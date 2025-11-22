Black Friday monitor deals: Top picks for 4K, ultrawide, and portable displays

I’ve been looking into Black Friday monitor deals, and there are some solid options out there. It’s a good chance to upgrade your setup at a fair price. Image Credit: ASUS

If you’re buying a new monitor for your desktop or getting a bigger one for your laptop while you work at a coffee shop, it’s a smart choice. But with all the features today—like HDR support, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates—the prices can be high. That’s where Black Friday monitor deals come in. Whether you’re looking for a 4K, portable, or ultrawide monitor, I’ll help you upgrade your productivity and gaming without breaking the bank.

4K monitors

Not too long ago, owning a 4K monitor felt like a big splurge. But now, with better computers and lower prices, 4K monitors are easier to get.

Top pick: MSI MAG 321CUP QD-OLED

Customers appreciate the picture quality of the MSI MAG 321CUP QD-OLED (24% OFF at $679.99). The HDR support enhances the contrast, making dark and light areas pop. I think the curved screen might not be for everyone, but it’s subtle enough that most people won’t mind. For some, it could even improve the experience.

Budget pick: Dell 27 Plus

The Dell 27 Plus is a simple model, but at $224.99 with a 25% discount, it’s a solid choice for most people working from home. Text and images pop on the screen, and the 120 Hz refresh rate makes motion look smooth.

Best for gamers: ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG

The 27-inch 4K display on the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG (21% OFF at $549) strikes the perfect balance for gamers. Rich blacks and sharp visuals come through in any lighting, bringing every detail to life. With its 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution, the monitor provides 110 PPI, ensuring crisp games and text without placing the same strain on your system as 4K would.

Portable monitors

Portable monitors are useful if you work on your laptop in coworking spaces, parks, or public squares.

Top pick: ASUS ZenScreen MB249C

The Asus Zenscreen MB249C ($249 with 29% OFF) is a bigger portable screen at 24 inches, way larger than your typical laptop display. While it isn’t as compact or sharp as other models, it makes up for it with flexibility. You can set it up on your desk with its built-in kickstand, mount it vertically with the included mount, or hang it on a cubicle wall.

Budget pick: Arzopa Z1FC

Arzopa’s 16.1-inch Z1FC surprises buyers with impressive image quality and a solid build at a low price (31% OFF at $96.99). It features USB-C and Mini HDMI ports, making it compatible with gaming systems like the Valve Steam Deck and PlayStation 5.

Best for gamers: NexiGo NG17FGQ

If you’re a hardcore gamer hunting for a 300 Hz refresh-rate screen to pair with your gaming laptop, check out the NexiGo NG17FGQ (15% OFF at $322.99). It offers amazing, sharp detail on a 17.3-inch display with full IPS coverage. I also love the adjustable kickstand, which makes it easy to set up and move around.

Ultrawide monitors

Ultrawide monitors give you more space to work and play. You can switch between windows or dive into a game with a wider view. People who have ultrawides often say they wouldn’t go back to regular screens.

Top pick: LG 45GX900A-B

The LG 45GX900A-B’s ($896.99 thanks to a 47% discount) 800R curve pulls you right into the action, surrounding your view. You’ll feel like you’re part of the game. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, every move in gameplay is smooth and fast.

Budget pick: Alienware AW3425DWM

The 34-inch Alienware AW3425DWM is a simple ultrawide monitor that skips some of the latest tech found in pricier models. Still, it packs essential features like WQHD resolution and a 1500R curve. The colors pop, brightness is on point, and the curve adds a touch of flair.

Bottom line

I’d personally go for a model that balances performance with price—something like the Dell 27 Plus for day-to-day tasks or the ASUS ROG Strix for gaming. It’s all about finding what works for you. Either way, upgrading your screen will make a noticeable difference in your productivity or play.