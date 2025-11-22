Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Beolab 90 High-end Floor-standing Speakers, Three-way DTNO.1 Tank T5 Rugged Smartwatch with GPS, 4GB and 860mAh Battery Houracle Desk Time Printer with E-Ink and Thermal Memory Frame 10.1 Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame with Speaker
Trending:Lutefish Stream Jam Device
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product Managed Services
Trending:Lutefish Stream Jam Device
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Black Friday monitor deals: Top picks for 4K, ultrawide, and portable displays
Buyer's Guide

Black Friday monitor deals: Top picks for 4K, ultrawide, and portable displays

Nov 22, 2025, 12:26 pm EST
4 min read

I’ve been looking into Black Friday monitor deals, and there are some solid options out there. It’s a good chance to upgrade your setup at a fair price.

Black Friday monitor deals: Top picks for 4K, ultrawide, and portable displays
Image Credit: ASUS

If you’re buying a new monitor for your desktop or getting a bigger one for your laptop while you work at a coffee shop, it’s a smart choice. But with all the features today—like HDR support, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates—the prices can be high. That’s where Black Friday monitor deals come in. Whether you’re looking for a 4K, portable, or ultrawide monitor, I’ll help you upgrade your productivity and gaming without breaking the bank.

4K monitors

Not too long ago, owning a 4K monitor felt like a big splurge. But now, with better computers and lower prices, 4K monitors are easier to get.

Top pick: MSI MAG 321CUP QD-OLED

Customers appreciate the picture quality of the MSI MAG 321CUP QD-OLED (24% OFF at $679.99). The HDR support enhances the contrast, making dark and light areas pop. I think the curved screen might not be for everyone, but it’s subtle enough that most people won’t mind. For some, it could even improve the experience.

Budget pick: Dell 27 Plus

Dell 27 Plus 4K monitor
Image Credit: Noah Powell, Amazon

The Dell 27 Plus is a simple model, but at $224.99 with a 25% discount, it’s a solid choice for most people working from home. Text and images pop on the screen, and the 120 Hz refresh rate makes motion look smooth.

Best for gamers: ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG

The 27-inch 4K display on the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG (21% OFF at $549) strikes the perfect balance for gamers. Rich blacks and sharp visuals come through in any lighting, bringing every detail to life. With its 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution, the monitor provides 110 PPI, ensuring crisp games and text without placing the same strain on your system as 4K would.

Portable monitors

Portable monitors are useful if you work on your laptop in coworking spaces, parks, or public squares.

Top pick: ASUS ZenScreen MB249C

The Asus Zenscreen MB249C ($249 with 29% OFF) is a bigger portable screen at 24 inches, way larger than your typical laptop display. While it isn’t as compact or sharp as other models, it makes up for it with flexibility. You can set it up on your desk with its built-in kickstand, mount it vertically with the included mount, or hang it on a cubicle wall.

Budget pick: Arzopa Z1FC

Arzopa Z1FC
Image Credit: Gabe bodon, Amazon

Arzopa’s 16.1-inch Z1FC surprises buyers with impressive image quality and a solid build at a low price (31% OFF at $96.99). It features USB-C and Mini HDMI ports, making it compatible with gaming systems like the Valve Steam Deck and PlayStation 5.

Best for gamers: NexiGo NG17FGQ

If you’re a hardcore gamer hunting for a 300 Hz refresh-rate screen to pair with your gaming laptop, check out the NexiGo NG17FGQ (15% OFF at $322.99). It offers amazing, sharp detail on a 17.3-inch display with full IPS coverage. I also love the adjustable kickstand, which makes it easy to set up and move around.

Ultrawide monitors

Ultrawide monitors give you more space to work and play. You can switch between windows or dive into a game with a wider view. People who have ultrawides often say they wouldn’t go back to regular screens.

Top pick: LG 45GX900A-B

The LG 45GX900A-B’s ($896.99 thanks to a 47% discount) 800R curve pulls you right into the action, surrounding your view. You’ll feel like you’re part of the game. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, every move in gameplay is smooth and fast.

Budget pick: Alienware AW3425DWM

The 34-inch Alienware AW3425DWM is a simple ultrawide monitor that skips some of the latest tech found in pricier models. Still, it packs essential features like WQHD resolution and a 1500R curve. The colors pop, brightness is on point, and the curve adds a touch of flair.

Bottom line

I’d personally go for a model that balances performance with price—something like the Dell 27 Plus for day-to-day tasks or the ASUS ROG Strix for gaming. It’s all about finding what works for you. Either way, upgrading your screen will make a noticeable difference in your productivity or play.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Related Blog Posts

Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare
7 Early Black Friday laptop deals that dodge the out-of-stock nightmare
Featured Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Skip the chaos—these early Black Friday TV deals are already on fire
Skip the chaos—these early Black Friday TV deals are already on fire

Latest Blog Posts

Featured Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more
9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday)
HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
3 months with the JIMMY R9 Countertop RO Water Purifier — and why Black Friday is the best time to get one
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Ride smart, gift smarter: UNIT 1’s Holiday Deals on AURA, TORCH & Smart Light
Ride smart, gift smarter: UNIT 1’s Holiday Deals on AURA, TORCH & Smart Light
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing eCommerce Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Black Friday monitor deals: Top picks for 4K, ultrawide, and portable displays 9 Black Friday Android phone deals from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more HiCOZY F3 Slushie Machine review: The all-in-one slushie + soft serve machine that turns your home into a mini dessert bar (now 22% off for Black Friday)
Let’s Connect
© 2025 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept