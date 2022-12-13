Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 13, 2022

Looking to improve your home security in 2023? These smart cameras, locks, and doorbells have the latest technology to keep what you love safe.

eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera mounts anywhere

The start of a new year is a great time to reevaluate your home security gadgets. If you’ve owned your current security cams and floodlights for 5+ years, then newer, better technology exists. We’re talking about cameras with 360° fields of view and doorbells with package detection. These smart security gadgets make your home safer than ever, and they’re what we’re rounding up today.

Get a better view of your property with the eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera. It offers a 120° field of view and night vision. Rated IP67 against dust and rain, it functions well outdoors.

Then, you can solve the issue of blind spots in your video doorbell’s field of view with the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell. Its dual-camera setup shows you everything in clear 2K resolution. It also senses people and packages.

Make your home more secure in 2023 with these home security gadgets.

1. The eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera provides sharp, colorful video 24 hours a day and is waterproof. Buy it for $229.99 on the official website.

eufy 4G LTE Starlight
eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera on a tree

See more of your surroundings to better protect your property with the eufy 4G LTE STARLIGHT Camera. It offers a 120° field of view along with 2K HD resolution and Starlight Night Vision. Then, the integrated AI sends only essential alerts.

2. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam can recognize gestures, faces, and pets thanks to AI. Purchase it for $89.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Camera Hub G3
Aqara Camera Hub G3 on furniture

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam has plenty of smarts. It understands when you come home and when a stranger enters. Moreover, it recognizes 5 hand gestures and works with home security systems and voice assistants.

3. The Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys lets you securely lock and unlock your door with your iPhone. Get it for $329 on the official website.

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
Level Lock+ on a door

Open the front door with a tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch when you have the Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys. Impressively, the power reserve feature keeps home key use enabled on your iPhone for hours after it needs a charge. It’s one of our favorite smart security gadgets.

4. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot checks on specific areas of the house while you’re away. It’s priced at $999.99 and is available by invitation only.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen intro video

Check on your home from anywhere when you have the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Its intelligent motion allows it to gracefully navigate your home’s changing landscape. The Astro even shows you a live view of rooms, things, or people.

5. The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system identifies objects. It costs $139.99 on Amazon.

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
TP-Link Tapo C420S2 on a garage

Need a wire-free security cam? The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera is a great choice; you can place it indoors or outside. The smart AI identifies pets, people, and vehicles and sends notifications when needed.

6. The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 electronic door lock opens via your smartphone, not physical keys. Buy it for about $180 on the brand’s website.

Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 video

Use your smartphone like a house key with the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 electronic door lock. It’s one of our favorite smart security gadgets thanks to its stylish and convenient design. It lets you use your phone to unlock the door, while the Nuki app monitors comings and goings.

7. The Lindo Dual-Camera video doorbell detects both humans and packages, securing your front door. Get it for $159 on Indiegogo.

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell on a wall

Prevent package theft with the Lindo Dual-Camera video doorbell. It eliminates blind spots and shows people and packages in clear 2K resolution. It also has dual sensor detection with radar and PIR sensors.

8. The Wyze Cam V3 Garage Door Controller gives you remote control of your garage door. It costs $43.99 on the company website.

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller in a garage

View and control your garage door from anywhere with the Wyze Cam V3 Garage Door Controller. All it takes is a tap in the Wyze app. Even better, this gadget sends notifications if you forget to close the garage door.

9. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam offers a 360° view of any room with its panning feature. It’s $49.99 on Amazon.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt
Blink Mini Pan Tilt in white

Be at home, even when you’re away, with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. With its 360° view, it shows what’s happening all around the room. It also has 2-way audio and motion detection, making it one of the best smart security gadgets in 2022.

10. The Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera works with Apple HomeKit Secure Video. Purchase it for $249.95 on the official website.

Eve Outdoor Cam
Eve Outdoor Cam on an exterior wall

Keep your property safer with the Eve intelligent Cam Outdoor floodlight security camera. It protects your privacy with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, ensuring only you can see recorded and live video. Meanwhile, it detects people, animals, and packages.

Know what’s going on all around your home with these smart security gadgets. Have you bought a great home security gadget lately? Tell us about it!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
