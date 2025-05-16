Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us

By Madhurima Nag on May 16, 2025, 3:38 pm EDT under Tech News,

We’re heading to BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao to join global leaders, investors, and visionaries at the intersection of innovation, legacy, and capital—especially at the exclusive BEYOND Wealth Summit co-hosted with the Greenwich Economic Forum. 🎟️ Limited-Time Offer: Get FREE tickets with promo code [GADGET] at checkout:

Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us

We attend a lot of events around the world. Some are inspiring. Some are flashy. Some are useful. But BEYOND Expo? That’s a different category entirely. And this year—BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao, from May 21 to 24—feels especially important.

This isn’t just another chance to shake hands and trade business cards. It’s something much deeper: a place where global capital, visionary founders, policymakers, and future-focused institutions come together to build real momentum. That’s exactly why we’re showing up—and why we think you should, too.

BEYOND EXPO 2025
BEYOND EXPO 2025

Where Legacy Meets Innovation

This year’s standout moment is the BEYOND Wealth Summit, an invitation-only event co-hosted by the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF) and, for the first time, the Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF).

Now, if you’ve followed GEF, you already know they’re not your average finance conference. They bring together names like Ray Dalio, Cathie Wood, major sovereign wealth funds, and family offices with real global influence. The fact that they’re collaborating with BEYOND this year is huge. It signals a turning point—where BEYOND becomes more than a tech showcase. It becomes a global capital summit, with deep roots in Asia and global ambitions.

BEYOND EXPO 2025 Exhibition Area

That excites us. Because as much as we care about building the future, we also care about building with intention. This summit is all about the intersection of legacy, innovation, and purpose—and that’s where we want to be.

These Are the Conversations We Want to Be Having

One thing we really respect about the BEYOND Wealth Summit is that it isn’t just a parade of pitches or a parade of egos. It’s thoughtful. It’s strategic. And the topics are right on target:

  • How are family offices adapting to AI, climate change, and the rise of Asia?
  • What does sustainable legacy planning really look like in this decade?
  • Can new technologies support old money values like stewardship and generational growth?
  • How do we connect institutional capital with the entrepreneurs solving the world’s biggest problems?

These are the conversations that matter—not just for us, but for the entire ecosystem. We’re not coming to BEYOND to talk about what’s trendy. We’re coming to talk about what’s timeless and urgent.

BEYOND EXPO 2025 Wealth Summit

The Setting Says It All

Holding this event in Macao isn’t just a logistical choice—it’s symbolic. Macao sits at the crossroads of East and West, tradition and disruption, policy and entrepreneurship. That duality runs through the entire BEYOND experience.

It’s the perfect backdrop for this year’s expanded focus on global finance, sustainability, and impact. And with more than 300 global family offices, top institutional investors, and frontline entrepreneurs confirmed to attend, we’re stepping into a room where the ideas are as powerful as the people sharing them.

We’ll be there for all of it—from the closed-door summits to the late-night strategy chats to the more relaxed events where the best ideas often surface.

Not Just a Summit—A Movement

One of the things we appreciate most about BEYOND Expo is how well it blends big thinking with real connection.

We’re not just showing up for panels and name tags. We’re showing up to engage—at eye level—with the people shaping tomorrow.

Here’s what we’re especially looking forward to:

  • 💬 The BEYOND Global Investment Summit — A high-trust environment for real capital conversations
  • Investor Lounges — Where we’ve met some of our most meaningful long-term collaborators
  • 🥂 Curated Dinners, Poker Night, and a Philanthropy Auction — Yes, we’re serious about legacy and wealth, but we’re also human. The social calendar at BEYOND reflects that balance.
  • A Charity Golf Tournament — Fun, relaxed, and surprisingly productive for big-picture thinking

We’ve made some of our strongest partnerships through serendipitous moments at events like this. And BEYOND creates the kind of atmosphere where those moments feel less like luck and more like design.

