth, Japan Tech, and Asia-Latam collaboration. Whether you’re a founder, investor, policymaker, or futurist, BEYOND gave you a seat at the global table.

The Global Investment Summit, Wealth Summit, and the live pitch competition Fund at First Pitch brought the startup-investor match-making game to life. With over 150 companies pitching and 100+ investors in the room, this wasn’t just a tech fair—it was a marketplace of the future.

🏨 A World-Class Venue for World-Class Ideas

Hosting the expo at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo gave the event an edge. With 71,000 sqm of space and seamless connectivity to Sands® Resorts Macao’s entertainment, luxury hotels (like the new Londoner Grand), and business infrastructure, it blended innovation with comfort—fitting for the future-forward tone of BEYOND.

🔥 Top 10 Standout Products at BEYOND Expo 2025

Among the sea of booths and prototypes, these 10 innovative products stopped crowds and started conversations.

Redefine your day—hands-free and hyper-intelligent.

These smart glasses pack a 13MP camera, GPT-4.1 AI, encrypted privacy features, and crystal-clear open-ear audio—all in a featherlight 37g frame. With voice-activated photo capture and 14-hour battery life, they’re your new digital co-pilot.

Looktech AI Glasses

13MP Photo / 2K Video

AI assistant learns your routines

Privacy-first encryption

Ultra-comfortable TR90 frame

Noise-cancelling audio

Like brushing with a Formula 1 engine.

This smart toothbrush features a Maglev 4.0 motor hitting 84,000 movements per minute. With zone-specific brushing detection, personalized AI routines, and a flexible head, it turns brushing into a tech-enhanced ritual.

Oclean X Pro 20 Sonic Toothbrush

Real-time zone coverage

Customizable brushing modes

Smart app sync

Personalized displays for morning smiles

Wearable elegance meets powerful function.

This is the world’s first smart ring made from transparent sapphire crystal. It’s not just scratch-resistant—it’s virtually indestructible and beautifully minimalist. The Crystal puts premium materials back into wearables.

Omate Crystal Smart Ring

Part spaceship, part speaker, full vibe.

From the A1 Lagrangian Point to the upcoming A3 Centaurus, these space-inspired ambient speakers combine rhythm-reactive plasma lights and immersive audio. Built with biodegradable silica sand, they’re where sustainability meets style.

REAZENABLE Cosmic Beacon Series

Plasma lighting that reacts to music

Futuristic space textures

Models for every room and mood

Makers rejoice—this is the Swiss Army knife of creativity.

Engrave, cut, draw, and print—all with one sleek desktop machine. Ideal for pros and hobbyists alike, it features a 10W or optional 20W laser, 400mm/s speed, and seamless Wi-Fi or USB connectivity to xTool Creative Space.

xTool M1 Ultra 4-in-1 Craft Machine

xTool Booth at Beyond Expo 2025

Laser engraving + blade cutting

Custom fonts and templates

Perfect for Etsy sellers or DIY pros

Upgrade your scalp care in 15 seconds.

This sleek device combines red light therapy and micro-mist tech for better tonic absorption—3.5x better, in fact. It’s fast, cordless, mess-free, and universally compatible with popular solutions like minoxidil and rosemary oil.

Rootique DUO Hair Tonic Sprayer

Rootique DUO Hair Tonic Sprayer at Beyond Expo 2025

660nm Red Light

One-handed, quick use

Travel-ready with 14-day battery

Moonlex Lamp 001

The sunrise simulator your sleep routine deserves.

Featuring a three-segment lighting system, this wake-up lamp mimics the sun’s rising states. It includes MMW radar for contactless sleep monitoring and a photosensitive sensor that auto-adjusts brightness based on your environment.

Moonlex Lamp 001

App-synced sleep data

Auto-dimming based on ambient light

Launched with 700K yuan in seed funding

The AR glasses pack that brings the big screen anywhere.

This next-gen combo—Rokid Max 2 + Rokid Station 2—delivers immersive visuals and spatial interaction for work, play, and everything in between. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or reviewing 3D content, it’s your personal IMAX in a pocket-sized format.

Rokid AR Spatial

Ultra-lightweight and portable

Dual display with 215-inch virtual screen at 6m

Supports productivity apps, streaming, and cloud gaming

SenseRobot ChessBot

The smart chess coach that plays back.

Combining AI precision with a robotic arm on a real board, SenseRobot is your personal grandmaster-level opponent and trainer. It adapts to all levels with structured lessons, online matchmaking, and lifelike moves that feel human.

SenseRobot is your personal grandmaster-level opponent and trainer

Senserobot at Beyond Expo 2025

25 AI levels with adaptive difficulty

Robotic arm that moves pieces in real-time

Official European Chess Union partner, 100K+ units shipped

A cinematic universe strapped to your face.

With a jaw-dropping true 8K Micro-OLED display and a 1,000-inch virtual screen, this MR headset turns any space into an immersive playground. Powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, it’s built for ultra-smooth gaming, streaming, and mixed reality experiences.

Play For Dream MR Headset at Beyond Expo 2025

True 8K Micro-OLED visuals for lifelike immersion

Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for top-tier performance

Access to 6000+ Steam AAA titles

🧠 Conclusion: A Launchpad, Not Just a Showcase

BEYOND Expo 2025 isn’t just where startups pitch or where big names give keynotes. It’s where Asian innovation claims its place as a global powerhouse. From ambient lighting that reacts to your music to smart rings made of sapphire and toothbrushes with more AI than your last phone—it’s clear that tech here is not just smart. It’s visionary.

As BEYOND enters its sixth year in 2026, the real question might not be “What’s Next?” anymore. It could be: “How far can Asia go?”

Spoiler: Much, much farther.