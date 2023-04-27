Block 100% of unwanted calls to your landline phone with the imp call blocker

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Prevent spam callers from reaching your landline with the imp landline spam call blocker. It can tell a friend's number from an unknown one, helping you say goodbye to the madness.

imp blocks unwanted calls from your landline

Stop spam, robo, scam, and all other unwanted calls with imp landline call blocker. This spam-call blocker checks every call and only lets wanted calls ring your phone. Plus, there are remote setup options for caregivers.

Tired of being constantly bothered by unwanted landline calls? Whether it’s a robocall, scam artist, or a utility company looking for new business, you and your loved ones deserve privacy and safety at home.

And that’s where imp landline spam call blocker comes in. This gadget promises to stop 100% of those annoying calls before they even reach your phone.

Sounds too good to be true? Let’s take a closer look.

imp in a YouTube video

Get a personal answering service for your home

Have you ever wished you had someone or something screening your calls before they reach your landline phone?

Some homeowners receive hundreds of spam calls each month. And figuring out if they’re from a bona fide business or organization can be impossible.

What to do? The creators of this spam-call blocker have an idea. This gadget attaches to your landline phone and lets the callers you want, ring through.

For all other callers, imp landline call blocker silently answers and takes a message. So you can say goodbye to picking up calls with a scammy prerecorded message or talking to complete strangers.

imp with a landline phone

Check out the call-blocking tech

So how does imp work? Well, this spam call blocker connects 3 pieces of technology: the company’s proprietary software, hardware, and the smartphone app to successfully stop 100% of your unwanted calls.

The software, or Greenlist TechnologyTM, adds the contacts in your smartphone to your landline, letting imp recognize a caller as Wanted, Unwanted, or Unknown.

Next, the hardware (named the imp box) plugs into your landline. There, the imp box screens all calls that come in. If imp recognizes the caller, your phone rings.

If not, imp takes a message and sends you a notification. And your phone doesn’t ring once.

Finally, the imp app is where you receive real-time notifications, listen to voicemail, and manage your imp box. It’s available on both Android and Apple smartphones.

imp in a lifestyle scene

Get calls sorted into 3 categories

Impressively, this spam-call blocker even categorizes your calls into 3 categories: Wanted Callers, Unwanted Callers, and Unknown callers.

Wanted Callers are Greenlist numbers. imp allows these calls to reach you. And, if you’re not available, imp can take a message for you.

Unwanted callers are any numbers you’ve red-listed. imp doesn’t answer these numbers and doesn’t take a message. However, since scammers change their numbers all the time, these callers are usually less than 5% of your total calls.

Unknown callers cover the middle ground between Wanted and Unwanted. Most calls are in this category. If an unknown caller places a call to your landline, imp silently takes a message and sends it to your imp app.

The device helps you make a list of wanted callers. And if a number gets added to the wrong list, don’t worry; it’s easy to make a change.

imp box front view

Enjoy real-time remote management

While imp quietly works to screen and answer calls you want to avoid, you can still check on it anytime, anywhere, thanks to the imp app. It allows you to receive call notifications and messages, wherever you are.

You can even get the app for your parent’s imp device, helping you keep them safe and giving you peace of mind.

imp box side view

Set up this call-blocking device in minutes

While imp box is custom hardware designed by traditional landline experts, you don’t need any expertise to set it up.

The company says it’s easier to install than a toaster oven. Actually, all you have to do is plug the box into your landline. After that, the box does all the work, checking each call that comes your way.

Use imp with all major phone brands & providers

Moreover, imp aims to offer services to everyone, regardless of their phone brand or provider. Whether you have a hard-wire landline, a VoIP system, or a copper landline (POTS), the platform will work for you since it’s designed to work with all major phone brands and providers.

What’s more, you can keep both your current phone and phone number to use this security gadget. The only thing that changes is the amount of unwanted calls you receive.

Protect seniors from up to 200 unwanted calls per week

Worried about your mom and dad? Scammers, unfortunately, prey on seniors and people with disabilities. But imp spam-call blocker can help keep them safe.

How? By blocking up to 200 unwanted calls every week. This secures their home phone while still letting them talk to family and friends.

Screen calls with military-grade security

Customer privacy is imp’s priority. With state-of-the-art, military-grade security measures in place, the company ensures that your phone and its data remain completely protected.

It understands that your personal information is sensitive. For that reason, the team is committed to fulfilling its promise of keeping it secure.

Keep pesky scammers out of your life

Overall, imp spam-call blocker is a great product. It’s like having a personal bouncer for your phone line, preventing scammers from contacting you. And with its easy setup and wide compatibility, you won’t have to jump through any hoops to get it up and running.

Plus, the real-time management feature helps you stay on top of missed calls and voicemails from anywhere. It’s a game-changer for caregivers, seniors, and anyone sick of being bombarded by unwanted calls.

Ready to regain control of your phone line? Then give imp a try. It costs just $50 on the official website. Have you tried and failed to block spam callers from your landline? Tell us about your experience!