Why We’re Really Going

We’re going because BEYOND isn’t just a platform for what’s new. It’s a platform for what matters.

The next 10 years will be shaped by decisions made right now—about AI, sustainability, capital flow, and how we define success beyond short-term returns. BEYOND is one of the few events where these ideas aren’t just being talked about—they’re being acted on.

We’ve seen firsthand how BEYOND brings together Asia’s deep capital markets, Silicon Valley’s innovation culture, and Europe’s sustainability mindset—and blends them into something genuinely global.

As a company, we care about innovation. But we care even more about directional innovation—the kind that builds futures worth inheriting. That’s why BEYOND is on our calendar. That’s why we’re bringing our leadership team. That’s why we’re inviting you.

🎟️ Limited-Time Offer: FREE Tickets for Our Community
Use promo code [GADGET] at checkout when registering at the link below.
👉 https://www.beyondexpo.com/registration/

We’ve arranged this because we genuinely believe this event could be transformative—not just for us, but for others who share our vision. If you’re building something, investing in something, or stewarding a legacy—you should be here.

Let’s Build This Future Together

BEYOND Expo 2025 isn’t about hype. It’s about alignment. About having the right people in the right room at the right time.

We’re not just attending—we’re participating. We’re listening. We’re sharing. We’re meeting future partners. Future investors. Future collaborators.

If you’re thinking about joining, here’s our honest advice: Come. Bring your questions, your challenges, your vision. BEYOND has created the space. All that’s left is to step into it.

We’ll see you in Macao.

Tech News

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Google just announced its biggest Android update in a long time—right before Apple gears up to reveal what’s new for iPhones. This year, the tech giant took a different route. Instead of saving the Android news for the I/O developer..
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2025: I am emotionally attached to a notebook. Not a digital planner, not a stylus-and-screen combo, and definitely not the Notes app that’s currently hiding 437 unfinished grocery lists. I mean a..
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
The Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced, and it’s refreshing to see a phone that actually fits in my pocket. If you’ve already pre-ordered or are thinking about it, now’s a good time to start looking at accessories. Nope, Galaxy..
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up in about a month. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and..
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Now that the Motorola razr 60 ultra is out, fans of flip phones are curious: what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Samsung once ruled the compact foldable market, but after a solid showing from Motorola in 2023,..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
The days are longer, the weather’s warmer, and in just another month, my kids will be off from school for 3 whole months. That’s a long time. So, in between summer camp and week-long stays at their grandparents’, I plan..
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
You know when you see a product and immediately think, “Yep, aliens definitely had a hand in this”? That was my exact reaction the first time I laid eyes on the Z Lounger. This outdoor chair looks like it was..
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Which wireless gaming mouse fits your style?
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 vs. 1: Which wireless gaming mouse fits your style?
Gaming mice have come a long way, and Logitech’s lineup has been one of the most solid out there. I’ve gone through a variety of their gear, and most of them nailed it in terms of quality. A couple weren’t..
The Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be Samsung’s most interesting phone in years
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be Samsung’s most interesting phone in years
I know I’m not the only Sammy fan who felt underwhelmed by the Galaxy S25 at the Unpacked event in January. The newest Samsung phone had no major differences from its predecessor. Actually, it felt more like a fancy software..
5 Best earbuds for small ears in 2025: Top picks for comfort and sound
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
5 Best earbuds for small ears in 2025: Top picks for comfort and sound
My friend always struggled with earbuds. Her ear canals are small, so regular ones don’t stay in. Even the tiniest tips fall out and feel way too big. After dealing with discomfort and constant slipping, she almost gave up and..
If you hate cleaning, these cordless vacuums might just change your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
If you hate cleaning, these cordless vacuums might just change your mind
A few months ago, I hit my limit with the popcorn crumbs my kids scatter across the living room. So I caved and bought a cordless stick vacuum—out of desperation. I figured it’d be a flimsy backup, but surprisingly, it’s..