BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight

By Madhurima Nag on May 22, 2025, 12:32 pm EDT under Tech News,

Beyond Expo is a leading technology event held annually in Macau, showcasing cutting-edge innovations across consumer tech, healthcare, sustainability, and AI. It brings together startups, investors, and global tech leaders to explore future trends and foster cross-border collaboration.

BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future—and the products that stole the spotlight
BEYOND Expo 2025: A bold vision for Asia’s tech future

If there’s one place to witness the pulse of Asia’s future, it’s the BEYOND Expo in Macao. Now in its fifth year, the 2025 edition kicked off with unmatched scale and ambition at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo under the banner “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World.” With over 800 tech companies from AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy, FinTech, SportsTech, and Lifestyle Tech converging in one venue, the expo isn’t just a showcase—it’s a full-blown celebration of innovation, investment, and vision.

With more than 25,000 attendees expected and 800+ investors on-site, this isn’t just about tech demos. It’s about defining what the next decade of Asian innovation looks like.

🚀 The Spirit of BEYOND: Empowering Asia

The 2025 Opening Ceremony posed a powerful question: “What’s Next?”—a conversation led by icons like Carl Pei (Nothing), Jian Wang (Zhejiang Lab, Alibaba Cloud), Jingkang Liu (Insta360), and Zhaopeng Chen (Agile Robots). These leaders weren’t just discussing trends; they were drawing the blueprint for Asia’s next wave of disruption.

The unveiling of the BEYOND Founders Club (BFC) marked a key moment. With 30 founding members, BFC aims to unite Asia’s rising tech entrepreneurs, building a think tank where mentorship, sustainability, and global collaboration converge. Co-Founder Jason Ho emphasized the need for tech to serve humanity, and that starts with community-driven leadership.

🌐 Borderless Collaboration: Global Summits & Forums

What truly makes BEYOND special is its summit ecosystem. Over 300 speakers across 20+ forums tackled everything from Web3+AI and Gen-Z entrepreneurship to Family Wealth, Japan Tech, and Asia-Latam collaboration. Whether you’re a founder, investor, policymaker, or futurist, BEYOND gave you a seat at the global table.

The Global Investment Summit, Wealth Summit, and the live pitch competition Fund at First Pitch brought the startup-investor match-making game to life. With over 150 companies pitching and 100+ investors in the room, this wasn’t just a tech fair—it was a marketplace of the future.

🏨 A World-Class Venue for World-Class Ideas

Hosting the expo at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo gave the event an edge. With 71,000 sqm of space and seamless connectivity to Sands® Resorts Macao’s entertainment, luxury hotels (like the new Londoner Grand), and business infrastructure, it blended innovation with comfort—fitting for the future-forward tone of BEYOND.

🔥 Top 10 Standout Products at BEYOND Expo 2025

Among the sea of booths and prototypes, these 10 innovative products stopped crowds and started conversations.

Looktech AI Glasses

Redefine your day—hands-free and hyper-intelligent.
These smart glasses pack a 13MP camera, GPT-4.1 AI, encrypted privacy features, and crystal-clear open-ear audio—all in a featherlight 37g frame. With voice-activated photo capture and 14-hour battery life, they’re your new digital co-pilot.

Looktech AI Glasses
  • 13MP Photo / 2K Video
  • AI assistant learns your routines
  • Privacy-first encryption
  • Ultra-comfortable TR90 frame
  • Noise-cancelling audio

Oclean X Pro 20 Sonic Toothbrush

Like brushing with a Formula 1 engine.
This smart toothbrush features a Maglev 4.0 motor hitting 84,000 movements per minute. With zone-specific brushing detection, personalized AI routines, and a flexible head, it turns brushing into a tech-enhanced ritual.

Oclean X Pro 20 Sonic Toothbrush
  • Real-time zone coverage
  • Customizable brushing modes
  • Smart app sync
  • Personalized displays for morning smiles

Omate Crystal Smart Ring

Wearable elegance meets powerful function.
This is the world’s first smart ring made from transparent sapphire crystal. It’s not just scratch-resistant—it’s virtually indestructible and beautifully minimalist. The Crystal puts premium materials back into wearables.

Omate Crystal Smart Ring

REAZENABLE Cosmic Beacon Series

Part spaceship, part speaker, full vibe.
From the A1 Lagrangian Point to the upcoming A3 Centaurus, these space-inspired ambient speakers combine rhythm-reactive plasma lights and immersive audio. Built with biodegradable silica sand, they’re where sustainability meets style.

REAZENABLE Cosmic Beacon Series
  • Plasma lighting that reacts to music
  • Futuristic space textures
  • Models for every room and mood

xTool M1 Ultra 4-in-1 Craft Machine

Makers rejoice—this is the Swiss Army knife of creativity.
Engrave, cut, draw, and print—all with one sleek desktop machine. Ideal for pros and hobbyists alike, it features a 10W or optional 20W laser, 400mm/s speed, and seamless Wi-Fi or USB connectivity to xTool Creative Space.

xTool M1 Ultra 4-in-1 Craft Machine
xTool Booth at Beyond Expo 2025
  • Laser engraving + blade cutting
  • Custom fonts and templates
  • Perfect for Etsy sellers or DIY pros

Rootique DUO Hair Tonic Sprayer

Upgrade your scalp care in 15 seconds.
This sleek device combines red light therapy and micro-mist tech for better tonic absorption—3.5x better, in fact. It’s fast, cordless, mess-free, and universally compatible with popular solutions like minoxidil and rosemary oil.

