Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Daily Digest

Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect

Nov 20, 2025, 7:00 am EST
6 min read

Not all Black Friday camera deals are created equal. These are the only discounts I actually trust; on cameras I’d feel good about using myself.

Legit Black Friday camera deals from brands I actually respect
Sony

I’ve always loved photography, but not the price tags that come with “real” cameras and lenses. Yep, if you’re into still lifes or you create content for a living, you know that a good camera can set you back a couple grand…a small fortune when you’re just starting out. But how can you get great equipment without annihilating your credit card? Black Friday camera deals, of course!!

Related: The only Black Friday fitness deals worth clicking on (I’m not wasting your time)

Black Friday is one of the few times a year that high-quality cameras go on sale. And I don’t mean ones from mystery brands you’ve never heard of. I mean real markdowns from Canon, Fujifilm, Polaroid, and other heavy hitters; brands people trust with their, you know, actual work.

And sure, the discounts aren’t massive (this isn’t one of those “50% off everything” articles), but these small drops hit differently because they’re on high-end gear. These are respected, in-demand cameras going on sale because it’s Black Friday, not because they’re trying to clear out mediocre stock.

Here are the Black Friday camera deals I trust this year.

GoPro HERO13 Black

GoPro Hero 13 Black Action Cam
GoPro

Want to capture your wakeboard skills or snowboard flips for your followers? The GoPro HERO13 Black is up to the task, standing up to mud, snow, and water up to 33 ft. It even lets you get creative with different lenses and cinematic effects—without the complicated setup. I love the high-resolution video output; every movement, from every angle, is jaw-dropping.

Customers say it’s a great bundle if you’re just starting out with an action cam. And it’s true; it basically comes with everything you need: 3 batteries, a charger, mounts, a 64 GB SD card, cables, and a carrying case. Video quality is crystal clear, and the stabilization adds that professional touch!

Regular Price: $499.99 Black Friday Price: $349 (30% OFF)

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera

Sony ZV 1F Vlog Camera
Sony

Attention vloggers and content creators: the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera creates pro-level videos and photos without the huge price jump. It flaunts an Ultra-Wide 20mm Lens, which gets everything in frame. Then, the 1-inch sensor and F2 Lens are low-light friendly and deliver great bokeh. I appreciate the autofocus and clear voice mic…it’s little extras like these that take videos from good to amazing.

Users love the 20mm ultra lens; it keeps them, and their background, in frame during shoots, so they don’t need to twist their back or use selfie sticks. They also say the autofocus is a game-changer, locking onto faces and keeping them in focus. It’s one of my favorite digital camera Black Friday deals

Regular Price: $599 Black Friday Price: $498 (17% OFF)

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless

Sony Alpha 7 IV full frame hybrid
Sony

Time for a heavy hitter, Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. This hybrid captures both photos and video at the highest quality for professional creators. With AI-Powered auto focus, it tracks faces, eyes, and action in detail. It keeps up with fast-moving subjects and grows as your skills develop. Expect excellent results, whether you shoot or capture!

Customers report that it’s a wonderful first professional camera, with a ton of versatility and functionality. Images are gorgeous, and the autofocus is fast and accurate, even in low light. The 4K 60fps recording with 10-bit color depth makes the footage cinema-grade.

Regular Price: $2,899.99 Black Friday Price: $2,198 (24% OFF)

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

canon eos r100
Canon

If you want a starter camera that isn’t bulky or intimidating, the R100 is one of the few budget-friendly mirrorless options that still produces good photos. It’s perfect for beginners, travel shooters, or anyone upgrading from a phone without wanting to drop a paycheck.

What stands out most is the 24.1MP APS-C sensor paired with Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus. It grabs focus fast and keeps faces sharp even if you’re moving around. It also shoots up to 6.5 fps, which is impressive at this price, and the lightweight body makes it super easy to take everywhere.

Regular Price: $929.99 Black Friday Price: $749 (19% OFF)

Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Canon eos rp
Canon

If you’ve been itching to get into full-frame without spending big, the EOS RP is honestly one of the most approachable ways to do it. It’s small, it’s comfortable to use, and it delivers that beautiful full-frame look for portraits, travel photos, or content creation.

The 24–105mm RF lens gives you a versatile zoom range with up to 5 stops of image stabilization. It makes handheld shots look cleaner. You also get 4K video and the option to turn it into a high-quality webcam (!!), which is great if you’re juggling content, streaming, or work calls.

Regular Price: $1,449 Black Friday Price: $999 (31% OFF)

Polaroid Go Generation 2 + Film Bundle

Polaroid Go Generation 2
Polaroid

Get all the fun of an instant camera, in an easy-to-carry shape with the Polaroid Go Generation 2. It uses the exclusive Polaroid Go format to create tiny yet iconic prints. I love the small footprint, but note that it is tiny. Some have said it looks like a toy camera. It fits in a pocket or bag so I think it’s great for spontaneous shots.

Reviewers say it’s a fun compact camera that’s great for young photographers. The point-and-shoot design is easy to use, and photos develop quickly.

Regular Price: $109.99 Black Friday Price: $95.21 (13% OFF)

Last thoughts on the Black Friday digital camera deals & more

Black Friday is a blur of discounts, but scoring high-quality cameras on sale isn’t difficult. Whether you’re a serious enthusiast or taking your pro setup further, these are the deals that won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse. Grab what you need now, because once these sell out, that’s it until next year

 

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.

