Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us

We're heading to BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao to join global leaders, investors, and visionaries at the intersection of innovation, legacy, and capital—especially at the exclusive BEYOND Wealth Summit co-hosted with the Greenwich Economic Forum.

We attend a lot of events around the world. Some are inspiring. Some are flashy. Some are useful. But BEYOND Expo? That’s a different category entirely. And this year—BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao, from May 21 to 24—feels especially important.

This isn’t just another chance to shake hands and trade business cards. It’s something much deeper: a place where global capital, visionary founders, policymakers, and future-focused institutions come together to build real momentum. That’s exactly why we’re showing up—and why we think you should, too.

BEYOND EXPO 2025

Where Legacy Meets Innovation

This year’s standout moment is the BEYOND Wealth Summit, an invitation-only event co-hosted by the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF) and, for the first time, the Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF).

Now, if you’ve followed GEF, you already know they’re not your average finance conference. They bring together names like Ray Dalio, Cathie Wood, major sovereign wealth funds, and family offices with real global influence. The fact that they’re collaborating with BEYOND this year is huge. It signals a turning point—where BEYOND becomes more than a tech showcase. It becomes a global capital summit, with deep roots in Asia and global ambitions.

BEYOND EXPO 2025 Exhibition Area

That excites us. Because as much as we care about building the future, we also care about building with intention. This summit is all about the intersection of legacy, innovation, and purpose—and that’s where we want to be.

These Are the Conversations We Want to Be Having

One thing we really respect about the BEYOND Wealth Summit is that it isn’t just a parade of pitches or a parade of egos. It’s thoughtful. It’s strategic. And the topics are right on target:

How are family offices adapting to AI, climate change, and the rise of Asia?

What does sustainable legacy planning really look like in this decade?

Can new technologies support old money values like stewardship and generational growth?

How do we connect institutional capital with the entrepreneurs solving the world’s biggest problems?

These are the conversations that matter—not just for us, but for the entire ecosystem. We’re not coming to BEYOND to talk about what’s trendy. We’re coming to talk about what’s timeless and urgent.

BEYOND EXPO 2025 Wealth Summit

The Setting Says It All

Holding this event in Macao isn’t just a logistical choice—it’s symbolic. Macao sits at the crossroads of East and West, tradition and disruption, policy and entrepreneurship. That duality runs through the entire BEYOND experience.

It’s the perfect backdrop for this year’s expanded focus on global finance, sustainability, and impact. And with more than 300 global family offices, top institutional investors, and frontline entrepreneurs confirmed to attend, we’re stepping into a room where the ideas are as powerful as the people sharing them.

We’ll be there for all of it—from the closed-door summits to the late-night strategy chats to the more relaxed events where the best ideas often surface.

Not Just a Summit—A Movement

One of the things we appreciate most about BEYOND Expo is how well it blends big thinking with real connection.

We’re not just showing up for panels and name tags. We’re showing up to engage—at eye level—with the people shaping tomorrow.

Here’s what we’re especially looking forward to:

💬 The BEYOND Global Investment Summit — A high-trust environment for real capital conversations

— A high-trust environment for real capital conversations ☕ Investor Lounges — Where we’ve met some of our most meaningful long-term collaborators

— Where we’ve met some of our most meaningful long-term collaborators 🥂 Curated Dinners, Poker Night, and a Philanthropy Auction — Yes, we’re serious about legacy and wealth, but we’re also human. The social calendar at BEYOND reflects that balance.

— Yes, we’re serious about legacy and wealth, but we’re also human. The social calendar at BEYOND reflects that balance. ⛳ A Charity Golf Tournament — Fun, relaxed, and surprisingly productive for big-picture thinking

We’ve made some of our strongest partnerships through serendipitous moments at events like this. And BEYOND creates the kind of atmosphere where those moments feel less like luck and more like design.

Why We’re Really Going

We’re going because BEYOND isn’t just a platform for what’s new. It’s a platform for what matters.

The next 10 years will be shaped by decisions made right now—about AI, sustainability, capital flow, and how we define success beyond short-term returns. BEYOND is one of the few events where these ideas aren’t just being talked about—they’re being acted on.

We’ve seen firsthand how BEYOND brings together Asia’s deep capital markets, Silicon Valley’s innovation culture, and Europe’s sustainability mindset—and blends them into something genuinely global.

As a company, we care about innovation. But we care even more about directional innovation—the kind that builds futures worth inheriting. That’s why BEYOND is on our calendar. That’s why we’re bringing our leadership team. That’s why we’re inviting you.

Let’s Build This Future Together

BEYOND Expo 2025 isn’t about hype. It’s about alignment. About having the right people in the right room at the right time.

We’re not just attending—we’re participating. We’re listening. We’re sharing. We’re meeting future partners. Future investors. Future collaborators.

If you’re thinking about joining, here’s our honest advice: Come. Bring your questions, your challenges, your vision. BEYOND has created the space. All that’s left is to step into it.

We’ll see you in Macao.