Rootique DUO Hair Tonic Sprayer
Rootique DUO Hair Tonic Sprayer at Beyond Expo 2025
  • 660nm Red Light
  • One-handed, quick use
  • Travel-ready with 14-day battery

Moonlex Lamp 001

The sunrise simulator your sleep routine deserves.
Featuring a three-segment lighting system, this wake-up lamp mimics the sun’s rising states. It includes MMW radar for contactless sleep monitoring and a photosensitive sensor that auto-adjusts brightness based on your environment.

Moonlex Lamp 001
  • App-synced sleep data
  • Auto-dimming based on ambient light
  • Launched with 700K yuan in seed funding

Rokid AR Spatial

The AR glasses pack that brings the big screen anywhere.
This next-gen combo—Rokid Max 2 + Rokid Station 2—delivers immersive visuals and spatial interaction for work, play, and everything in between. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or reviewing 3D content, it’s your personal IMAX in a pocket-sized format.

Rokid AR Spatial
  • Ultra-lightweight and portable
  • Dual display with 215-inch virtual screen at 6m
  • Supports productivity apps, streaming, and cloud gaming

SenseRobot ChessBot

The smart chess coach that plays back.
Combining AI precision with a robotic arm on a real board, SenseRobot is your personal grandmaster-level opponent and trainer. It adapts to all levels with structured lessons, online matchmaking, and lifelike moves that feel human.

SenseRobot is your personal grandmaster-level opponent and trainer
Senserobot at Beyond Expo 2025
  • 25 AI levels with adaptive difficulty
  • Robotic arm that moves pieces in real-time
  • Official European Chess Union partner, 100K+ units shipped

Play For Dream MR Headset

A cinematic universe strapped to your face.
With a jaw-dropping true 8K Micro-OLED display and a 1,000-inch virtual screen, this MR headset turns any space into an immersive playground. Powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, it’s built for ultra-smooth gaming, streaming, and mixed reality experiences.

Play For Dream MR Headset at Beyond Expo 2025
  • True 8K Micro-OLED visuals for lifelike immersion
  • Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for top-tier performance
  • Access to 6000+ Steam AAA titles

🧠 Conclusion: A Launchpad, Not Just a Showcase

BEYOND Expo 2025 isn’t just where startups pitch or where big names give keynotes. It’s where Asian innovation claims its place as a global powerhouse. From ambient lighting that reacts to your music to smart rings made of sapphire and toothbrushes with more AI than your last phone—it’s clear that tech here is not just smart. It’s visionary.

As BEYOND enters its sixth year in 2026, the real question might not be “What’s Next?” anymore. It could be: “How far can Asia go?”

Spoiler: Much, much farther.

Tech News

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I was skeptical at first, but Acer’s FreeSense Ring might just outshine the Oura
No one expected Acer to launch the FreeSense, a lightweight smart ring, at the Computex event in Taipei this week. Known mostly for laptops and gaming computers, Acer just threw its hat into the smart wearables industry—one currently dominated by..
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Every day is Gemini season: My Google I/O 2025 recap
Look, I’ve been to my fair share of Google I/O keynotes—watched the first Duplex demo with my jaw on the floor, fiddled with Flutter back when it still needed an intro—but this year? This year hit different. If 2024 was..
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Wearable Tech
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement? Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the..
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
As a tech journalist, I get a little frustrated reading product descriptions. Companies love throwing around terms like “cutting-edge AI,” but once I dig in, it’s often just basic features dressed up to sound impressive. Last year at COMPUTEX, companies..
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Memorial Day is next weekend, and you know what that means—summer has (unofficially) begun. Whether you’re planning trips to the beach, firing up the grill, or diving into garden projects, there’s something exciting about this time of year. Amazon’s already..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 launch around the corner, you’d think we’d have a clearer picture by now. But honestly? Galaxy Watch8 leaks are still pretty thin. The current model runs on the latest Wear OS and brings a few..
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
We attend a lot of events around the world. Some are inspiring. Some are flashy. Some are useful. But BEYOND Expo? That’s a different category entirely. And this year—BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao, from May 21 to 24—feels especially important...
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Google just announced its biggest Android update in a long time—right before Apple gears up to reveal what’s new for iPhones. This year, the tech giant took a different route. Instead of saving the Android news for the I/O developer..
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2025: I am emotionally attached to a notebook. Not a digital planner, not a stylus-and-screen combo, and definitely not the Notes app that’s currently hiding 437 unfinished grocery lists. I mean a..
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
The Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced, and it’s refreshing to see a phone that actually fits in my pocket. If you’ve already pre-ordered or are thinking about it, now’s a good time to start looking at accessories. Nope, Galaxy..
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up in about a month. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and..